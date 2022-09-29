26 Short Rib Recipes for Any Night of the Week

Short ribs are an incredibly versatile cut of meat — they’re just as impressive when prepared on their own as they are delicious when mixed into a hamburger patty or taco filling. This cut of beef can truly be dressed up or down, making it perfect for everything from dinner parties to simple Sunday suppers with the family. And, you can prepare short ribs a number of different ways. Braise them in your Dutch oven, pressure cook them in your Instant Pot — no matter what you decide we guarantee they’ll end up hearty, filling and flavorful. If you’re looking for new ways to punch up your short ribs, turn to the soda aisle! This recipe uses a handy Instant Pot and a can of cola to create a saucy, flavorful dish that tastes like it’s been cooking all day. The acidity of the soda helps tenderize the meat, so every bite is sure to melt in your mouth.