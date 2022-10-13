25 Creepy-Cute Dishes to Bring to a Halloween Potluck Party
These are our most-festive appetizers, snacks and desserts.
Scary-Delicious Potluck Ideas
Halloween is the perfect time to host (or attend!) a potluck dinner. Whether you stick to a theme or contribute something that highlights fall flavors, you’ll find that there are plenty of appetizers, sides and desserts that fit right in. Plus, what could be better than gathering with friends while enjoying some tasty Halloween treats? If you’re looking for some fun Halloween snacks or the perfect dish to pass, you’re in the right place — we’ve got all the recipes you need, starting with these jalapeño poppers. Instead of breading and frying as usual, we use store-bought crescent dough to make the wrappings. Kids and adults alike will love this festive take on a classic. The best part? They can be assembled ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Get the Recipe: Mummy Jalapeno Poppers
Cake Eyeballs
Cake pops are perfect for a party, because they’re easy to grab without having to cut a slice out of a whole cake. The best part? No utensils necessary. Try these cute (and a little icky) cake pops that look like eyeballs for your next Halloween party.
Get the Recipe: Cake Eyeballs
Chicken Pumpkins
Crispy chicken bites are an easy and delicious dish to bring to a potluck. Perfect as an appetizer, snack or entrée option, these little bites look just like pumpkins, thanks to the celery stem sticking out the top. Serve with ranch dressing for even more flavor.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Pumpkins
Spider Web Deviled Eggs
Everybody’s favorite party appetizer gets a scary makeover in this devilled egg recipe. To make the signature spider web design, boil the eggs and then crack the shells. Let them sit in water tinted with black food coloring until cool. Once peeled, the food coloring leaves behind the fun design.
Get the Recipe: Spider Web Deviled Eggs
Halloween Crispy Rice Treats
These colorful treats are the perfect thing to bring to your next Halloween party. Crispy, crunchy and sweet, it’s the nostalgic treat you know and love with a festive twist. Extra marshmallows act as the perfect “spider webs” and chocolate-covered peanuts or jelly beans make decorative bugs.
Get the Recipe: Halloween Crispy Rice Treats
Pumpkin Cheese Ball
For an easy appetizer that feeds a crowd, try this pumpkin-shaped cheeseball. Ground-up cheese puffs give the cream cheese ball its signature orange color, and a bell pepper stem looks just like it came from a pumpkin. Serve with crackers, chips or crostini.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Cheese Ball
Witch Finger Breadsticks
There’s nothing creepier than a long, boney witch’s finger pointing straight at you. That’s why we love this easy breadstick recipe — it’s a fun way to add some Halloween flair to an otherwise boring recipe. Shriveled green olives act as creepy fingernails, and marinara is the perfect “bloody” dipping sauce.
Get the Recipe: Witch Finger Breadsticks
Cake Pop Brains
Kids love anything that’s ooey gooey, especially during Halloween. That’s why we love these cake pop “brains” made from red velvet cake and ruby chocolate melts. Kids will love to dive into the icky treat, only to find that it’s delicious and rich on the inside.
Get the Recipe: Cake Pop Brains
Hot Dog Mummies
Store-bought crescent dough is the secret to this appetizer that’s sure to please a crowd. Everyone loves pigs in a blanket, and this version turns the classic recipe into a festive treat. White American cheese and ketchup are all you need to make little peering eyes.
Get the Recipe: Hot Dog Mummies
Halloween Jell-O Shots
Don’t let kids have all the fun — this Halloween, make a special treat for the grown-ups, too. These vodka-spiked Jell-o shots look just like candy corn. They’re even cuter (and more delicious) when topped with some whipped cream and orange sprinkles.
Get the Recipe: Halloween Jell-O Shots
Ghostinis with Bloody Murder Sundried Tomato Tapenade
Crostini gets an inventive twist in this seasonal treat, thanks to the magic of cookie cutters. Simply select your favorite Halloween cookie cutter, then cut bread into shapes. Brush with olive oil, season with salt and toast. Serve with sun dried tomato and olive tapenade.
Get the Recipe: Ghostinis with Bloody Murder Sundried Tomato Tapenade
Stuffed Mushroom Eyeballs
You won’t be able to take your eyes off this eerie appetizer. Stuffed mushrooms are a party favorite, and these are particularly perfect for Halloween. Mushrooms get packed with garlic-flavored cream cheese then topped with sun dried tomato strips and sliced black olives to make perfectly creepy eyeballs.
Get the Recipe: Stuffed Mushroom Eyeballs
Cookies and Scream Graveyard Crunch
This nostalgic and festive treat will remind you of being a kid. The layered dessert features sweet favorites like vanilla sandwich crackers, peanut butter, chocolate wafer cookies and more. Once assembled, it looks just like a haunted graveyard that kids will love to dig into.
Get the Recipe: Cookies and Scream Graveyard Crunch
Ghost Hand Pies with Honey Dijon
Hand pies are perfect for a party because they’re easy to grab and don’t require any utensils. This recipe uses homemade pie dough (store-bought is okay, too), cheddar and Dijon for a savory, irresistible treat.
Get the Recipe: Ghost Hand Pies with Honey Dijon
Witch Finger Cookies
For an easy and impressive recipe to please everyone at your next Halloween potluck, try these witch finger cookies. A sliced almond acts as the nail and raspberry jam acts as blood to decorate these sweet and crunchy confections.
Get the Recipe: Witch Finger Cookies
Meatball Mummies
The only thing that makes meatballs even more yummy? Wrapping them in puff pastry! This recipe is even more fun when you assemble the puff pastry strips to look like little mummies. Make them ahead of time and store in the freezer for an easy Halloween treat.
Get the Recipe: Meatball Mummies
Meringue Bones
Though it may look intimidating, this recipe uses only five ingredients and is more simple than you’d think. Meringues are an impressive dessert no matter what shape they’re in, but for Halloween, why not pipe the delicate dessert into a bone shape? Your guests will love the strawberry filling that looks like blood.
Get the Recipe: Meringue Bones
Cheesy Pumpkin Puffs
These soft, gooey puffs are stuffed with American, Swiss and cheddar cheeses wrapped around store-bought puffed pastry. Garam masala and ginger add bright, pungent flavor and pumpkin adds a sweet creaminess. A cookie cutter is all you need to make them into tiny pumpkins.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Pumpkin Puffs
Black Magic Cake
This dark, rich dessert is like a blank canvas for Halloween décor. Top it with a candy spider or wrap it with stretched, melted marshmallow to make a spider web. Either way, it’s a delightfully easy dessert to bring to your next potluck party.
Get the Recipe: Black Magic Cake
Halloween Deviled Tea Eggs
Deviled eggs are a great party snack, and this version is even more special. Thanks to flavorful additions like soy sauce and black tea leaves, these boiled eggs look like they have a creepy spider web wrapped around them. The orange filling and black sesame topping add to the Halloween theme.
Get the Recipe: Halloween Deviled Tea Eggs
Mummy Hand Pies
These mummy hand pies are as easy as, well, pie. Make them in advance and store them in the freezer, then whip them out when it’s time for your Halloween party. The crispy edges and soft, gooey center are hard to resist.
Get the Recipe: Mummy Hand Pies
Marshmallow Web Ghost Cake
This impressive cake is just as gorgeous to look at as it is delicious to eat. Sticky, stretchy marshmallows act as realistic spider webs that criss cross around the double layer, multi-colored cake. Finish it off with little ghosts piped out of buttercream frosting.
Get the Recipe: Marshmallow Web Ghost Cake
Deviled Ham Eyeball Sandwich
This smoky ham salad gets extra flavor from Dijon mustard, pickled relish, honey and Worcestershire sauce. Pile it on top of white bread cut into circles, then serve with sliced green olives to act as the eyeball. This festive treat it a delicious way to celebrate Halloween.
Get the Recipe: Deviled Ham Eyeball Sandwich
Caramel Apple Monster Munch
This yummy party crunch is loaded with fall flavors. An easy snack to whip up in just 25 minutes, it consists of freshly-popped popcorn, crispy apples and sweet and sticky caramel. Be sure to make extra — this irresistible snack won’t last long on your potluck table!
Get the Recipe: Caramel Apple Monster Munch
Pumpkin Lovers Lasagna
Lasagna is a guaranteed hit at any dinner party — it’s easy to prep in advance, feeds a crowd and tastes delicious. This version is perfect for fall thanks to the addition of sage, butternut squash and pumpkin puree. Serve it with a crisp salad or enjoy on its own for a filling dinner.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Lovers Lasagna