30 Tasty Recipes for Whatever Noodles You Have on Hand
We’ve got oodles of ideas for everyone’s favorite pantry staple.
Delicious Ideas for Noodles
Few ingredients are as versatile (or satisfying) as noodles so it’s no wonder that they’re used in many different dishes across global cuisines and cultures. You’ll find buttery egg noodles floating in chicken soup or tucked into kugel, rice noodles serving as the basis of flavorful stir-fries and curries and even store-bought ramen noodles as the star ingredient for some shortcut recipes. And that’s barely scratching the surface of what’s available when it comes to noodles. (Did you know you can even make your own hand-pulled noodles from scratch?!) No matter which is your favorite, you’re bound to need a little bit of recipe inspiration from time to time. That’s where this roundup comes in. We’ve gathered some of our favorite uses for a handful of different noodles so that, no matter what you’ve got on hand in your pantry, you can cook up something delicious — starting with this comforting classic. Ree bolsters egg noodles and canned tuna with fresh mushrooms, bell peppers and parsley for a casserole that’s hard to beat.
Get the Recipe: Tuna Noodle Casserole
My Famous Drunken Noodles
Jet’s popular noodle dish is ready in just 20 minutes — and guaranteed to please!
Get the Recipe: My Famous Drunken Noodles
Chicken Noodle Soup
You can never go wrong with this classic soup. Egg noodles and shredded chicken work best for this slurp-worthy bowl of goodness.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Noodle Soup
Soy Sauce Chow Shrimp Egg Noodles
This recipe is loosely based on a traditional noodle dish called soy sauce chow mein, made by stir-frying noodles with soy sauce, sesame oil, bean sprouts and scallions and served as a side dish. We’ve developed this version to include a protein in the stir-fry, so it makes a complete weeknight meal that can be prepared in a little over 30 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Soy Sauce Chow Shrimp Egg Noodles
Quick Beef Goulash with Egg Noodles
Steak is the perfect topping for hearty egg noodles. Slicing it thinly helps it cook up faster for this speedy take on goulash.
Get the Recipe: Quick Beef Goulash with Egg Noodles
Spicy Peanut Noodles
Whip up this quick, versatile peanut sauce and pair it with your favorite noodles (rice noodles, yakisoba, egg noodles, spaghetti--whatever you have on hand) for a satisfying bowl that is ready in just 15 minutes. Inspired by Chinese sesame noodles, this recipe relies on peanut butter instead of Chinese sesame paste (zhī ma jiang) for a nutty, savory flavor, though feel free to sub in sesame paste (or use a combination of both) if you have it at home. The dish is easy to adapt: Add more chili crisp or ginger for a bolder version, a little more sugar for a sweeter sauce or a bit of water to thin it out.
Get the Recipe: Spicy Peanut Noodles
Haemul Kalguksu
Kalguksu is a comforting noodle soup made of fresh hand-cut noodles in a deeply flavored broth. The name literally translates to "knife noodles" because the noodles are sliced into long strands using a sharp knife. Though kalgusku can be made with different broths and ingredients, haemul kalguksu features seafood — and this version is full of clams, cockles, mussels and shrimp.
Get the Recipe: Haemul Kalguksu
Sour Cream Noodle Bake
An easy weeknight dinner that only takes 30 minutes to make! This homey meal is cheesy and full of flavor.
Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Noodle Bake
Buckwheat Noodle Salad
Bobby’s turns buckwheat noodles into a refreshing salad with the help of rice vinegar, fresh ginger and crisp veggies.
Get the Recipe: Buckwheat Noodle Salad
Buttered Egg Noodles
Dress up simple buttered noodles with fresh parsley and dill for a versatile side that'll go with whatever you're cooking up.
Get the Recipe: Buttered Egg Noodles
Quick Beef Pho
Jet says, "I wrote this recipe for fast pho because you don't always want to take a whole day to source the ingredients for and make pho from scratch. This is an awesome hack to be eating pho in an hour! You can find all the ingredients locally and even have them delivered. Slicing beef paper thin can be a pain. Japanese and Chinese markets always stock paper-thin meats for shabu shabu or sukiyaki."
Get the Recipe: Quick Beef Pho
Longevity Noodles
Noodles are a part of many celebratory Chinese meals. Not only do these yi mein symbolize long life, but eating them is believed to bring prosperity and luck!
Get the Recipe: Longevity Noodles
Parmesan Chicken Noodle Soup
Our trick for extra flavorful chicken noodle soup? Stir in some grated Parmesan.
Get the Recipe: Parmesan Chicken Noodle Soup
The Best Beef Stroganoff
We used a marbled, tender piece of ribeye in this comfort food classic. Two kinds of mushrooms are cooked until crispy to add an extra element of flavor. The whole dish is brought together with a rich, tangy sauce made with sour cream and Dijon and served over egg noodles.
Get the Recipe: The Best Beef Stroganoff
Spinach and Feta Noodle Kugel
This spanakopita-inspired version of noodle kugel is loaded with spinach, onions, herbs and feta. If you're looking for a new take on a classic or a simple vegetarian side, here's your answer.
Get the Recipe: Spinach and Feta Noodle Kugel
Lo Mein Noodles
This dish is deceptively simple. If you have all the ingredient on hand, you can get the finished plate on the table in 20 minutes or less — and that includes the prep work. Jet says, "There really isn’t such a thing as 'Lo Mein' noodles so don’t try to find them on the shelf. You want to bu an egg noodle or pasta that’s relatively thin and has some tooth. Some common names will be Lo Mein, Chow Mein, egg noodles or pancit noodles. Most markets have Japanese Yaki Soba noodles in the cold case and those would work perfectly."
Get the Recipe: Lo Mein Noodles
Shirataki Noodles
Shirataki noodles (also known as konjac) are gluten-free noodle alternatives that are neutral in flavor, slightly chewy and come in different styles of thickness, such as spaghetti and fettucine. Though they are typically packaged as ready to eat, I prefer to cook them in a sweet and savory broth, since the noodles absorb flavor well. This recipe is no-fuss: put everything in a pot and cook them on the stovetop for about ten minutes. I’ve included vegetables I feel are complementary to the noodles and broth, but feel free to use whatever combination you like.
Get the Recipe: Shirataki Noodles
Beef Noodle Skillet
Savor the delicious comfort of fall-apart-tender beef and saucy egg noodles with this easy dish.
Get the Recipe: Beef Noodle Skillet
Shortcut Dan-Dan Noodles
This quick version of the Chinese dish employs instant ramen noodles. Pickles stand in for traditional fermented greens and the brine replaces the sugar that is usually in the recipe.
Get the Recipe: Shortcut Dan-Dan Noodles
Tuna Noodle Dump Dinner
This creamy tuna-noodle dump dinner is made entirely in one baking dish, egg noodles included. It tastes just like the casserole you grew up eating but requires less equipment (and cleanup). Instead of using the classic cream of mushroom soup, we opted for a combination of cheese, broth, heavy cream and sour cream, which provides the same velvety texture.
Get the Recipe: Tuna Noodle Dump Dinner
Spicy Pork Noodle Bowl
This noodle bowl is filled with so much flavor: fresh ginger, bread-and-butter pickles, chili-garlic sauce and more!
Get the Recipe: Spicy Pork Noodle Bowl
Korean Beef Noodles
This version of japchae, a Korean dish made with translucent sweet potato noodles, features thinly sliced beef with vegetables. Though it comes together quickly — in less than 30 minutes — there’s no shortage of flavor, thanks to a savory-sweet soy and sesame sauce.
Get the Recipe: Korean Beef Noodles
Noodle Kugel
There are many ways to make this baked noodle pudding, including sweet or savory, topped or untopped and with or without extras like raisins or meat. With onion, as well as cinnamon, orange, sugar and a crushed cornflake topping, this kugel straddles the line between sweet and savory.
Get the Recipe: Noodle Kugel
Kimchi and Bacon Ramen
Rich and deeply flavored, this chicken-and-bacon broth with ginger and scallion unites kimchi and ramen noodles.
Get the Recipe: Kimchi and Bacon Ramen
Soba with Slow Cooker Garlic and Ginger Pork
Soba (and the substitute, ramen) as well as soy sauce, sesame, and ginger are all common in Japanese cooking, but this slow cooker dish pulls inspiration from a wide range of cuisines. Star anise and cinnamon are used in Vietnamese, Taiwanese and Chinese cooking, while sherry is from Spain and red pepper flakes are most closely associated with Italian and Italian-American food — you’ve no doubt seen a jar at your local slice shop.
Get the Recipe: Soba with Slow Cooker Garlic and Ginger Pork
Sesame Noodles With Mushrooms
These noodles are loaded with mushrooms and soy sauce for plenty of savory flavor. Green onions add a nice, fresh pop of brightness to the dish.
Get the Recipe: Sesame Noodles With Mushrooms
Chicken Noodle Casserole
Yep, this casserole is based on the soup that you know and love. Pro tip: don’t cook the egg noodles for more than 4 minutes before assembling the casserole. Partially cooking them allows them to soak up the flavorful sauce without becoming too soft while the casserole bakes.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Noodle Casserole
Chicken Soba Noodle Soup
Upgrade your traditional chicken soup by swapping egg noodles for soba. The buckwheat noodles have a nice nutty, earth flavor that compliments the other ingredients.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Soba Noodle Soup
Sheet Pan Tuna Noodle Casserole
When you bake tuna noodle casserole on a sheet tray, you get the best of both worlds: a creamy, cheesy filling and a crispy, crunchy top. This recipe uses a combination of crushed butter crackers and panko breadcrumbs for a perfectly toasted topping.
Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Tuna Noodle Casserole
Pork and Noodle Stir-Fry
This is sure to become your go-to meal when you need something quick and easy — and delicious!
Get the Recipe: Pork and Noodle Stir-Fry