Recipes
Trending Recipes
Crispy Buffalo Fried Eggs
Crispy Buffalo Fried Eggs
Beef and Ground Pork Sliders
Chicken and Pineapple Skewers
Chinese Chicken Corn Soup
Chinese Chicken Corn Soup
Food Network Kitchen’s Watermelon Ice Pop for One-Off Recipes, as seen on Food Network.
Layered Watermelon Ice Pops
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
The Great Food Truck Race
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Some Costco Customers Aren’t Thrilled About a Change to Its Rotisserie Chicken
We Asked a Recipe Developer What She Thinks of TikTok’s Controversial ‘Scrambled Pancakes’
Taco Bell’s Latest $7 “Luxe” Box Is a Dang Good Deal
Currently Obsessed With...
Is Panda Express’ New Hot Orange Chicken Really Even That Spicy?
Starbucks Now Offers Breakfast Combos, Taking After Fast Food Chains
Shop
What's New
15 Beautiful and Delicious Gourmet Food Gift Baskets
What to Buy During the Walmart Deals Sales Event
10 Best Coffee Brands of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
6 Best Nontoxic Cookware of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Kitchen Products on Amazon That Are Under $25
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Hit the Road $5K Giveaway

National Park Rangers Attempt to Bake Banana Bread in Hot Car

How did it turn out?

July 10, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Banana Bread

98917403

Photo by: Lori Andrews/Getty Images

Lori Andrews/Getty Images

How hot is it where you are right now? In Tucson, Arizona, it has been hot enough to bake banana bread in a car. We know this because rangers at Saguaro National Park have done just that and posted about it.

“dude I got some banana bread at work today dude…” the rangers wrote in a post dubbed on both Instagram and Facebook.

Having, in the past, attempted to bake cookies and bell peppers on their dashboards, the rangers this time decided to try their hot-car-baking experiment with banana bread.

“When in direct sunlight here in southern Arizona, with outside temperatures around 100°f, the dashboard of a car can reach upwards of 200°f in only an hour,” they wrote.

Charting the progress of the banana bread batter, which they had poured into two loaf pans, topped with chocolate chips and set on the dashboard of the vehicle-turned-oven, the rangers noted that at 11 a.m., the temperature outside the car was 97 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas the dashboard temperature had reached 163.

By noon, when the outside temperature was 101 degrees, the dashboard temperature had hit 200 degrees. At 1 p.m., the outside temp was 104 degrees and the mercury on the dashboard had climbed to 210 degrees. By 2 p.m., the thermometer outside had ticked up to 105 degrees and the dashboard, with the sun beaming down on it through the windshield, clocked in at 211 degrees and the banana bread had risen, baked and browned.

At 3 p.m., the rangers removed the bread to assess the results. “It was still a bit squishy on the inside,” they report, concluding, “So far, we think cookies make for the most ideal option for cooking in the car.”

Commenters responding to the post were generally encouraging.

“When is the dashboard cookbook coming out?” inquired one.

“I bet it smells amazing in the car,” another posited.

“But Banana Bread, Bro? At Work? Hell Yeah!” a third exclaimed.

But some had questions, suggestions and/or concerns.

“That oven’s still a little slow for banana bread, but flatten [the] batter into ‘muffin tops’ and it could work. I bet pancakes would be good to try, too!” one said.

“Banana bread 350 for an hour. how long did it take at 211?” asked another.

The rangers’ response: “We tried for about 4 hours. Was still gooey on the inside (similar to a thin cobbler). Ended up cooking [it] a bit more in a regular [oven] before eating.”

“I know this is meant as a joke, but is 211F hot enough to kill any bacteria in the eggs in a timely [manner]?” one wondered.

To which another apparently knowledgeable person shared, “Cooking food to a temperature of 165°F (74°C) or higher will kill most bacteria and viruses that are pathogenic to humans within minutes. The longer food is heated above this temperature, the more bacteria will be killed. However, some spores and toxins may still survive.”

Over on Instagram, the rangers asked for suggestions on what to try next. Among the ideas: brownies. We’d love to see the results for that one.

In the meantime, we’d be remiss not to let you know that the rangers were trying to make a broader point about the dangers of leaving kids and pets in hot cars.

“You know what’s not an ideal thing to cook in the car? People, and pets,” they wrote. “Based on the previous 27 years of data from the National Safety Council, an average of 37 children die each year from heat due to being left in a vehicle. And hundreds of pets due to the same thing according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.”

They continue: “If you hear a cry, bark, or similar from a parked car, take action right away. It only takes 10-20 minutes inside a hot car to become life threatening. Call the authorities and proceed from there by following their instructions .… If leaving your car just remember, when it comes to heat, always check the back seat!”

Related Content:

We Asked a Recipe Developer What She Thinks of TikTok’s Controversial ‘Scrambled Pancakes’

19 Banana Bread Recipes That Are Fun and Flavorful

6 Best Loaf Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

The Secret to Really Good Banana Bread

Preheat your oven and pull out your favorite banana bread recipe, because this trick means never having to wait for bananas to ripen on the counter again.

What to Do with Overripe Bananas

Beyond banana bread, there are so many ways to capture ripe bananas' intense natural sweeteness.

10 National Pizza Week Deals and Discounts

Yes, every week is pizza week, but this week, it’s official.

Where to Get Free Doughnuts on June 2, National Doughnut Day

Get your hands on these sweet deals.

Where To Get Free Tacos on National Taco Day

These chains will help you get your taco on with deals and freebies on October 4.

17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals

From Dunkin’ to Starbucks, Peet’s to Wendy’s — here are some great deals to look for on Friday, September 29.

We Asked a Recipe Developer What She Thinks of TikTok’s Controversial ‘Scrambled Pancakes’

Is it genius, or a crime?

A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust

Be sure to do this before trying the hack out for yourself.

I Tried Walgreens’ Viral Peelable Gummy Candy

The mango-shaped gummies with a chewy "skin" are all over TikTok.

How to Perfect TikTok’s Pancake Spaghetti

A Food Network recipe developer offers tips and tricks — and suggestions for adding a little zhuzh.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

15 Beautiful and Delicious Gourmet Food Gift Baskets Jul 10, 2024

By: Casey Clark and Samantha Lande

What to Buy During the Walmart Deals Sales Event Jul 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

10 Best Coffee Brands of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Nontoxic Cookware of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Lauren Seib

The Best Kitchen Products on Amazon That Are Under $25 Jul 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best Oven Mitts in 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Laura Denby

6 Best Ice Cream Makers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Kitchen Utensil Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

Prime Day Is Back for 2024! Here's What You Need to Know + Early Deals to Shop Now Jul 8, 2024

By: Alida Nugent and T.K. Brady

4 Best Woks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 3, 2024

By: Andy Liang

The Best Kitchen Products from the Amazon Basics Collection Jul 3, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

6 Best Saucepans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 3, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Steak Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 28, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

The Coolest Things You Can Get on Amazon Right Now Jul 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best Garbage Disposals of 2024, According to Experts Jun 28, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The 28 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas Jun 11, 2024

By: Joey Skladany and Allison Russo-Tashjian

5 Best Mini Fridges of 2024, According to an Expert Jun 13, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Canned Cocktails We're Sipping All Summer Long Jun 10, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

26 LGBTQ+-Owned Food and Drink Businesses to Support During Pride Month and Beyond Jun 7, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

4 Best Paring Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 11, 2024

By: Laura Denby

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 5, 2024

By: John deBary

42 Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Get on Amazon May 31, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

5 Cooking Tips We’ve Learned from 50 Years of the Big Green Egg Jun 24, 2024

By: Cele and Lynn Seldon

The 10 Best Kitchen Mats & Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

22 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship to Him Jun 4, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Vitamix Blenders of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 29, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 23, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

58 Best Father's Day Gifts for Every Dad Jun 5, 2024

By: Maria Conti

Our Honest Review of Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro May 22, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

28 Budget-Friendly Father's Day Gifts Jun 5, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

Related Pages