26 Short Rib Recipes for Any Night of the Week
These recipes don’t have to take all day, but they sure taste like they did.
Our Best Ideas
Short ribs are an incredibly versatile cut of meat — they’re just as impressive when prepared on their own as they are delicious when mixed into a hamburger patty or taco filling. This cut of beef can truly be dressed up or down, making it perfect for everything from dinner parties to simple Sunday suppers with the family. And, you can prepare short ribs a number of different ways. Braise them in your Dutch oven, pressure cook them in your Instant Pot — no matter what you decide we guarantee they’ll end up hearty, filling and flavorful. If you’re looking for new ways to punch up your short ribs, turn to the soda aisle! This recipe uses a handy Instant Pot and a can of cola to create a saucy, flavorful dish that tastes like it’s been cooking all day. The acidity of the soda helps tenderize the meat, so every bite is sure to melt in your mouth.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Cola-Braised Short Ribs
Instant Pot Sunday Sauce
Traditional Sunday sauce stews on the stovetop all day, developing deep flavor and hearty texture until guests are ready to dive in. If you’re short on time, this abbreviated version packs just as much flavor in just two and a half hours, thanks to the handy Instant pot. Loaded with pork, beef and sausage, make sure you have some fresh pasta and crusty bread on hand to soak it up.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Sunday Sauce
Easy BBQ Short Ribs
It’s amazing that such an easy recipe can yield such decadent results, but this recipe proves it’s possible. Short ribs get tossed in sauce then roasted in the oven at 300 degrees until tender. Serve with rice, potatoes or asparagus.
Get the Recipe: Easy BBQ Short Ribs
Korean Short Rib Tacos
Short rib is the perfect filling for tacos because it’s easy to whip up and feeds a crowd. Once the meat is braised, whip up a Korean-style taco sauce made from soy sauce, sugar, gochujang and sesame oil. Assemble each taco with shredded short rib, sautéed onions and Brussels sprouts, and a drizzle of sweet and salty taco sauce.
Get the Recipe: Korean Short Rib Tacos
Spicy Braised Short Ribs with Polenta
If you’re looking for a hearty dinner that will warm you up from inside out, you can’t beat spicy braised short ribs over creamy polenta. In this recipe, chiles and tomatoes tenderize and flavor the meat, while red wine and mushrooms round out the dish with a creamy sauce. Cheesy polenta helps sop up the extra sauce.
Get the Recipe: Spicy Braised Short Ribs with Polenta
Instant Pot Galbijjim
Galbijjim is Korean braised short ribs that is traditionally reserved for special occasions because the process is so labor-intensive. However, this version uses an Instant pot to streamline the process, taking up a fraction of the time. But don’t worry, the result is just as flavorful and irresistible.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Galbijjim
Kalbi (Korean Barbequed Beef Short Ribs)
There’s nothing better than crispy, crunchy beef that melts in your mouth. This recipe for Korean-style barbecued short ribs gets marinated in sweet and savory ingredients like Asian pear, garlic, green onions and brown sugar. A quick kiss on the grill is all you need for these thin strips of beef.
Get the Recipe: Kalbi (Korean Barbequed Beef Short Ribs)
Braised Short Ribs
Thick cuts of short rib are best when braised, because the braising liquid helps break down any tough pieces and leaves you with melty, fork tender beef. This is a classic recipe for braised short ribs, which means it’s easy to serve with a lot of different sides. Try it with polenta, mashed potatoes or pasta.
Get the Recipe: Braised Short Ribs
Short Rib Taquitos with Avocado Salsa
If you’re looking for a different way to enjoy short ribs, try these crispy taquitos. Perfect as an appetizer, lunch or after-school snack, they’re crunchy and flavorful. Serve with avocado salsa for a refreshing dip.
Get the Recipe: Short Rib Taquitos with Avocado Salsa
Oven-Baked Short Ribs with Porter Beer Mop
Brushing baked short ribs helps distribute sauce more evenly, so we love this recipe that relies on a beer mop for added flavor. Once the short ribs are baked in the oven, porter, molasses, brown sugar and maple syrup combine for a sweet, sticky glaze that’s perfect atop salty beef. Mop the beef generously with the thick, black glaze and serve with extra for dipping.
Get the Recipe: Oven-Baked Short Ribs with Porter Beer Mop
Short Rib Gnocchi
For a hearty meal that’s decadent and impressive, try this homemade gnocchi and braised beef. Carrots add sweetness to a tomato-based sauce that’s the perfect topping for gnocchi. A crispy panko and garlic topping adds texture to a tender, melt-in-your-mouth meal.
Get the Recipe: Short Rib Gnocchi
Short Rib Sandwiches
Short ribs can get messy, so piling them up on a sandwich is an easy way to keep your hands cleaner. In this recipe, short ribs get a generous dose of salt and pepper then get roasted in the oven until tender. Next, beef gets shredded and served atop a crusty baguette.
Get the Recipe: Short Rib Sandwiches
Rhubarb Short Ribs
Short ribs are really rich, so pairing them with sweet, sour and savory flavors is an easy way to balance out the richness. This recipe calls for rhubarb jam to add a deeper level of flavor. Serve with crusty bread or roasted potatoes.
Get the Recipe: Rhubarb Short Ribs
Triple Cheese Griddle Burgers with Crispy Cherry Peppers
The only thing that make a cheeseburger taste even better? More cheese! This cheeseburger recipe uses extra American cheese to ensure a melty, dripping sandwich that’s completely irresistible. Top it with homemade Thousand Island dressing and crispy pickled cherry peppers.
Get the Recipe: Triple Cheese Griddle Burgers with Crispy Cherry Peppers
Ultimate Beef Stew
Beef stew is synonymous with curling up on a cozy fall day. This simple recipe is an easy way to master the classic dish — and it only takes a few hours. Short ribs are the secret ingredient that help elevate this version in a more modern way.
Get the Recipe: Ultimate Beef Stew
Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs
This recipe is time consuming, but we promise it’s oh-so-worth-it. To start, marinate the short ribs up to a day in advance. Next, sear them in a heavy-duty Dutch oven. Lastly, add red wine, chicken stock and aromatics to the pot, then let the short ribs braise until tender.
Get the Recipe: Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs
Slow-Cooker Sunday Gravy
A hearty sauce is the best topping for pasta. If you’re looking for a Sunday sauce recipe that your guests won’t be able to forget, this thick and irresistible meat sauce is the way to go. Featuring three types of tomato — sun dried, tomato paste, and crushed tomatoes—as well as beef short ribs, sausage and parmesan cheese, it’s the perfect antidote to the Sunday scaries.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sunday Gravy
Instant Pot Korean Style Short Ribs
Short ribs are notorious for long cook times, but this Instant pot recipe streamlines the process. Gochujang acts as the base for a sweet and spicy sauce that makes the short ribs sticky and moist. Garnish with sliced scallion and serve with steamed rice.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Korean Style Short Ribs
Short Rib Stroganoff
Beef stroganoff is one of the heartiest dinners you can make. Perfect for a dinner party or a midweek meal, this nourishing entrée is made with short ribs that get braised in a big pot with mushrooms, garlic, onions and paprika. Serve it with pasta — pappardelle is a great choice — and garnish with parsley and diced pickles.
Get the Recipe: Short Rib Stroganoff
Braised Short Ribs
Braised short ribs take a long time, but they’re an easy recipe to master once you’ve got the hang of it. This recipe is a classic version that’s perfect for a crowd, and it’s an easy dish to keep in your rotation for your next dinner party.
Get the Recipe: Braised Short Ribs
Pastrami Short Ribs
Pastrami meets short rib in this recipe that mimics the deli classic. Coriander and black peppercorns are the secret ingredients that help bring about pastrami flavor, and topping the short ribs with pickles takes it to the next level. Serve with braised cabbage for more earthy flavor.
Get the Recipe: Pastrami Short Ribs
Custom Blend Beef Patty Melt with Pimento Cheese
Once you make your own specialty-blended beef patties, you’ll never want to go back to store-bought. These hamburger patties contain top cuts of sirloin and short rib that are blended together and seasoned with salt and pepper. Once the burgers are blended, shaped and cooked, top of the sandwich with homemade caramelized onions for sweet, salty flavor.
Get the Recipe: Custom Blend Beef Patty Melt with Pimento Cheese
Orange-Ginger Grilled Boneless Short Ribs with Green Onion-Peanut Relish
In this recipe, bright ginger and acidic orange juice help balance out the rich fattiness of the grilled short rib. Once grilled, the ribs get tossed in the sticky glaze made from light brown sugar, orange juice, tamari, ginger and star anise. Serve with a homemade green onion and peanut relish for a fresh, crunchy topping.
Get the Recipe: Orange-Ginger Grilled Boneless Short Ribs with Green Onion-Peanut Relish
Linguine with Braised Red Wine Short Rib Sauce
Braised short ribs are perfect for serving over pasta. Rich, flavorful and decadent, tender short rib is right at home when sitting atop linguine. Serve with grated parmesan and crusty bread.
Get the Recipe: Linguine with Braised Red Wine Short Rib Sauce
Giant Rotisserie Kebab
Threading beef and vegetables on to multiple skewers can be a hassle, so we love this recipe that uses one large rotisserie as a giant skewer. This family-style dinner is delicious on the grill. Though it looks like it took all day, it’s a perfectly hands-off meal for busy weeknights, too.
Get the Recipe: Giant Rotisserie Kebab
Coconut Grits with Lemongrass-Ginger Short Ribs
Grits are notorious for getting lumpy, but in this recipe, coconut milk helps add an unbeatable creaminess. Top the luscious grits with super-flavorful short ribs for an impressive dish to serve at your next dinner party. Five spice powder adds deep, complex flavors, and lemongrass adds a bright freshness.
Get the Recipe: Coconut Grits with Lemongrass-Ginger Short Ribs