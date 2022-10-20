How to Tell If Yogurt Is Bad (Without, Uh, Tasting It)

Amidor shares that best practice for increasing the shelf life of yogurt is to store it in the refrigerator at or below 40 degrees F. “If you remove a larger tub of yogurt and don’t plan on using the entire tub in one sitting, then take what you need with a clean spoon, cover, and put the tub back in the refrigerator as soon as possible,” Amidor says. “You want to minimize the time the yogurt spends outside of the refrigerator, and it should never be left out of the refrigerator for over two hours.” White adds that when storing yogurt in the freezer, the optimal temperature should be at 0 degrees F and the yogurt should be consumed within two months of freezing.