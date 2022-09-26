Our 50 Best Ground Turkey Recipes

Our Best Ideas When you need a reliable weeknight dinner, grab that package of ground turkey from your refrigerator. It’s a lean protein which means you can easily whip lots of healthy options, but it’s also juicy and delicious — and can just as easily be used in any of your favorite recipes. Craving a comforting pot of chili or a plateful of stuffed peppers? Or maybe you want a reliable family favorite like meatloaf or lasagna. Ground turkey can do it all. Best of all, it cooks up quickly so you’ve got lots of options for getting a meal on the table fast. One of our favorite uses for ground turkey has to be meatballs — especially these ones. They’ve got a light, tender texture and are packed with flavorful herbs. The meat mixture is softer than you might expect, thanks to the addition of ricotta, but sacrificing a perfectly round shape is worth it. These meatballs truly live up to their name! Get the Recipe: The Best Turkey Meatballs

Turkey Lasagna This lasagna recipe skips the onerous step of boiling lasagna noodles. Layer uncooked ones in the hearty turkey ragu and they will emerge from the oven fork-tender under their bubbling blanket of cheese. Get the Recipe: Turkey Lasagna

Anne Burrell's Turkey Burger You don't have to wait until summer to make burgers. Anne's are made right on the stovetop and feature bold flavors like soy sauce and ginger to liven up lean turkey meat. Get the Recipe: Turkey Burger

Shawarma Stuffed Peppers Molly says, "These stuffed peppers are inspired by the flavors of one of my all-time favorite street foods, shawarma. Shawarma is a Middle Eastern dish consisting of seasoned meat cooked on a spit and then shaved thin. The spice combination typically found in shawarma is savory, warm and totally addictive!" Get the Recipe: Shawarma Stuffed Peppers

Turkey Burger Patty Melts Guy Fieri recommends forming the ground turkey into oblong patties when preparing these juicy turkey melts. This way, you'll get the perfect bread-to-meat ratio in these sandwiches. Get the Recipe: Turkey Burger Patty Melts

The Best Turkey Meatloaf A slightly lighter version of the all-American classic, this satisfying meatloaf uses chicken broth and soaked panko to stay moist, and a mix of fresh herbs for flavor. It’s the best turkey meatloaf you’ll find! Get the Recipe: The Best Turkey Meatloaf

Turkey and Artichoke-Stuffed Shells Giada reinvents this classic childhood casserole for adult palates with a hearty, artichoke-studded ricotta filling and spicy red sauce. Get the Recipe: Turkey and Artichoke Stuffed Shells with Arrabbiata Sauce

Sloppy Bombay Joes Aarti Sequeira cooks up the all-American classic sloppy joe with an Indian twist by adding spices like garam masala and cumin. Get the Recipe: Sloppy Bombay Joes

Healthy Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs with Zoodles You can have fork-tender turkey meatballs that are golden yet moist, thanks to the air fryer! Pair with fun zoodles, your favorite jarred tomato sauce and an extra pinch of Parmesan for a delicious and wholesome meal. Get the Recipe: Healthy Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs with Zoodles

Stuffed Turkey Burgers Ellie Krieger's turkey burgers are healthy but far from bland. She stuffs each patty with mozzarella cheese and roasted red peppers for creamy texture and sweet, smoky flavor. Get the Recipe: Stuffed Turkey Burgers

Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash Noodles This easy, weeknight chili has an extra vegetable component: butternut squash noodles. These sweet and savory twirly bites add texture, flavor and color. Get the Recipe: Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash Noodles

Individual Turkey Shepherd's Pie Our version of this rustic British classic transforms it into a quick, easy main for any night of the week. For an all-in-one meal in single servings, you can divide the filling among four 9-ounce ramekins before topping it with the mashed potatoes. Bake on a baking sheet until the filling is bubbly around the edges and the potatoes are lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Get the Recipe: Individual Turkey Shepherd's Pie

Turkey Meatloaf For a leaner take on the classic meatloaf, try ground turkey instead of beef. Serve the slices hot or enjoy them cold in a sandwich. Get the Recipe: Turkey Meatloaf

Turkey and Spinach Taquitos Turkey, spinach and mascarpone cheese come together as a satisfying filling for soft corn tortillas in this simple recipe. For authentic flair, serve the cheesy taquitos with chunky salsa and fresh guacamole. Get the Recipe: Turkey and Spinach Taquitos

Mini Meatloaves There's a mixture of pork and turkey in these loaves to keep them meaty and flavorful, but you can use all ground turkey if you like. The football shape is perfect for a game night. Get the Recipe: Mini Meatloaves

Big-Batch Turkey Chili Pull out your biggest pot and get ready to make a whole lot of chili. All the effort and time will pay off, knowing that your freezer is filled with easy dinners that can be thawed and quickly reheated. Get the Recipe: Big-Batch Turkey Chili

Spicy Turkey Meatballs and Spaghetti Stuffed with sweet Italian sausage and prosciutto, Ina Garten's jumbo meatballs deliver so much flavor that you'd never guess they were built with a base of lean ground turkey. Get the Recipe: Spicy Turkey Meatballs and Spaghetti

Double-Decker Turkey Patty Melt Alex Guarnaschelli’s lighter take on the double cheeseburger features ground turkey in place of beef. Adding some Sriracha mayo to the ground meat makes for extra-juicy burgers with a hint of spiciness. If you want something smaller, make eight individual, single-layer burgers instead. Get the Recipe: Double Decker Turkey Patty Melt

Ohio Turkey Chili Sweeter than the typical chili, Valerie’s recipe calls for ground turkey, chopped chocolate, cinnamon and Worcestershire sauce. For authentic Ohio-style chili, she serves the dish over a heaping bowl of spaghetti. Get the Recipe: Ohio Turkey Chili

Mini Turkey Meatballs Giada De Laurentiis dresses up mild turkey meat with onion, garlic, parsley and cheese to make rich, moist meatballs. Get the Recipe: Mini Turkey Meatballs

Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili This recipe captures many of the traditional flavors of chili, but boosts its texture, color and vitamins. We've used protein-rich black beans, lean ground turkey and sweet butternut squash, and added some unexpected crunch and thickening power with chia seeds. Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili

Southwest Turkey Burgers Rachael Ray combines lean turkey with lots of vegetables so the burger stays moist. Cilantro, peppers and spice add some great Southwestern flavors. Get the Recipe: Southwest Turkey Burgers

Lemon Whole-Grain Linguine with Turkey Meatballs Serve these juicy turkey meatballs on their own as a mini appetizer or add them to your favorite pasta recipe. For moister, more flavorful meatballs, be sure to use ground turkey, not ground turkey breast. Get the Recipe: Lemon Whole-Grain Linguine with Turkey Meatballs

Jerk Turkey Burgers with Mango Slaw These island-inspired grilled patties combine ground turkey with grated green apple, jerk seasoning and panko breadcrumbs, and they're topped with mango chutney slaw for a sweet contrast. Get the Recipe: Turkey Burgers with Mango Slaw

California Turkey Chili Serve Giada's spicy turkey and cannellini bean chili with a side of her simple quinoa-and-pine nut pilaf. The fluffy quinoa will help to soak up the savory chili broth. Get the Recipe: California Turkey Chili

The Ultimate Sloppy Joes Ground turkey, brown sugar and ketchup add a touch of sweetness to Tyler’s sloppy joes. Pro tip: Prepare the bread and butter pickles the day before and chill in the fridge overnight to let the flavors develop. Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Sloppy Joes

Turkey Lettuce Wraps Instead of reaching for the takeout menu try this instead. Melissa d'Arabian's DIY lettuce wraps let little eaters choose which veggies to include in their dinner. Get the Recipe: Turkey Lettuce Wraps

Terrific Turkey Burger You'll get the same big meaty bites from Amanda Freitag's turkey burger as you would from the signature burger at your local greasy spoon, but not the excessive fat. Not only does Amanda opt for lean turkey over beef, but she also works chives, shallots and finely diced red bell pepper into the patties. Get the Recipe: Terrific Turkey Burger

Ground Turkey Enchilada Stir-Fry with Couscous An enchilada, by definition, is a corn tortilla filled with various ingredients and drenched in cheese and sauce. This recipe doesn't involve any rolling of tortillas, nor does it require copious amounts of cheese. However, every bite will remind you of the flavors of this popular comfort food. Get the Recipe: Ground Turkey Enchilada Stir-Fry with Couscous

Turkey Noodle Casserole Rachael's throwback dish combines tender egg noodles with a creamy sauce of bacon and ground turkey. For a classic cheesy crust, top the casserole with first Gruyère, then breadcrumbs, and broil until the cheese is melted and the crumbs are golden brown. Get the Recipe: Turkey Noodle Casserole

Indian Summer Turkey Chili Large bell peppers will brighten up this big-batch turkey chili with their mild sweetness. Rachael stirs in a bit of barbecue sauce for a touch of sweet heat. Get the Recipe: Indian Summer Turkey Chili

Mom's Turkey Meatloaf Ellie lightens up her mom's meatloaf while still keeping all the flavor she loved as a kid. Her secret? Quick-cooking oats, for added fiber and texture. Get the Recipe: Mom's Turkey Meatloaf

Turkey Bolognese Sauce The chefs in Food Network Kitchen use turkey in place of classic beef to create this hearty Bolognese. All the same familiar flavors are here, though — tomatoes, mirepoix, garlic and fennel. Get the Recipe: Turkey Bolognese Sauce

Bobby Flay's Turkey Burgers Bobby enhances juicy grilled turkey burgers by topping them with goat cheese, lemon-honey mustard and watercress. Get the Recipe: Turkey Burgers

Turkey, Kale and Brown Rice Soup Giada's light, brothy soup is loaded with lean ground turkey, whole grains and plenty of vegetables. Get the Recipe: Turkey, Kale and Brown Rice Soup

My Big Fat Greek Burgers A spinach-and-feta-cheese stuffing makes this burger juicy and satisfying, especially when topped with a lemon-and-dill yogurt sauce. Get the Recipe: My Big Fat Greek Burgers

Spanish Turkey Meatball Stew Smoked paprika gives the sauce for this stew an exotic edge and deep, woodsy flavor, which partners perfectly with herb-flecked turkey meatballs. Get the Recipe: Spanish Turkey Meatball Stew

Turkey-and-Rice Stuffed Peppers Brown rice, dried currants and walnuts add excellent hearty texture to these turkey-stuffed bell peppers. Serve the peppers with a simple side salad for a wholesome and well-rounded weeknight dinner. Get the Recipe: Turkey-and-Rice Stuffed Peppers

Turkey Meatballs with Quick and Spicy Tomato Sauce and Whole-Wheat Spaghetti The spicy kick and multiple herbs in this sauce lend layers of flavor without fat. The carrot, onion and Parmesan add volume and moisture. Get the Recipe: Turkey Meatballs with Quick And Spicy Tomato Sauce and Whole-Wheat Spaghetti

Perfect Turkey Burgers Mix a portobello mushroom into the turkey patty for added flavor, then top with cheese and creamy avocado. Get the Recipe: Perfect Turkey Burgers

Turkey-Apple Swedish Meatballs Grated apples and a pinch of cinnamon infuse fall flavor into these mini turkey meatballs. Serve them solo for a group or over mashed potatoes and topped with parsley for a family meal. Get the Recipe: Turkey-Apple Swedish Meatballs

Ryder's Turkey Chili Guy uses turkey meat and three kinds of beans to make this kid-friendly chili. It's packed with protein and great for next-day school lunches. Get the Recipe: Ryder's Turkey Chili

Classic Italian Turkey Meatballs Giada uses both ground turkey and turkey sausage to whip up these tender, delicious meatballs. Get the Recipe: Classic Italian Turkey Meatballs

Ranch-Style Turkey Chili Poblanos are spicy but not too hot, making them the perfect kick for crowd-pleasing chili. Rachael tops this tailgate favorite with shredded cheddar, crispy bacon and crumbled corn muffins. Get the Recipe: Ranch-Style Turkey Chili

Turkey Tacos Picadillo There’s nothing bland about these fiery tacos. To really kick it up a notch, try frying your own taco shells. Get the Recipe: Turkey Tacos Picadillo

Mini Turkey Meatloaves Ree puts a modern twist on a classic comfort food with ground turkey, bacon bits and red pepper flakes. Her secret weapon? She uses oats in place of breadcrumbs. Get the Recipe: Mini Turkey Meatloaves

Slow Cooker Turkey Chili Cocoa powder may seem a bit out of place in chili, but it has two jobs in this mole-inspired version: It adds depth of flavor and helps thicken the sauce. We suggest serving the chili with tortilla chips, but it would also be great with cornbread. Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Turkey Meatloaf with Feta and Sun-Dried Tomatoes Feta and sun-dried tomatoes add exotic flavor to Giada's healthy turkey meatloaf. Get the Recipe: Turkey Meatloaf with Feta and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Turkey and Quinoa Stuffed Peppers Guy stuffs his peppers with ground turkey, red quinoa and kale before topping them with a panko-Parmesan mixture and a drizzle of Roasted Tomatillo Avocado Sauce. These just may be the most-satisfying stuffed peppers around. Get the Recipe: Turkey and Quinoa Stuffed Peppers