Where to Buy the Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Online
Though many designs are sold out at Walmart, you can find refurbished models and other products online.
If you've been on the hunt for the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's famous Walmart-exclusive Instant Pot line, we're here to tell you the search is not in vain. While many of the beloved designs like the six-quart Lux are sold out at Walmart, we've found a few Duo models still available at Walmart.
This Pioneer Woman Instant Pot models have a six-quart capacity, which is the most popular size and is ideal for feeding four to six people. You'll find that most recipes call for the six-quart model, so you won't have to worry about adjusting ingredient quantities.
These products are exclusive to Walmart, but if the retailer no longer has the color or pattern you want, you might be able to find secondhand models on Facebook Marketplace, Poshmark or eBay!
If you're already the proud owner of a Pioneer Woman Instant Pot, there are plenty of other products in the line worth adding to your stash. Recently, Ree debuted a basket-style air fryer to her kitchen appliance line.
With neutral gray accents, this version of the Instant Pot features a rustic plaid pattern and plenty of colorful flowers surrounding the digital display.
This Pioneer Woman Instant Pot features pastel green accents and a floral, watercolor-esque design. It's like springtime in a countertop gadget!
The combo of teal and red give this air fryer a nostalgic vibe that feels *so* Ree. Aside from the roomy 6-quart capacity and easy-to-use digital display, this air fryer has a subtle floral design that will add a pop of personality to mealtime.
Equipped with a rapid-boiling system, automatic shutoff and a 1.7 liter capacity, this striking red kettle has everything you need to invite everyone over for tea.
Add an even bigger splash of color to your smoothies with this adorable floral-patterned personal blender, which doubles as a travel mug for seamless to-go beverages.
If florals aren't your thing, we have a feeling you'll love the vintage-inspired geometric pattern of this Pioneer Woman slow cooker.
