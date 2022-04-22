18 Super Sloppy Joe Recipes
Messy, meaty and totally delicious, sloppy joes are a meal that the whole family will love. Whether you prefer your sandwich with turkey or beef, classic or with a twist, you're sure to find something for everyone with these amazing recipes.
The Best Sloppy Joes
This is weeknight comfort food at its finest. We created a homemade sauce that is tangy and flavorful but also quick and easy. We used both ketchup and canned tomato sauce for lots of tomato-y zip and just a touch of brown sugar for a bit of sweetness and slight caramel finish. Green bell pepper is a key addition; it really enhances the other ingredients, elevating the flavor profile into the realm of a true sloppy joe.
Get the Recipe: The Best Sloppy Joes
Stuffed Sloppy Joe Bombs
Your sloppy joe isn't so sloppy anymore. Instead of piling the saucy meat onto hamburger buns, stuff a classic sloppy joe mix into rounds of prepared biscuit dough. The resulting bombs are a perfect packed lunch or on-the-go snack for kids (and adults, too!).
Get the Recipe: Stuffed Sloppy Joe Bombs
Sloppy Joes
Kids and adults alike will adore Ree's classic sloppy joes, which are a hit on game day, at tailgates or on the dinner table.
Get the Recipe: Sloppy Joes
Italian Sloppy Joes
Oregano, basil, Parmesan and garlic toasts lend an Italian-style flair to Ree’s easy weeknight dinner.
Get the Recipe: Italian Sloppy Joes
Bombay Sloppy Joes
Aarti’s sloppy joes feature lean ground turkey in a ginger-spiced tomato sauce. Just before serving, she tops each sandwich with crunchy pistachios and chewy raisins for extra texture in this hearty dish.
Get the Recipe: Bombay Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joes
These meaty, cafeteria-style sloppy joes have all the flavor of the sandwich you grew up on, but they're extra-lean so you can feel good about making them for your family.
Get the Recipe: Sloppy Joes
Southwestern Sloppy Joes
Put a spicy spin on sloppy joes by replacing ground beef with fiery chorizo. Mexican beer, pickled jalapenos and fresh tomato puree contribute even more flavor to these Southwestern-inspired sandwiches. If the heat feels too intense, add a dollop of sour cream to cool the dish down.
Get the Recipe: Southwestern Sloppy Joes
Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joe Sliders
Thanks to your slow cooker, sloppy joes have never been easier! Simply combine ground beef, tomato sauce, a few veggies and seasonings, then let it cook for a few hours. It’s the ideal method for a busy day or a big game.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joe Sliders
Garam Masala Sloppy Joes
Dishes kids are sure to love, like sloppy joes, can be a great vehicle to introduce new flavors. These lighter sloppy joes, made with ground chicken, are spiced with garam masala and turmeric and sweetened with a bit of honey. Serve on whole wheat buns for a wholesome, family-friendly meal.
Get the Recipe: Garam Masala Sloppy Joes
Korean Sloppy Joe
Fresh ginger, gochujang and pickled cucumbers transform typical sloppy joes into five-star flavor bombs.
Get the Recipe: Korean Sloppy Joe
Super Sloppy Joes
Rachael’s five-star sandwich is on the table in just 25 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Super Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joe Sliders
This is the perfect sloppy joe for little hands but with a flavor both kids and adults will love. Have helpers in the kitchen? Let little ones measure out the vegetables. Older kids can help stir the meat and assemble the sliders.
Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Sloppy Joe Sliders
Cincinnati-Style Turkey Sloppy Joes
Inspired by the iconic Cincinnati chili, these sloppy joes feature ground turkey, Worcestershire sauce and apple pie spice. Just like the chili, each sandwich should be topped with chopped onions and shredded sharp Cheddar before digging in.
Get the Recipe: Cincinnati-Style Turkey Sloppy Joes
The Ultimate Sloppy Joes
Tyler uses ground turkey, not beef, in his super sloppy joes. Once the meat is browned, he adds in both ketchup and mustard for a sweet-tangy flavor that everyone will love. Don’t skip the homemade pickles — they add an excellent crunch!
Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Sloppy Joes
Lentil Sloppy Joes
You won’t miss the meat in Katie’s vegetarian sandwich. She incorporates onion, peppers, tomato sauce, brown sugar and a touch of apple cider vinegar for tons of crave-worthy flavor.
Get the Recipe: Lentil Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joes
Molly stuffs pitas with her sloppy joe mixture for a handheld dish you can eat anywhere.
Get the Recipe: Sloppy Joes
Spicy Vegan Sloppy Joes
Mushrooms make these kicked-up sloppy joes ultra-meaty. But there's no meat here, making this vegan sandwich one of the lightest sloppy Joes you'll probably ever make.
Get the Recipe: Spicy Vegan Sloppy Joes
Vegetarian Sloppy Joes
Swap tofu for ground beef in these meatless sloppy joes. A combination of ketchup and chili sauce lends a sweet and spicy kick!
Get the Recipe: Vegetarian Sloppy Joes