30 Tasty Recipes for Whatever Noodles You Have on Hand

Few ingredients are as versatile (or satisfying) as noodles so it’s no wonder that they’re used in many different dishes across global cuisines and cultures. You’ll find buttery egg noodles floating in chicken soup or tucked into kugel, rice noodles serving as the basis of flavorful stir-fries and curries and even store-bought ramen noodles as the star ingredient for some shortcut recipes. And that’s barely scratching the surface of what’s available when it comes to noodles. (Did you know you can even make your own hand-pulled noodles from scratch?!) No matter which is your favorite, you’re bound to need a little bit of recipe inspiration from time to time. That’s where this roundup comes in. We’ve gathered some of our favorite uses for a handful of different noodles so that, no matter what you’ve got on hand in your pantry, you can cook up something delicious — starting with this comforting classic. Ree bolsters egg noodles and canned tuna with fresh mushrooms, bell peppers and parsley for a casserole that’s hard to beat.