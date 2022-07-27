25 Cookies You Can Tuck Into Your Little One’s Lunchbox
These bright, sweet, candy-adorned treats are perfect for kids of all ages.
Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: KATE MATHIS
Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: JOSEPH STANFORD PHOTOGRAPHY
Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: Stacy Howell
Photo By: Matt Armendariz
Photo By: MATT BALL
Photo By: Chantell Lauren
Photo By: MATT BALL
Photo By: Armando Rafael
Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: Ryan Dausch
Photo By: Jason Clairy ©Clairy Productions Inc.
Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: PACIFIC TV
Photo By: Jason Clairy ©Clairy Productions Inc.
Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: Matt Armendariz
New Takes on the Classics
Everyone loves a classic cookie, like chocolate chip, peanut butter or oatmeal. But new treats are always welcome in the lunchbox too — especially when they’re colorful and packed full of fun add-ins. Whether you opt for a cute slice-and-bake option, a sweet treat topped with sprinkles or a cookie that looks just like a blackboard (complete with edible “chalk”) your little ones are guaranteed to smile when they find one of these cookies in their lunch.
Rainbow Slice-and-Bake Cookies
Send your sweet on a little mid-day sunshine with these happy, homemade rainbow cookies.
Get the Recipe: Rainbow Slice-and-Bake Cookies
Chocolate-Dipped Peanut Butter S'mores
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter S'mores
Copycat Lofthouse Cookies
These sweet, frosted, cake-like cookies taste just like the ones you find in your supermarket bakery, only better.
Get the Recipe: Copycat Lofthouse Cookies
Chocolate Brownie Sandwich Cookies with White Chocolate Ganache and Strawberry Preserves
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Brownie Sandwich Cookies with White Chocolate Ganache and Strawberry Preserves
Blackboard Butter Cookies with Edible Chalk
These creative cookies take the lunchbox note to the next level! Send your kiddo a sweet message, written in tasty edibile chalk!
Get the Recipe: Blackboard Butter Cookies with Edible Chalk
Sprinkle Cookies
If there's one thing little ones like to see on a sweet treat it's sprinkles — and these easy cookies feature plenty of bright, colorful, rainbow-hued fun!
Get the Recipe: Sprinkle Cookies
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
Confetti Whoopie Pies
Every day's a party with these colorful, confetti-studded whoopie pies. The best part? They're made from boxed cake mix so they're super easy to whip up any day of the week!
Get the Recipe: Confetti Whoopie Pies
Panda Slice-and-Bake Cookies
Serve these adorable panda cookies at your next get-together and you'll have kids of all ages smiling.
Get the Recipe: Panda Slice-and-Bake Cookies
Cinnamon Roll Cookies
If there's one thing kids like it's cinnamon-sugar, which makes these swirly cookies the perfect treat. Topped with a drizzle of sweet glaze, we're pretty sure they'll please kids-at-heart, too!
Get the Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Cookies
Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
Forget store-bought! Molly's easy sandwich cookie recipe is just as chocolatey and delicious as the pre-made version you love. Plus, you can spread as much creamy vanilla filling in between the cocoa wafers as you like!
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
Cow Patty Cookies
These super chocolatey cookies are perfectly sweet and chunky, loaded with cinnamon-sugar nuts, dried fruit and chocolate chips.
Get the Recipe: Cow Patty Cookies
Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tahini, a rich paste made from ground sesame seeds, gives these chewy cookies a distinctive nutty flavor. It also makes the dough extra light and fluffy when you first put it together, so make sure to leave ample time to chill it before baking the cookies.
Get the Recipe: Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies
Yummy Slice-and-Bake Cookies
Get the Recipe: Yummy Slice-and-Bake Cookies
No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies
Four ingredients is all you need to make these sweet-and-salty treats from Katie Lee.
Get the Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies
Cinnamon Cookies
Warm baking spices (cinnamon, cloves and ginger) make these chewy cookies a favorite when the weather gets chilly.
Get the Recipe: Cinnamon Cookies
Spreads
Get the Recipe: Spreads
Daisy Shortbread Cookies
Get the Recipe: Daisy Shortbread Cookies
Crazy Cookies
There’s no limit to the mix-ins you can add to these cookies — use whatever candy pieces, cereal and nuts you have on hand. Pro tip: if you’re making these cookies for you little ones, leave out the coffee granules!
Get the Recipe: Crazy Cookies
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Cookies
Peanut butter lovers are sure to go nutty for these adorable sandwich cookies. You'll use smooth peanut butter and whole-wheat flour to make the buttery cookie base and yummy grape jelly for the sweet filling.
Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Cookies
Lizzie's Chocolate Pinwheel Cookies
These cookies take a little bit of planning (they have to chill in the refrigerator overnight) but come together easily using just a handful of basic ingredients.
Get the Recipe: Lizzie's Chocolate Pinwheel Cookies
Animal Sugar Cookies
Get the Recipe: Animal Sugar Cookies
Chocolate Chip-Cherry Cast-Iron Cookies
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Chip-Cherry Cast-Iron Cookies
Non-Cereal Crispy Treats
Fun fact: Almost everything is better with the marshmallow treat treatment. We're talking mixed nuts, kettle corn, chocolate cookies and more!
Get the Recipe: Non-Cereal Crispy Treats