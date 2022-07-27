Recipes
25 Cookies You Can Tuck Into Your Little One’s Lunchbox

These bright, sweet, candy-adorned treats are perfect for kids of all ages.

July 07, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

Related To:

Cookie Kid-Friendly

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: KATE MATHIS

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: JOSEPH STANFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Stacy Howell

Photo By: Matt Armendariz

Photo By: MATT BALL

Photo By: Chantell Lauren

Photo By: MATT BALL

Photo By: Armando Rafael

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Ryan Dausch

Photo By: Jason Clairy ©Clairy Productions Inc.

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: PACIFIC TV

Photo By: Jason Clairy ©Clairy Productions Inc.

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz

New Takes on the Classics

Everyone loves a classic cookie, like chocolate chip, peanut butter or oatmeal. But new treats are always welcome in the lunchbox too — especially when they’re colorful and packed full of fun add-ins. Whether you opt for a cute slice-and-bake option, a sweet treat topped with sprinkles or a cookie that looks just like a blackboard (complete with edible “chalk”) your little ones are guaranteed to smile when they find one of these cookies in their lunch.

Rainbow Slice-and-Bake Cookies

Send your sweet on a little mid-day sunshine with these happy, homemade rainbow cookies.

Get the Recipe: Rainbow Slice-and-Bake Cookies

Chocolate-Dipped Peanut Butter S'mores

Few can resist the appeal of toasted marshmallows atop smooth chocolate and sweet, crunchy graham cracker. Ree ups the ante on this easy dessert by adding peanut butter to the classic combo and dipping the s'mores in white and milk chocolate. 

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter S'mores

Copycat Lofthouse Cookies

These sweet, frosted, cake-like cookies taste just like the ones you find in your supermarket bakery, only better.

Get the Recipe: Copycat Lofthouse Cookies

Chocolate Brownie Sandwich Cookies with White Chocolate Ganache and Strawberry Preserves

These chewy, brownielike treats stuffed with white chocolate will be a favorite for both kids and adults. For less mess, prepare these sandwich cookies ahead of time and refrigerate until dessert.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Brownie Sandwich Cookies with White Chocolate Ganache and Strawberry Preserves

Blackboard Butter Cookies with Edible Chalk

These creative cookies take the lunchbox note to the next level! Send your kiddo a sweet message, written in tasty edibile chalk!

Get the Recipe: Blackboard Butter Cookies with Edible Chalk

Sprinkle Cookies

If there's one thing little ones like to see on a sweet treat it's sprinkles — and these easy cookies feature plenty of bright, colorful, rainbow-hued fun!

Get the Recipe: Sprinkle Cookies

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

For an easy treat, Ree bakes peanut butter cookie dough in mini muffin cups, then presses chocolate-peanut butter cups into the center of the cookies while the dough is still warm.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

Confetti Whoopie Pies

Every day's a party with these colorful, confetti-studded whoopie pies. The best part? They're made from boxed cake mix so they're super easy to whip up any day of the week!

Get the Recipe: Confetti Whoopie Pies

Panda Slice-and-Bake Cookies

Serve these adorable panda cookies at your next get-together and you'll have kids of all ages smiling.

Get the Recipe: Panda Slice-and-Bake Cookies

Cinnamon Roll Cookies

If there's one thing kids like it's cinnamon-sugar, which makes these swirly cookies the perfect treat. Topped with a drizzle of sweet glaze, we're pretty sure they'll please kids-at-heart, too!

Get the Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Cookies

Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Forget store-bought! Molly's easy sandwich cookie recipe is just as chocolatey and delicious as the pre-made version you love. Plus, you can spread as much creamy vanilla filling in between the cocoa wafers as you like!

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Cow Patty Cookies

These super chocolatey cookies are perfectly sweet and chunky, loaded with cinnamon-sugar nuts, dried fruit and chocolate chips.

Get the Recipe: Cow Patty Cookies

Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tahini, a rich paste made from ground sesame seeds, gives these chewy cookies a distinctive nutty flavor. It also makes the dough extra light and fluffy when you first put it together, so make sure to leave ample time to chill it before baking the cookies.

Get the Recipe: Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Yummy Slice-and-Bake Cookies

No one can deny the convenience of premade cookie dough, but try Ree's easy homemade slice-and-bake cookies and it will be hard to go back to the store-bought stuff. For a burst of color, try adding some chopped chocolate candies (like M&M's) before rolling the dough into a cylinder and refrigerating or freezing for later use.

Get the Recipe: Yummy Slice-and-Bake Cookies

No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies

Four ingredients is all you need to make these sweet-and-salty treats from Katie Lee.

Get the Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies

Cinnamon Cookies

Warm baking spices (cinnamon, cloves and ginger) make these chewy cookies a favorite when the weather gets chilly.

Get the Recipe: Cinnamon Cookies

Spreads

Ree named this colorful confection after the baking method, which calls for spreading melted chocolate chips over a buttery cookie crust with a spatula to form a sweet chocolate layer. Add your favorite toppings while the chocolate is still warm — that way, they'll adhere to the top.

Get the Recipe: Spreads

Daisy Shortbread Cookies

Turn the classic shortbread cookie into a cute treat for kids by cutting the dough into flower shapes and decorating them with sweet glaze and yellow white-chocolate buttons.

Get the Recipe: Daisy Shortbread Cookies

Crazy Cookies

There’s no limit to the mix-ins you can add to these cookies — use whatever candy pieces, cereal and nuts you have on hand. Pro tip: if you’re making these cookies for you little ones, leave out the coffee granules!

Get the Recipe: Crazy Cookies

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Cookies

Peanut butter lovers are sure to go nutty for these adorable sandwich cookies. You'll use smooth peanut butter and whole-wheat flour to make the buttery cookie base and yummy grape jelly for the sweet filling.

Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Cookies

Lizzie's Chocolate Pinwheel Cookies

These cookies take a little bit of planning (they have to chill in the refrigerator overnight) but come together easily using just a handful of basic ingredients.

Get the Recipe: Lizzie's Chocolate Pinwheel Cookies

Animal Sugar Cookies

Made with powdered sugar, Giada's sweet homemade frosting will put these buttery cookies over the edge. Divide the prepared frosting among a few bowls and add different shades of food coloring to each. The kids will love showing off their artistic talents by frosting their own cookies and decorating with candy toppings.

Get the Recipe: Animal Sugar Cookies

Chocolate Chip-Cherry Cast-Iron Cookies

Damaris bakes her chewy chocolate chip-cherry cookies in mini skillets. "Nothing says fun like individual desserts," she says. When preparing the batter, hide some oats in the mixture — they'll add great texture and fiber, but the kids won't even notice.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Chip-Cherry Cast-Iron Cookies

Non-Cereal Crispy Treats

Fun fact: Almost everything is better with the marshmallow treat treatment. We're talking mixed nuts, kettle corn, chocolate cookies and more!

Get the Recipe: Non-Cereal Crispy Treats

