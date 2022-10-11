A Comprehensive Guide to Baking at High Altitudes

Before you give the tips and tweaks a go, however, you might want to consider giving the recipe a try as written. We know this seems a little wasteful and potentially messy if things go as you expect them to (i.e.: badly). But there is always the possibility that the recipe will work. For example, there is some disagreement as to whether cookies even need adjustments when mountain baking. Some say yes and some say no. Same goes for pie dough, muffins and tea breads – some say they really won’t be all that affected, and others say the opposite. In short, the beauty of giving the recipe a try as written, is that even if things do not go well, you will be able to address the problem precisely the next time around. Making a whole bunch of changes before you even begin, hoping that one of them is going to help a problem that you’ve yet to identify, is a bit of a toss-up.