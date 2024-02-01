Recipes
Where to Buy the Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Online

Though many designs are sold out at Walmart, you can find refurbished models and other products online.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these links.
February 01, 2024
By: Allison Russo

Related To:

Shopping

If you've been on the hunt for the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's famous Walmart-exclusive Instant Pot line, we're here to tell you the search is not in vain. While many of the beloved designs like the six-quart Lux are sold out at Walmart, we've found a few Duo models still available at Walmart.

This Pioneer Woman Instant Pot models have a six-quart capacity, which is the most popular size and is ideal for feeding four to six people. You'll find that most recipes call for the six-quart model, so you won't have to worry about adjusting ingredient quantities.

These products are exclusive to Walmart, but if the retailer no longer has the color or pattern you want, you might be able to find secondhand models on Facebook Marketplace, Poshmark or eBay!

If you're already the proud owner of a Pioneer Woman Instant Pot, there are plenty of other products in the line worth adding to your stash. Recently, Ree debuted a basket-style air fryer to her kitchen appliance line.

The Pioneer Woman 6-Qt. Instant Pot Duo in Sweet Romance

$99
Walmart

With neutral gray accents, this version of the Instant Pot features a rustic plaid pattern and plenty of colorful flowers surrounding the digital display.

Buy It

The Pioneer Woman 6-Qt. Instant Duo in Blooming Bouquet

$92.53
Walmart

This Pioneer Woman Instant Pot features pastel green accents and a floral, watercolor-esque design. It's like springtime in a countertop gadget!

Buy It

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 6.3-Qt. Air Fryer

$80
Walmart

The combo of teal and red give this air fryer a nostalgic vibe that feels *so* Ree. Aside from the roomy 6-quart capacity and easy-to-use digital display, this air fryer has a subtle floral design that will add a pop of personality to mealtime.

Buy It

The Pioneer Woman Electric Kettle in Vintage Floral Red

$34.99 $19.99
Walmart

Equipped with a rapid-boiling system, automatic shutoff and a 1.7 liter capacity, this striking red kettle has everything you need to invite everyone over for tea.

Buy It

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Personal Blender by Hamilton Beach

$24.99
Walmart

Add an even bigger splash of color to your smoothies with this adorable floral-patterned personal blender, which doubles as a travel mug for seamless to-go beverages.

Buy It

The Pioneer Woman Meandering Geo 6-Qt. Digital Slow Cooker

$34.88
Walmart

If florals aren't your thing, we have a feeling you'll love the vintage-inspired geometric pattern of this Pioneer Woman slow cooker.

Buy It

