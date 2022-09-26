Recipes
Recipe of the Day
One-Pot Cheeseburger Macaroni
Trending Recipes
Ree Dummond Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Classic 100, Pot Roast
The Best Pot Roast
Broccoli Gratin
Extra Creamy Pasta Cacio e Uova
Extra-Creamy Cacio e Uova with Grated Egg
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Are Butter Boards the Next Big Thing?
14 Restaurants Designed to Feel Like Dinner Parties
Reddit Resurfaces Queen Elizabeth’s Pancake Recipe
Currently Obsessed With...
Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Raps)
Hostess Introduces Bite-Size Twinkies, Ding Dongs, + Donettes
Shop
What's New
This Dispenser Finally Solves the Problem of Stale Cereal
Our Place Launched Tableware Designed to Prep, Serve, Store & More
Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit
Jenni Kayne’s New Staub Collection Is the Perfect Blend of California and French Style
TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked on Amazon
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Our 50 Best Ground Turkey Recipes

Ground turkey is one of those ingredients we always keep on hand. It cooks up quickly and is versatile enough to use in burgers, chili, meatloaf and more — which means a great, homemade meal is never out of reach.

September 26, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

Related To:

Main Dish Poultry Turkey Recipes

Photo By: LUCY SCHAEFFER

Photo By: KATE MATHIS

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Renee Comet

Photo By: Brian Kennedy ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.

Photo By: Tara Donne

Photo By: Renee Comet

Photo By: KATE MATHIS

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©Copyright 2015

Photo By: Rob Pryce

Photo By: Alice Gao ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Stephen Johnson ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Brian Kennedy ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Tara Donne ©2012, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2016, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Min Kwon ©2015,Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Armando Rafael Moutela ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved 2013, Cooking Channel, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Tara Donne

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Christopher Testani

Photo By: Anna Williams

Photo By: Kana Okada ©2011, Kana Okada

Photo By: Brian Kennedy ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Armando Rafael

Photo By: Antonis Achilleos

Our Best Ideas

When you need a reliable weeknight dinner, grab that package of ground turkey from your refrigerator. It’s a lean protein which means you can easily whip lots of healthy options, but it’s also juicy and delicious — and can just as easily be used in any of your favorite recipes. Craving a comforting pot of chili or a plateful of stuffed peppers? Or maybe you want a reliable family favorite like meatloaf or lasagna. Ground turkey can do it all. Best of all, it cooks up quickly so you’ve got lots of options for getting a meal on the table fast. One of our favorite uses for ground turkey has to be meatballs — especially these ones. They’ve got a light, tender texture and are packed with flavorful herbs. The meat mixture is softer than you might expect, thanks to the addition of ricotta, but sacrificing a perfectly round shape is worth it. These meatballs truly live up to their name!

Get the Recipe: The Best Turkey Meatballs

Turkey Lasagna

This lasagna recipe skips the onerous step of boiling lasagna noodles. Layer uncooked ones in the hearty turkey ragu and they will emerge from the oven fork-tender under their bubbling blanket of cheese.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Lasagna

Anne Burrell's Turkey Burger

You don't have to wait until summer to make burgers. Anne's are made right on the stovetop and feature bold flavors like soy sauce and ginger to liven up lean turkey meat.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Burger

Shawarma Stuffed Peppers

Molly says, "These stuffed peppers are inspired by the flavors of one of my all-time favorite street foods, shawarma. Shawarma is a Middle Eastern dish consisting of seasoned meat cooked on a spit and then shaved thin. The spice combination typically found in shawarma is savory, warm and totally addictive!"

Get the Recipe: Shawarma Stuffed Peppers

Turkey Burger Patty Melts

Guy Fieri recommends forming the ground turkey into oblong patties when preparing these juicy turkey melts. This way, you'll get the perfect bread-to-meat ratio in these sandwiches.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Burger Patty Melts

The Best Turkey Meatloaf

A slightly lighter version of the all-American classic, this satisfying meatloaf uses chicken broth and soaked panko to stay moist, and a mix of fresh herbs for flavor. It’s the best turkey meatloaf you’ll find!

Get the Recipe: The Best Turkey Meatloaf

Turkey and Artichoke-Stuffed Shells

Giada reinvents this classic childhood casserole for adult palates with a hearty, artichoke-studded ricotta filling and spicy red sauce.

Get the Recipe: Turkey and Artichoke Stuffed Shells with Arrabbiata Sauce

Sloppy Bombay Joes

Aarti Sequeira cooks up the all-American classic sloppy joe with an Indian twist by adding spices like garam masala and cumin.

Get the Recipe: Sloppy Bombay Joes

Healthy Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs with Zoodles

You can have fork-tender turkey meatballs that are golden yet moist, thanks to the air fryer! Pair with fun zoodles, your favorite jarred tomato sauce and an extra pinch of Parmesan for a delicious and wholesome meal.

Get the Recipe: Healthy Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs with Zoodles

Stuffed Turkey Burgers

Ellie Krieger's turkey burgers are healthy but far from bland. She stuffs each patty with mozzarella cheese and roasted red peppers for creamy texture and sweet, smoky flavor.

Get the Recipe: Stuffed Turkey Burgers

Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash Noodles

This easy, weeknight chili has an extra vegetable component: butternut squash noodles. These sweet and savory twirly bites add texture, flavor and color.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash Noodles

Individual Turkey Shepherd's Pie

Our version of this rustic British classic transforms it into a quick, easy main for any night of the week. For an all-in-one meal in single servings, you can divide the filling among four 9-ounce ramekins before topping it with the mashed potatoes. Bake on a baking sheet until the filling is bubbly around the edges and the potatoes are lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

Get the Recipe: Individual Turkey Shepherd's Pie

Turkey Meatloaf

For a leaner take on the classic meatloaf, try ground turkey instead of beef. Serve the slices hot or enjoy them cold in a sandwich.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Meatloaf

Turkey and Spinach Taquitos

Turkey, spinach and mascarpone cheese come together as a satisfying filling for soft corn tortillas in this simple recipe. For authentic flair, serve the cheesy taquitos with chunky salsa and fresh guacamole.

Get the Recipe: Turkey and Spinach Taquitos

Mini Meatloaves

There's a mixture of pork and turkey in these loaves to keep them meaty and flavorful, but you can use all ground turkey if you like. The football shape is perfect for a game night.

Get the Recipe: Mini Meatloaves

Big-Batch Turkey Chili

Pull out your biggest pot and get ready to make a whole lot of chili. All the effort and time will pay off, knowing that your freezer is filled with easy dinners that can be thawed and quickly reheated.

Get the Recipe: Big-Batch Turkey Chili

Spicy Turkey Meatballs and Spaghetti

Stuffed with sweet Italian sausage and prosciutto, Ina Garten's jumbo meatballs deliver so much flavor that you'd never guess they were built with a base of lean ground turkey.

Get the Recipe: Spicy Turkey Meatballs and Spaghetti

Double-Decker Turkey Patty Melt

Alex Guarnaschelli’s lighter take on the double cheeseburger features ground turkey in place of beef. Adding some Sriracha mayo to the ground meat makes for extra-juicy burgers with a hint of spiciness. If you want something smaller, make eight individual, single-layer burgers instead.

Get the Recipe: Double Decker Turkey Patty Melt

Ohio Turkey Chili

Sweeter than the typical chili, Valerie’s recipe calls for ground turkey, chopped chocolate, cinnamon and Worcestershire sauce. For authentic Ohio-style chili, she serves the dish over a heaping bowl of spaghetti.

Get the Recipe: Ohio Turkey Chili

Mini Turkey Meatballs

Giada De Laurentiis dresses up mild turkey meat with onion, garlic, parsley and cheese to make rich, moist meatballs.

Get the Recipe: Mini Turkey Meatballs

Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili

This recipe captures many of the traditional flavors of chili, but boosts its texture, color and vitamins. We've used protein-rich black beans, lean ground turkey and sweet butternut squash, and added some unexpected crunch and thickening power with chia seeds.

Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili

Southwest Turkey Burgers

Rachael Ray combines lean turkey with lots of vegetables so the burger stays moist. Cilantro, peppers and spice add some great Southwestern flavors.

Get the Recipe: Southwest Turkey Burgers

Lemon Whole-Grain Linguine with Turkey Meatballs

Serve these juicy turkey meatballs on their own as a mini appetizer or add them to your favorite pasta recipe. For moister, more flavorful meatballs, be sure to use ground turkey, not ground turkey breast.

Get the Recipe: Lemon Whole-Grain Linguine with Turkey Meatballs

Jerk Turkey Burgers with Mango Slaw

These island-inspired grilled patties combine ground turkey with grated green apple, jerk seasoning and panko breadcrumbs, and they're topped with mango chutney slaw for a sweet contrast.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Burgers with Mango Slaw

California Turkey Chili

Serve Giada's spicy turkey and cannellini bean chili with a side of her simple quinoa-and-pine nut pilaf. The fluffy quinoa will help to soak up the savory chili broth.

Get the Recipe: California Turkey Chili

The Ultimate Sloppy Joes

Ground turkey, brown sugar and ketchup add a touch of sweetness to Tyler’s sloppy joes. Pro tip: Prepare the bread and butter pickles the day before and chill in the fridge overnight to let the flavors develop.

Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Sloppy Joes

Turkey Lettuce Wraps

Instead of reaching for the takeout menu try this instead. Melissa d'Arabian's DIY lettuce wraps let little eaters choose which veggies to include in their dinner.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Lettuce Wraps

Terrific Turkey Burger

You'll get the same big meaty bites from Amanda Freitag's turkey burger as you would from the signature burger at your local greasy spoon, but not the excessive fat. Not only does Amanda opt for lean turkey over beef, but she also works chives, shallots and finely diced red bell pepper into the patties.

Get the Recipe: Terrific Turkey Burger

Ground Turkey Enchilada Stir-Fry with Couscous

An enchilada, by definition, is a corn tortilla filled with various ingredients and drenched in cheese and sauce. This recipe doesn't involve any rolling of tortillas, nor does it require copious amounts of cheese. However, every bite will remind you of the flavors of this popular comfort food.

Get the Recipe: Ground Turkey Enchilada Stir-Fry with Couscous

Turkey Noodle Casserole

Rachael's throwback dish combines tender egg noodles with a creamy sauce of bacon and ground turkey. For a classic cheesy crust, top the casserole with first Gruyère, then breadcrumbs, and broil until the cheese is melted and the crumbs are golden brown.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Noodle Casserole

Indian Summer Turkey Chili

Large bell peppers will brighten up this big-batch turkey chili with their mild sweetness. Rachael stirs in a bit of barbecue sauce for a touch of sweet heat.

Get the Recipe: Indian Summer Turkey Chili

Mom's Turkey Meatloaf

Ellie lightens up her mom's meatloaf while still keeping all the flavor she loved as a kid. Her secret? Quick-cooking oats, for added fiber and texture.

Get the Recipe: Mom's Turkey Meatloaf

Turkey Bolognese Sauce

The chefs in Food Network Kitchen use turkey in place of classic beef to create this hearty Bolognese. All the same familiar flavors are here, though — tomatoes, mirepoix, garlic and fennel.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Bolognese Sauce

Bobby Flay's Turkey Burgers

Bobby enhances juicy grilled turkey burgers by topping them with goat cheese, lemon-honey mustard and watercress.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Burgers

Turkey, Kale and Brown Rice Soup

Giada's light, brothy soup is loaded with lean ground turkey, whole grains and plenty of vegetables.

Get the Recipe: Turkey, Kale and Brown Rice Soup

My Big Fat Greek Burgers

A spinach-and-feta-cheese stuffing makes this burger juicy and satisfying, especially when topped with a lemon-and-dill yogurt sauce.

Get the Recipe: My Big Fat Greek Burgers

Spanish Turkey Meatball Stew

Smoked paprika gives the sauce for this stew an exotic edge and deep, woodsy flavor, which partners perfectly with herb-flecked turkey meatballs.

Get the Recipe: Spanish Turkey Meatball Stew

Turkey-and-Rice Stuffed Peppers

Brown rice, dried currants and walnuts add excellent hearty texture to these turkey-stuffed bell peppers. Serve the peppers with a simple side salad for a wholesome and well-rounded weeknight dinner.

Get the Recipe: Turkey-and-Rice Stuffed Peppers

Turkey Meatballs with Quick and Spicy Tomato Sauce and Whole-Wheat Spaghetti

The spicy kick and multiple herbs in this sauce lend layers of flavor without fat. The carrot, onion and Parmesan add volume and moisture.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Meatballs with Quick And Spicy Tomato Sauce and Whole-Wheat Spaghetti

Perfect Turkey Burgers

Mix a portobello mushroom into the turkey patty for added flavor, then top with cheese and creamy avocado.

Get the Recipe: Perfect Turkey Burgers

Turkey-Apple Swedish Meatballs

Grated apples and a pinch of cinnamon infuse fall flavor into these mini turkey meatballs. Serve them solo for a group or over mashed potatoes and topped with parsley for a family meal.

Get the Recipe: Turkey-Apple Swedish Meatballs

Ryder's Turkey Chili

Guy uses turkey meat and three kinds of beans to make this kid-friendly chili. It's packed with protein and great for next-day school lunches.

Get the Recipe: Ryder's Turkey Chili

Classic Italian Turkey Meatballs

Giada uses both ground turkey and turkey sausage to whip up these tender, delicious meatballs.

Get the Recipe: Classic Italian Turkey Meatballs

Ranch-Style Turkey Chili

Poblanos are spicy but not too hot, making them the perfect kick for crowd-pleasing chili. Rachael tops this tailgate favorite with shredded cheddar, crispy bacon and crumbled corn muffins.

Get the Recipe: Ranch-Style Turkey Chili

Turkey Tacos Picadillo

There’s nothing bland about these fiery tacos. To really kick it up a notch, try frying your own taco shells.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Tacos Picadillo

Mini Turkey Meatloaves

Ree puts a modern twist on a classic comfort food with ground turkey, bacon bits and red pepper flakes. Her secret weapon? She uses oats in place of breadcrumbs.

Get the Recipe: Mini Turkey Meatloaves

Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Cocoa powder may seem a bit out of place in chili, but it has two jobs in this mole-inspired version: It adds depth of flavor and helps thicken the sauce. We suggest serving the chili with tortilla chips, but it would also be great with cornbread.

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Turkey Meatloaf with Feta and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Feta and sun-dried tomatoes add exotic flavor to Giada's healthy turkey meatloaf.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Meatloaf with Feta and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Turkey and Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Guy stuffs his peppers with ground turkey, red quinoa and kale before topping them with a panko-Parmesan mixture and a drizzle of Roasted Tomatillo Avocado Sauce. These just may be the most-satisfying stuffed peppers around.

Get the Recipe: Turkey and Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Penne with Turkey Ragu

Simmering the sauce with a Parmesan cheese rind allows the tomatoes to adopt that nutty, salty flavor.

Get the Recipe: Penne With Turkey Ragu

Next Up

Mix-and-Match Turkey Recipes 4 Photos

How to Make Turkey Broth 5 Photos

How to Make a Turkey Roulade 6 Photos

How to Make Turkey Confit 13 Photos

Best Brined Turkey Recipes 25 Photos

88 Juicy and Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes 88 Photos

Make the Perfect Gravy 7 Photos

Hometown Hungers: Best Hot Browns Outside of Kentucky 11 Photos

How to Carve a Turkey, Step-by-Step 4 Photos

Turkey Taboos: What NOT to Do This Thanksgiving 11 Photos

We Recommend

Our 50 Best Ground Beef Recipes 50 Photos

Healthy Ground Turkey Recipes 31 Photos

Best Brined Turkey Recipes 25 Photos

Best 5 Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes

Bobby's Best Thanksgiving Recipes 25 Photos

Related Pages