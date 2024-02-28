What Are Sweet Proteins? And Are They a Good Substitute for Sugar?

Plants created sweet proteins as a way to attract humans and animals to enable the dispersal of its seeds and fruits. However, farming the plants that provide sweet proteins “would be an ecological disaster because they grow in extremely precious ecosystems – exactly the ones we don’t need to take more plants from and that are very difficult to grow in other places,” explains Ryder. Plus, the plants only make a very small amount of sweet proteins and growing them on a large scale is too expensive for any company to produce. As such, sweet proteins are developed through a precision fermentation process to replicate and produce the sweet proteins that are identical to what is found in nature.