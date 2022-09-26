Our 50 Best Ground Turkey Recipes
Ground turkey is one of those ingredients we always keep on hand. It cooks up quickly and is versatile enough to use in burgers, chili, meatloaf and more — which means a great, homemade meal is never out of reach.
Our Best Ideas
When you need a reliable weeknight dinner, grab that package of ground turkey from your refrigerator. It’s a lean protein which means you can easily whip lots of healthy options, but it’s also juicy and delicious — and can just as easily be used in any of your favorite recipes. Craving a comforting pot of chili or a plateful of stuffed peppers? Or maybe you want a reliable family favorite like meatloaf or lasagna. Ground turkey can do it all. Best of all, it cooks up quickly so you’ve got lots of options for getting a meal on the table fast. One of our favorite uses for ground turkey has to be meatballs — especially these ones. They’ve got a light, tender texture and are packed with flavorful herbs. The meat mixture is softer than you might expect, thanks to the addition of ricotta, but sacrificing a perfectly round shape is worth it. These meatballs truly live up to their name!
Get the Recipe: The Best Turkey Meatballs
Turkey Lasagna
This lasagna recipe skips the onerous step of boiling lasagna noodles. Layer uncooked ones in the hearty turkey ragu and they will emerge from the oven fork-tender under their bubbling blanket of cheese.
Get the Recipe: Turkey Lasagna
Anne Burrell's Turkey Burger
Get the Recipe: Turkey Burger
Shawarma Stuffed Peppers
Molly says, "These stuffed peppers are inspired by the flavors of one of my all-time favorite street foods, shawarma. Shawarma is a Middle Eastern dish consisting of seasoned meat cooked on a spit and then shaved thin. The spice combination typically found in shawarma is savory, warm and totally addictive!"
Get the Recipe: Shawarma Stuffed Peppers
Turkey Burger Patty Melts
Get the Recipe: Turkey Burger Patty Melts
The Best Turkey Meatloaf
A slightly lighter version of the all-American classic, this satisfying meatloaf uses chicken broth and soaked panko to stay moist, and a mix of fresh herbs for flavor. It’s the best turkey meatloaf you’ll find!
Get the Recipe: The Best Turkey Meatloaf
Turkey and Artichoke-Stuffed Shells
Get the Recipe: Turkey and Artichoke Stuffed Shells with Arrabbiata Sauce
Sloppy Bombay Joes
Get the Recipe: Sloppy Bombay Joes
Healthy Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs with Zoodles
You can have fork-tender turkey meatballs that are golden yet moist, thanks to the air fryer! Pair with fun zoodles, your favorite jarred tomato sauce and an extra pinch of Parmesan for a delicious and wholesome meal.
Get the Recipe: Healthy Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs with Zoodles
Stuffed Turkey Burgers
Get the Recipe: Stuffed Turkey Burgers
Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash Noodles
This easy, weeknight chili has an extra vegetable component: butternut squash noodles. These sweet and savory twirly bites add texture, flavor and color.
Get the Recipe: Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash Noodles
Individual Turkey Shepherd's Pie
Our version of this rustic British classic transforms it into a quick, easy main for any night of the week. For an all-in-one meal in single servings, you can divide the filling among four 9-ounce ramekins before topping it with the mashed potatoes. Bake on a baking sheet until the filling is bubbly around the edges and the potatoes are lightly browned, about 15 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Individual Turkey Shepherd's Pie
Turkey Meatloaf
For a leaner take on the classic meatloaf, try ground turkey instead of beef. Serve the slices hot or enjoy them cold in a sandwich.
Get the Recipe: Turkey Meatloaf
Turkey and Spinach Taquitos
Get the Recipe: Turkey and Spinach Taquitos
Mini Meatloaves
Get the Recipe: Mini Meatloaves
Big-Batch Turkey Chili
Pull out your biggest pot and get ready to make a whole lot of chili. All the effort and time will pay off, knowing that your freezer is filled with easy dinners that can be thawed and quickly reheated.
Get the Recipe: Big-Batch Turkey Chili
Spicy Turkey Meatballs and Spaghetti
Get the Recipe: Spicy Turkey Meatballs and Spaghetti
Double-Decker Turkey Patty Melt
Get the Recipe: Double Decker Turkey Patty Melt
Ohio Turkey Chili
Sweeter than the typical chili, Valerie’s recipe calls for ground turkey, chopped chocolate, cinnamon and Worcestershire sauce. For authentic Ohio-style chili, she serves the dish over a heaping bowl of spaghetti.
Get the Recipe: Ohio Turkey Chili
Mini Turkey Meatballs
Get the Recipe: Mini Turkey Meatballs
Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili
Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili
Southwest Turkey Burgers
Get the Recipe: Southwest Turkey Burgers
Lemon Whole-Grain Linguine with Turkey Meatballs
Get the Recipe: Lemon Whole-Grain Linguine with Turkey Meatballs
Jerk Turkey Burgers with Mango Slaw
Get the Recipe: Turkey Burgers with Mango Slaw
California Turkey Chili
Get the Recipe: California Turkey Chili
The Ultimate Sloppy Joes
Ground turkey, brown sugar and ketchup add a touch of sweetness to Tyler’s sloppy joes. Pro tip: Prepare the bread and butter pickles the day before and chill in the fridge overnight to let the flavors develop.
Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Sloppy Joes
Turkey Lettuce Wraps
Get the Recipe: Turkey Lettuce Wraps
Terrific Turkey Burger
Get the Recipe: Terrific Turkey Burger
Ground Turkey Enchilada Stir-Fry with Couscous
An enchilada, by definition, is a corn tortilla filled with various ingredients and drenched in cheese and sauce. This recipe doesn't involve any rolling of tortillas, nor does it require copious amounts of cheese. However, every bite will remind you of the flavors of this popular comfort food.
Get the Recipe: Ground Turkey Enchilada Stir-Fry with Couscous
Turkey Noodle Casserole
Get the Recipe: Turkey Noodle Casserole
Indian Summer Turkey Chili
Get the Recipe: Indian Summer Turkey Chili
Mom's Turkey Meatloaf
Get the Recipe: Mom's Turkey Meatloaf
Turkey Bolognese Sauce
Get the Recipe: Turkey Bolognese Sauce
Bobby Flay's Turkey Burgers
Get the Recipe: Turkey Burgers
Turkey, Kale and Brown Rice Soup
Get the Recipe: Turkey, Kale and Brown Rice Soup
My Big Fat Greek Burgers
Get the Recipe: My Big Fat Greek Burgers
Spanish Turkey Meatball Stew
Get the Recipe: Spanish Turkey Meatball Stew
Turkey-and-Rice Stuffed Peppers
Get the Recipe: Turkey-and-Rice Stuffed Peppers
Turkey Meatballs with Quick and Spicy Tomato Sauce and Whole-Wheat Spaghetti
Get the Recipe: Turkey Meatballs with Quick And Spicy Tomato Sauce and Whole-Wheat Spaghetti
Perfect Turkey Burgers
Get the Recipe: Perfect Turkey Burgers
Turkey-Apple Swedish Meatballs
Get the Recipe: Turkey-Apple Swedish Meatballs
Ryder's Turkey Chili
Get the Recipe: Ryder's Turkey Chili
Classic Italian Turkey Meatballs
Giada uses both ground turkey and turkey sausage to whip up these tender, delicious meatballs.
Get the Recipe: Classic Italian Turkey Meatballs
Ranch-Style Turkey Chili
Get the Recipe: Ranch-Style Turkey Chili
Turkey Tacos Picadillo
There’s nothing bland about these fiery tacos. To really kick it up a notch, try frying your own taco shells.
Get the Recipe: Turkey Tacos Picadillo
Mini Turkey Meatloaves
Ree puts a modern twist on a classic comfort food with ground turkey, bacon bits and red pepper flakes. Her secret weapon? She uses oats in place of breadcrumbs.
Get the Recipe: Mini Turkey Meatloaves
Slow Cooker Turkey Chili
Cocoa powder may seem a bit out of place in chili, but it has two jobs in this mole-inspired version: It adds depth of flavor and helps thicken the sauce. We suggest serving the chili with tortilla chips, but it would also be great with cornbread.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Turkey Chili
Turkey Meatloaf with Feta and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Feta and sun-dried tomatoes add exotic flavor to Giada's healthy turkey meatloaf.
Get the Recipe: Turkey Meatloaf with Feta and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Turkey and Quinoa Stuffed Peppers
Guy stuffs his peppers with ground turkey, red quinoa and kale before topping them with a panko-Parmesan mixture and a drizzle of Roasted Tomatillo Avocado Sauce. These just may be the most-satisfying stuffed peppers around.
Get the Recipe: Turkey and Quinoa Stuffed Peppers
Penne with Turkey Ragu
Get the Recipe: Penne With Turkey Ragu