Recipes
Recipe of the Day
This image has been distributed to our partners.
Hasselback Chicken Cordon Bleu
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins, as seen on Food Network.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
Food Network Kitchen’s Slow-Cooker Brisket for Summer Slow Cooker/Zucchini Fries/Picnic Brick-Pressed Sandwiches, as seen on Food Network.
Slow-Cooker Brisket
Mofongo Stuffed with Criollo Shrimp Stew
Food Network Kitchen’s Air Fryer Chicken Wings, as seen on Food Network.
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’
Fried burrata served with cherry tomato sauce, balsamic glaze, and toasted ciabatta
12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now
McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish
Currently Obsessed With...
Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet
A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust
Shop
What's New
8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized
Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry
Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level
Homemade hot chocolate with mini marshmallow in a blue enamel mug on a light slate background.Rustic style.
The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes
11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

30 Tasty Recipes for Whatever Noodles You Have on Hand

We’ve got oodles of ideas for everyone’s favorite pantry staple.

September 08, 2022
By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Related To:

Noodles

Photo By: Matt Armendariz

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Tara Donne

Photo By: Matt

Photo By: Matt

Photo By: Renee Comet ©© 2016, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Armando Rafael

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Armando Rafael

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Armando Rafael

Photo By: LUCY SCHAEFFER

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Renee Comet ©© 2016, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Andrew Purcell

©Con Poulos

Photo By: Armando Rafael

©Photographer: Kana Okada Food Stylist: Alison Attenborough Prop Stylist: Pamela or Molly

Photo By: Brian Kennedy ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Renee Comet

Delicious Ideas for Noodles

Few ingredients are as versatile (or satisfying) as noodles so it’s no wonder that they’re used in many different dishes across global cuisines and cultures. You’ll find buttery egg noodles floating in chicken soup or tucked into kugel, rice noodles serving as the basis of flavorful stir-fries and curries and even store-bought ramen noodles as the star ingredient for some shortcut recipes. And that’s barely scratching the surface of what’s available when it comes to noodles. (Did you know you can even make your own hand-pulled noodles from scratch?!) No matter which is your favorite, you’re bound to need a little bit of recipe inspiration from time to time. That’s where this roundup comes in. We’ve gathered some of our favorite uses for a handful of different noodles so that, no matter what you’ve got on hand in your pantry, you can cook up something delicious — starting with this comforting classic. Ree bolsters egg noodles and canned tuna with fresh mushrooms, bell peppers and parsley for a casserole that’s hard to beat.

Get the Recipe: Tuna Noodle Casserole

My Famous Drunken Noodles

Jet’s popular noodle dish is ready in just 20 minutes — and guaranteed to please!

Get the Recipe: My Famous Drunken Noodles

Chicken Noodle Soup

You can never go wrong with this classic soup. Egg noodles and shredded chicken work best for this slurp-worthy bowl of goodness.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Noodle Soup

Soy Sauce Chow Shrimp Egg Noodles

This recipe is loosely based on a traditional noodle dish called soy sauce chow mein, made by stir-frying noodles with soy sauce, sesame oil, bean sprouts and scallions and served as a side dish. We’ve developed this version to include a protein in the stir-fry, so it makes a complete weeknight meal that can be prepared in a little over 30 minutes.

Get the Recipe: Soy Sauce Chow Shrimp Egg Noodles

Quick Beef Goulash with Egg Noodles

Steak is the perfect topping for hearty egg noodles. Slicing it thinly helps it cook up faster for this speedy take on goulash.

Get the Recipe: Quick Beef Goulash with Egg Noodles

Spicy Peanut Noodles

Whip up this quick, versatile peanut sauce and pair it with your favorite noodles (rice noodles, yakisoba, egg noodles, spaghetti--whatever you have on hand) for a satisfying bowl that is ready in just 15 minutes. Inspired by Chinese sesame noodles, this recipe relies on peanut butter instead of Chinese sesame paste (zhī ma jiang) for a nutty, savory flavor, though feel free to sub in sesame paste (or use a combination of both) if you have it at home. The dish is easy to adapt: Add more chili crisp or ginger for a bolder version, a little more sugar for a sweeter sauce or a bit of water to thin it out.

Get the Recipe: Spicy Peanut Noodles

Haemul Kalguksu

Kalguksu is a comforting noodle soup made of fresh hand-cut noodles in a deeply flavored broth. The name literally translates to "knife noodles" because the noodles are sliced into long strands using a sharp knife. Though kalgusku can be made with different broths and ingredients, haemul kalguksu features seafood — and this version is full of clams, cockles, mussels and shrimp.

Get the Recipe: Haemul Kalguksu

Sour Cream Noodle Bake

An easy weeknight dinner that only takes 30 minutes to make! This homey meal is cheesy and full of flavor.

Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Noodle Bake

Buckwheat Noodle Salad

Bobby’s turns buckwheat noodles into a refreshing salad with the help of rice vinegar, fresh ginger and crisp veggies.

Get the Recipe: Buckwheat Noodle Salad

Buttered Egg Noodles

Dress up simple buttered noodles with fresh parsley and dill for a versatile side that'll go with whatever you're cooking up.

Get the Recipe: Buttered Egg Noodles

Quick Beef Pho

Jet says, "I wrote this recipe for fast pho because you don't always want to take a whole day to source the ingredients for and make pho from scratch. This is an awesome hack to be eating pho in an hour! You can find all the ingredients locally and even have them delivered. Slicing beef paper thin can be a pain. Japanese and Chinese markets always stock paper-thin meats for shabu shabu or sukiyaki."

Get the Recipe: Quick Beef Pho

Longevity Noodles

Noodles are a part of many celebratory Chinese meals. Not only do these yi mein symbolize long life, but eating them is believed to bring prosperity and luck!

Get the Recipe: Longevity Noodles

Parmesan Chicken Noodle Soup

Our trick for extra flavorful chicken noodle soup? Stir in some grated Parmesan.

Get the Recipe: Parmesan Chicken Noodle Soup

The Best Beef Stroganoff

We used a marbled, tender piece of ribeye in this comfort food classic. Two kinds of mushrooms are cooked until crispy to add an extra element of flavor. The whole dish is brought together with a rich, tangy sauce made with sour cream and Dijon and served over egg noodles.

Get the Recipe: The Best Beef Stroganoff

Spinach and Feta Noodle Kugel

This spanakopita-inspired version of noodle kugel is loaded with spinach, onions, herbs and feta. If you're looking for a new take on a classic or a simple vegetarian side, here's your answer.

Get the Recipe: Spinach and Feta Noodle Kugel

Lo Mein Noodles

This dish is deceptively simple. If you have all the ingredient on hand, you can get the finished plate on the table in 20 minutes or less — and that includes the prep work. Jet says, "There really isn’t such a thing as 'Lo Mein' noodles so don’t try to find them on the shelf. You want to bu an egg noodle or pasta that’s relatively thin and has some tooth. Some common names will be Lo Mein, Chow Mein, egg noodles or pancit noodles. Most markets have Japanese Yaki Soba noodles in the cold case and those would work perfectly."

Get the Recipe: Lo Mein Noodles

Shirataki Noodles

Shirataki noodles (also known as konjac) are gluten-free noodle alternatives that are neutral in flavor, slightly chewy and come in different styles of thickness, such as spaghetti and fettucine. Though they are typically packaged as ready to eat, I prefer to cook them in a sweet and savory broth, since the noodles absorb flavor well. This recipe is no-fuss: put everything in a pot and cook them on the stovetop for about ten minutes. I’ve included vegetables I feel are complementary to the noodles and broth, but feel free to use whatever combination you like.

Get the Recipe: Shirataki Noodles

Beef Noodle Skillet

Savor the delicious comfort of fall-apart-tender beef and saucy egg noodles with this easy dish.

Get the Recipe: Beef Noodle Skillet

Shortcut Dan-Dan Noodles

This quick version of the Chinese dish employs instant ramen noodles. Pickles stand in for traditional fermented greens and the brine replaces the sugar that is usually in the recipe.

Get the Recipe: Shortcut Dan-Dan Noodles

Tuna Noodle Dump Dinner

This creamy tuna-noodle dump dinner is made entirely in one baking dish, egg noodles included. It tastes just like the casserole you grew up eating but requires less equipment (and cleanup). Instead of using the classic cream of mushroom soup, we opted for a combination of cheese, broth, heavy cream and sour cream, which provides the same velvety texture.

Get the Recipe: Tuna Noodle Dump Dinner

Spicy Pork Noodle Bowl

This noodle bowl is filled with so much flavor: fresh ginger, bread-and-butter pickles, chili-garlic sauce and more!

Get the Recipe: Spicy Pork Noodle Bowl

Korean Beef Noodles

This version of japchae, a Korean dish made with translucent sweet potato noodles, features thinly sliced beef with vegetables. Though it comes together quickly — in less than 30 minutes — there’s no shortage of flavor, thanks to a savory-sweet soy and sesame sauce.

Get the Recipe: Korean Beef Noodles

Noodle Kugel

There are many ways to make this baked noodle pudding, including sweet or savory, topped or untopped and with or without extras like raisins or meat. With onion, as well as cinnamon, orange, sugar and a crushed cornflake topping, this kugel straddles the line between sweet and savory.

Get the Recipe: Noodle Kugel

Kimchi and Bacon Ramen

Rich and deeply flavored, this chicken-and-bacon broth with ginger and scallion unites kimchi and ramen noodles.

Get the Recipe: Kimchi and Bacon Ramen

Soba with Slow Cooker Garlic and Ginger Pork

Soba (and the substitute, ramen) as well as soy sauce, sesame, and ginger are all common in Japanese cooking, but this slow cooker dish pulls inspiration from a wide range of cuisines. Star anise and cinnamon are used in Vietnamese, Taiwanese and Chinese cooking, while sherry is from Spain and red pepper flakes are most closely associated with Italian and Italian-American food — you’ve no doubt seen a jar at your local slice shop.

Get the Recipe: Soba with Slow Cooker Garlic and Ginger Pork

Sesame Noodles With Mushrooms

These noodles are loaded with mushrooms and soy sauce for plenty of savory flavor. Green onions add a nice, fresh pop of brightness to the dish.

Get the Recipe: Sesame Noodles With Mushrooms

Chicken Noodle Casserole

Yep, this casserole is based on the soup that you know and love. Pro tip: don’t cook the egg noodles for more than 4 minutes before assembling the casserole. Partially cooking them allows them to soak up the flavorful sauce without becoming too soft while the casserole bakes.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Noodle Casserole

Chicken Soba Noodle Soup

Upgrade your traditional chicken soup by swapping egg noodles for soba. The buckwheat noodles have a nice nutty, earth flavor that compliments the other ingredients.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Soba Noodle Soup

Sheet Pan Tuna Noodle Casserole

When you bake tuna noodle casserole on a sheet tray, you get the best of both worlds: a creamy, cheesy filling and a crispy, crunchy top. This recipe uses a combination of crushed butter crackers and panko breadcrumbs for a perfectly toasted topping.

Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Tuna Noodle Casserole

Pork and Noodle Stir-Fry

This is sure to become your go-to meal when you need something quick and easy — and delicious!

Get the Recipe: Pork and Noodle Stir-Fry

Next Up

Our Best Rice Noodle Recipes 13 Photos

5 New Things to Do with Ramen 6 Photos

Our Favorite Things to Make with Ramen Noodles 20 Photos

Where to Slurp Great Ramen from Coast to Coast 54 Photos

How to Eat Ramen: Must-Try Dishes 13 Photos

23 Tasty Tortellini Recipes You've Got to Try 23 Photos

Easy Veggie Noodle and Zoodle Recipes 15 Photos

30 Reasons to Love Smoked Salmon 30 Photos

30 Hearty and Delicious Butternut Squash Recipes 30 Photos

30 Carrot Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of 30 Photos

We Recommend

Our Best Rice Noodle Recipes 13 Photos

8 Great Recipes Using Egg Noodles

Jet Tila’s Recipe for Famous Drunken Noodles Is the Only One You Need

6 No-Fuss Noodle Recipes You Can Make with the Basics

Easy Veggie Noodle and Zoodle Recipes 15 Photos

5 Noodle Kugel Recipes to Serve This Yom Kippur