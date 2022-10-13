25 Creepy-Cute Dishes to Bring to a Halloween Potluck Party

Halloween is the perfect time to host (or attend!) a potluck dinner. Whether you stick to a theme or contribute something that highlights fall flavors, you’ll find that there are plenty of appetizers, sides and desserts that fit right in. Plus, what could be better than gathering with friends while enjoying some tasty Halloween treats? If you’re looking for some fun Halloween snacks or the perfect dish to pass, you’re in the right place — we’ve got all the recipes you need, starting with these jalapeño poppers. Instead of breading and frying as usual, we use store-bought crescent dough to make the wrappings. Kids and adults alike will love this festive take on a classic. The best part? They can be assembled ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve.