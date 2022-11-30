After 30 Years, the FDA Wants to Change Its Definition of Healthy Food

The focus of the new “healthy” definition is to make sure that all nutrient-dense foods qualify. Under the new proposed FDA definition, a food product would need to contain a certain amount of ingredients from at least one food group or subgroup (like fruit, protein foods, dairy) recommended by the 2020-2025 dietary guidelines for Americans. Healthy foods should also contain limited amounts of added sugars, saturated fat and sodium in accordance to the type of food group it’s in. For example, dairy products will contain more sugar and fat than whole fruit and vegetables.