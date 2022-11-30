Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Instant Pot Brunswick Stew
Instant Pot Brunswick Stew
Trending Recipes
Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers
Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers
This image has been distributed to our partners.
Hasselback Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chef Name: Anne Burrell Full Recipe Name: How to Make Meatballs Final Beauty Shot Talent Recipe: Anne Burrellâ s Excellent Meatballs, as seen on Secrets of a Restaurant Chef FNK Recipe: Project: Foodnetwork.com, HOLIDAY/SUPER BOWL/COMFORT/HEALTHY Show Name: Secrets of a Restaurant Chef Food Network / Cooking Channel: Food Network
Excellent Meatballs
Slow Roasted Salmon with Sage and Parsley Pistou
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Instacart Is Offering a High-Tech Alternative to Traditional Food Drives
Taco Bell Launches Two New Twists on Nacho Fries
This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year
Currently Obsessed With...
Subway’s New Merch Is Going Fast
Here It Is: The Salad Dressing Recipe Olivia Wilde Shared With Us in 2020
Shop
What's New
7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian
11 Unique Cookie Cutters to Make Holiday Baking Extra Fun
15 Gingerbread House Kits for Every Kind of Decorator
Everything You Should Buy At Kohl's Cyber Monday Sale This Year
The Best Air Fryers Tested by Food Network Kitchen Are on Sale for Cyber Monday
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

After 30 Years, the FDA Wants to Change Its Definition of Healthy Food

The new guidelines will focus on foods that benefit overall health instead of just focusing on their numbers.

November 30, 2022
By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Related To:

Healthy

1365546460

Photo by: Maria Korneeva/Getty Images

Maria Korneeva/Getty Images

The term “healthy” is a voluntary claim you may see on packaged foods and beverages in the grocery store. It generally means the food meets certain standards of nutrition as defined by the Food and Drug Administration guidelines. The FDA’s last definition of “healthy” food is from 1994 and by today’s nutrition standards is pretty archaic. Finally, almost 30 years later the FDA is proposing a new definition. Find out what the term currently means and what the new proposed definition of “healthy” by the FDA.

The FDA nutrient content claim “healthy” was defined in 1994. It means that a food meets limits for total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium. The food must also provide at least 10% of the daily value for one or more of the following nutrients: vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron, protein and fiber. The problem is, according to these guidelines, foods like salmon are excluded from meeting the “healthy” definition as the fat content is high, even though salmon contains healthy fat.

The focus of the new “healthy” definition is to make sure that all nutrient-dense foods qualify. Under the new proposed FDA definition, a food product would need to contain a certain amount of ingredients from at least one food group or subgroup (like fruit, protein foods, dairy) recommended by the 2020-2025 dietary guidelines for Americans. Healthy foods should also contain limited amounts of added sugars, saturated fat and sodium in accordance to the type of food group it’s in. For example, dairy products will contain more sugar and fat than whole fruit and vegetables.

It should be noted that under this definition, raw whole fruits and veggies automatically qualify for the “healthy” claim due to their nutrient profile and positive contribution to a healthy dietary pattern.

The FDA has also started to conduct research on a symbol that can be voluntary used on food products that meet the definition of “healthy.” This would make it easy for consumers to quickly glance at the label or helpful for those who may not understand how to read nutrition fact panels. As of yet, no symbol has been decided.

Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, is a registered dietitian and consultant who specializes in food safety and culinary nutrition. She is the author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen: More Than 130 Delicious, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Day.

*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.

Related Content:

How to Read a Nutrition Facts Label

What Are Macronutrients?

Is Air Frying Healthy?

Next Up

The FDA Issues a Warning Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil

Posts tagged #sleepychicken on TikTok have since been removed from the social platform.

How to Eat Healthy When Your Partner Doesn't Want To

These tips can help you navigate what to do when your eating habits don’t align.

9 More "Healthy" Foods to Skip

There’s a lot more to making nutritious choices than meets the eye.

This Dietitian Wants You to Eat More Processed Food

Processed food is not a bad thing. Here's why.

Here's What Our Staffers Do When They Want to Feel Healthy

Sometimes half the battle of being healthy is feeling it.

What a Food Safety Expert Wants You to Know About All the Food Recalls

Including how to stay up-to-date on the latest recalled products.

11 Healthy Foods Men Should Eat More Often

And easy ways to add them into your diet.

Is It Healthy to Drink Beer After Running a Big Race?

It's tradition for many to drink a beer after crossing the finish line. We asked a sports nutritionist whether it's a good idea.

What Makes a Heart-Healthy Food?

There’s a lot more to heart health than just cutting out junk food.

Healthy Smoothie Bowls You'll Want to Get Out of Bed For

Swap your straw for a bowl — the possibilities are endless.

Related Pages