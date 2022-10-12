Recipes
How to Make Ramen Eggs (Ajitama)

All you need is six ingredients, including the eggs.

October 12, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

Spicy chilli sichuan pork mince ramen in the traditional Japanese ramen restaurant, with a black plate on a black mat and Japanese fonts sake barrel decor

By Layla Khoury-Hanold for Food Network Kitchen

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network.

Ramen eggs, those soft-boiled, super savory eggs that accompany bowls of ramen, are one of the toppings that make restaurant ramen so delicious. But with a little planning and patience, you can easily make ramen eggs at home. To help us learn how to make these Japanese soft-boiled, marinated eggs, we consulted Pascale Yamashita, a recipe developer, food stylist, food photographer and avid food lover based in Japan.

Soft-boiled Hanjuku ramen egg in the traditional Japanese ramen restaurant, with a black plate on a black mat and Japanese fonts sake barrel translation: Invincible Great Gate

What Are Ramen Eggs?

Ramen eggs are Japanese soft-boiled eggs marinated in a sweetened soy sauce mixture and served as a ramen topping. In Japan, ramen eggs are called ajitsuke tamago or ajitama. “Aji means taste, and tama means ball (or egg), so the literal translation is taste-ball,” Yamashita says.

Yamashita says that in Japan, the marinade ingredients vary depending on the ramen shop, but a soy-sauce-base is most common. The first ramen shop to serve ajitama was Kan Chin Tei in Ogikubo, Tokyo (now closed), where the chef served ramen with Taiwanese braised egg, a soy-sauce-marinated egg with herbs and spices. From there, the trend of serving savory, soft-boiled eggs as a ramen topping spread widely throughout Japan.

Boiled eggs in black soy sauce

Ingredients for Ramen Eggs

To make ramen eggs, you’ll need eggs, soy sauce (or tamari), mirin, sake (or cooking white wine), sugar and vinegar.

  • 2 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon soy sauce or tamari
  • 3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon mirin
  • 3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon sake
  • 1 tablespoon sugar of your choice
  • 1 tablespoon vinegar

How to Make Ramen Eggs, Step-by-Step

1. Boil the Eggs

Bring a large pot of water to a boil, then carefully lower eggs into the pot in a single layer and boil for 7 minutes.

2. Prepare the Ice Bath

While the eggs boil, fill a large bowl with ice and cold water. Once the eggs have finished boiling, immediately transfer them to the prepared ice bath to stop the cooking process and cool the eggs.

3. Peel the Eggs

Once the eggs are cool enough to handle, peel the eggs.

4. Make the Marinade

In a resealable plastic bag, combine soy sauce (or tamari), mirin, sake (or cooking white wine), sugar and vinegar.

5. Marinate the Eggs

Place eggs in the bag and ensure that the eggs are immersed in the liquid mixture. Seal the bag, removing any extra air, and allow eggs to marinate in the liquid for at least 24 hours, or up to 2 days. During the marinating process, periodically change the eggs’ position to ensure that they are evenly marinated.

6. Serve the Eggs

Cut eggs cleanly in half lengthwise and serve with ramen or enjoy as a snack.

Tips for Ramen Eggs

  • To get jammy yolks: Setting up an ice bath is crucial to stopping the cooking process and ensuring that the eggs retain their signature soft-boiled, jammy yolk texture.
  • To ensure the egg yolk stays in the center of the egg: Gently stir the water in circular motion during the first 3 to 4 minutes of boiling the eggs (be careful not to burn yourself). A centered egg yolk makes the egg more appealing when it’s sliced in half!
  • To properly marinate the eggs: The salty-sweet marinade adds flavor but also helps to cure the egg, firming the whites and giving the jammy yolks their custardy consistency. Do not marinate the eggs longer than 2 days, or the marinade will cause the egg yolk to harden.
  • To get a clean cut when slicing ramen eggs: Use a wet knife; wipe the knife clean and re-moisten between eggs. Alternatively, you can use an egg slicer designed to cut eggs in half or use a piece of thin sewing thread pulled taut.
  • To save time: If you don’t have time to marinate the eggs, boil your egg in salted water to impart extra savory flavor.

Our Very Best Ramen Recipes

Egg Recipes

Simple Homemade Soups

In Defense of Ramen: What I Make When I Can't Meal Prep

Here’s why ramen isn't just "college food."

This Is the One Instant Ramen Hack You Absolutely Need

No one likes a watery bowl of noodles.

My Favorite Convenient, Single-Serving Meal of All Time

Plus, a list of tried-and-true toppings to bulk it up.

How to Upgrade Instant Ramen, According to an Expert In Japanese Cuisine

We consulted an expert in Japanese cuisine to bring you 8 ways to infuse more flavor into instant ramen.

What are Glass Noodles?

Sometimes called cellophane noodles, these versatile gluten-free strands cook in just a few minutes.

How to Make Biang-Biang Noodles From Scratch

Xi’an Famous Foods CEO Jason Wang shows us how to make his restaurant’s signature hand-pulled noodles.

6 No-Fuss Noodle Recipes You Can Make with the Basics

When you need inspiration, look to your pantry.

8 Great Recipes Using Egg Noodles

Pair this pantry pasta with these comfort food classics.

What is the Difference Between Chow Mein and Lo Mein?

The difference comes down to the way the noodles are cooked.

Jet Tila’s Recipe for Famous Drunken Noodles Is the Only One You Need

