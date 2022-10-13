Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Pumpkin Keg Bourbon-Apple Punch
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treats, as seen on Food Network.
Frankenstein Crispy Rice Treats
Sweet Potato Pakora Chaat
Food Network Kitchen’s Instant Pot Cola Braised Short Ribs, as seen on Food Network.
Instant Pot Cola-Braised Short Ribs
Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells
Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?
How to Perfect TikTok’s Pancake Spaghetti
Currently Obsessed With...
Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Is Now Easier to Find Than Ever
We’re Getting a New Purple M&M, But Not in Our Candy Bags
Shop
What's New
Food Network Editors’ Favorite Ways to Zhuzh Up Meals
The Best Deals to Shop If You Missed Amazon's Most Recent Prime Day
21 Best Holiday Gifts for the Host
6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

25 Creepy-Cute Dishes to Bring to a Halloween Potluck Party

These are our most-festive appetizers, snacks and desserts.

October 13, 2022
By: Laura Denby

Related To:

Halloween Recipes for Parties

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Ray Kachatorian

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2012, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Jason DeCrow

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Jason DeCrow

Photo By: Ralph Smith

Photo By: Ryan Dausch

Photo By: Ryan Dausch

Photo By: Renee Comet

Photo By: Heather Baird SprinkleBakes.com

Photo By: Brian Kennedy ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2012, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.

Scary-Delicious Potluck Ideas

Halloween is the perfect time to host (or attend!) a potluck dinner. Whether you stick to a theme or contribute something that highlights fall flavors, you’ll find that there are plenty of appetizers, sides and desserts that fit right in. Plus, what could be better than gathering with friends while enjoying some tasty Halloween treats? If you’re looking for some fun Halloween snacks or the perfect dish to pass, you’re in the right place — we’ve got all the recipes you need, starting with these jalapeño poppers. Instead of breading and frying as usual, we use store-bought crescent dough to make the wrappings. Kids and adults alike will love this festive take on a classic. The best part? They can be assembled ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Get the Recipe: Mummy Jalapeno Poppers

Cake Eyeballs

Cake pops are perfect for a party, because they’re easy to grab without having to cut a slice out of a whole cake. The best part? No utensils necessary. Try these cute (and a little icky) cake pops that look like eyeballs for your next Halloween party.

Get the Recipe: Cake Eyeballs

Chicken Pumpkins

Crispy chicken bites are an easy and delicious dish to bring to a potluck. Perfect as an appetizer, snack or entrée option, these little bites look just like pumpkins, thanks to the celery stem sticking out the top. Serve with ranch dressing for even more flavor.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Pumpkins

Spider Web Deviled Eggs

Everybody’s favorite party appetizer gets a scary makeover in this devilled egg recipe. To make the signature spider web design, boil the eggs and then crack the shells. Let them sit in water tinted with black food coloring until cool. Once peeled, the food coloring leaves behind the fun design.

Get the Recipe: Spider Web Deviled Eggs

Halloween Crispy Rice Treats

These colorful treats are the perfect thing to bring to your next Halloween party. Crispy, crunchy and sweet, it’s the nostalgic treat you know and love with a festive twist. Extra marshmallows act as the perfect “spider webs” and chocolate-covered peanuts or jelly beans make decorative bugs.

Get the Recipe: Halloween Crispy Rice Treats

Pumpkin Cheese Ball

For an easy appetizer that feeds a crowd, try this pumpkin-shaped cheeseball. Ground-up cheese puffs give the cream cheese ball its signature orange color, and a bell pepper stem looks just like it came from a pumpkin. Serve with crackers, chips or crostini.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Cheese Ball

Witch Finger Breadsticks

There’s nothing creepier than a long, boney witch’s finger pointing straight at you. That’s why we love this easy breadstick recipe — it’s a fun way to add some Halloween flair to an otherwise boring recipe. Shriveled green olives act as creepy fingernails, and marinara is the perfect “bloody” dipping sauce.

Get the Recipe: Witch Finger Breadsticks

Cake Pop Brains

Kids love anything that’s ooey gooey, especially during Halloween. That’s why we love these cake pop “brains” made from red velvet cake and ruby chocolate melts. Kids will love to dive into the icky treat, only to find that it’s delicious and rich on the inside.

Get the Recipe: Cake Pop Brains

Hot Dog Mummies

Store-bought crescent dough is the secret to this appetizer that’s sure to please a crowd. Everyone loves pigs in a blanket, and this version turns the classic recipe into a festive treat. White American cheese and ketchup are all you need to make little peering eyes.

Get the Recipe: Hot Dog Mummies

Halloween Jell-O Shots

Don’t let kids have all the fun — this Halloween, make a special treat for the grown-ups, too. These vodka-spiked Jell-o shots look just like candy corn. They’re even cuter (and more delicious) when topped with some whipped cream and orange sprinkles.

Get the Recipe: Halloween Jell-O Shots

Ghostinis with Bloody Murder Sundried Tomato Tapenade

Crostini gets an inventive twist in this seasonal treat, thanks to the magic of cookie cutters. Simply select your favorite Halloween cookie cutter, then cut bread into shapes. Brush with olive oil, season with salt and toast. Serve with sun dried tomato and olive tapenade.

Get the Recipe: Ghostinis with Bloody Murder Sundried Tomato Tapenade

Stuffed Mushroom Eyeballs

You won’t be able to take your eyes off this eerie appetizer. Stuffed mushrooms are a party favorite, and these are particularly perfect for Halloween. Mushrooms get packed with garlic-flavored cream cheese then topped with sun dried tomato strips and sliced black olives to make perfectly creepy eyeballs.

Get the Recipe: Stuffed Mushroom Eyeballs

Cookies and Scream Graveyard Crunch

This nostalgic and festive treat will remind you of being a kid. The layered dessert features sweet favorites like vanilla sandwich crackers, peanut butter, chocolate wafer cookies and more. Once assembled, it looks just like a haunted graveyard that kids will love to dig into.

Get the Recipe: Cookies and Scream Graveyard Crunch

Ghost Hand Pies with Honey Dijon

Hand pies are perfect for a party because they’re easy to grab and don’t require any utensils. This recipe uses homemade pie dough (store-bought is okay, too), cheddar and Dijon for a savory, irresistible treat.

Get the Recipe: Ghost Hand Pies with Honey Dijon

Witch Finger Cookies

For an easy and impressive recipe to please everyone at your next Halloween potluck, try these witch finger cookies. A sliced almond acts as the nail and raspberry jam acts as blood to decorate these sweet and crunchy confections.

Get the Recipe: Witch Finger Cookies

Meatball Mummies

The only thing that makes meatballs even more yummy? Wrapping them in puff pastry! This recipe is even more fun when you assemble the puff pastry strips to look like little mummies. Make them ahead of time and store in the freezer for an easy Halloween treat.

Get the Recipe: Meatball Mummies

Meringue Bones

Though it may look intimidating, this recipe uses only five ingredients and is more simple than you’d think. Meringues are an impressive dessert no matter what shape they’re in, but for Halloween, why not pipe the delicate dessert into a bone shape? Your guests will love the strawberry filling that looks like blood.

Get the Recipe: Meringue Bones

Cheesy Pumpkin Puffs

These soft, gooey puffs are stuffed with American, Swiss and cheddar cheeses wrapped around store-bought puffed pastry. Garam masala and ginger add bright, pungent flavor and pumpkin adds a sweet creaminess. A cookie cutter is all you need to make them into tiny pumpkins.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Pumpkin Puffs

Black Magic Cake

This dark, rich dessert is like a blank canvas for Halloween décor. Top it with a candy spider or wrap it with stretched, melted marshmallow to make a spider web. Either way, it’s a delightfully easy dessert to bring to your next potluck party.

Get the Recipe: Black Magic Cake

Halloween Deviled Tea Eggs

Deviled eggs are a great party snack, and this version is even more special. Thanks to flavorful additions like soy sauce and black tea leaves, these boiled eggs look like they have a creepy spider web wrapped around them. The orange filling and black sesame topping add to the Halloween theme.

Get the Recipe: Halloween Deviled Tea Eggs

Mummy Hand Pies

These mummy hand pies are as easy as, well, pie. Make them in advance and store them in the freezer, then whip them out when it’s time for your Halloween party. The crispy edges and soft, gooey center are hard to resist.

Get the Recipe: Mummy Hand Pies

Marshmallow Web Ghost Cake

This impressive cake is just as gorgeous to look at as it is delicious to eat. Sticky, stretchy marshmallows act as realistic spider webs that criss cross around the double layer, multi-colored cake. Finish it off with little ghosts piped out of buttercream frosting.

Get the Recipe: Marshmallow Web Ghost Cake

Deviled Ham Eyeball Sandwich

This smoky ham salad gets extra flavor from Dijon mustard, pickled relish, honey and Worcestershire sauce. Pile it on top of white bread cut into circles, then serve with sliced green olives to act as the eyeball. This festive treat it a delicious way to celebrate Halloween.

Get the Recipe: Deviled Ham Eyeball Sandwich

Caramel Apple Monster Munch

This yummy party crunch is loaded with fall flavors. An easy snack to whip up in just 25 minutes, it consists of freshly-popped popcorn, crispy apples and sweet and sticky caramel. Be sure to make extra — this irresistible snack won’t last long on your potluck table!

Get the Recipe: Caramel Apple Monster Munch

Pumpkin Lovers Lasagna

Lasagna is a guaranteed hit at any dinner party — it’s easy to prep in advance, feeds a crowd and tastes delicious. This version is perfect for fall thanks to the addition of sage, butternut squash and pumpkin puree. Serve it with a crisp salad or enjoy on its own for a filling dinner.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Lovers Lasagna

More from:

Halloween

Next Up

19 Adorable Ghost Recipes You Need to Make This Halloween 19 Photos

16 Scary-Delicious Halloween Breakfast Ideas 16 Photos

15 Horribly Delicious Halloween Punch Recipes 15 Photos

10 Vegan Halloween Recipes Everyone Will Love 10 Photos

The 14 Best Halloween Dips to Whip Up This October 14 Photos

19 Halloween Dinners to Make Before a Night of Trick-or-Treating 19 Photos

19 Haunted Cocktails to Serve at Your Halloween Party 19 Photos

12 Halloween Drinks That Are Fun for the Whole Family 12 Photos

A Pioneer Halloween 11 Photos

Food Network and HGTV’s Ultimate Halloween Party 50 Photos

We Recommend

Creepy Halloween Party Recipes 9 Videos

Related Pages