12 Kitchen Gadgets and Tools Perfect for Kids Who Love to Cook

Cooking with little kids can be fun and messy, but as they get older, it can actually turn into a rather helpful experience. Smaller tasks like mixing and whisking are great ones to start with and eventually, your kiddo can move on to measuring, cutting and chopping. Like any good cook, the proper tools will go a long way. Here are 12 of our favorite colorful, durable and useful tools to get kids cooking in the kitchen — and have fun while doing it too!