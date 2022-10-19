Recipes
Target Just Announced Major Black Friday Deals Start Now

Deals on top kitchen gear are here. It's time to start shopping.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
October 19, 2022
By: Allison Russo and T.K. Brady

Related To:

Shopping

Black Friday deals have come early at Target. The retailer announced it'll be dropping new Black Friday deals every week leading up to November 25 starting with electronics and kitchen gear now. Target shoppers will get seven weeks of back-to-back savings on major product and gifting categories including electronics, home, decor and clothing.

In addition to weeklong deals, Target will also promote a Deal of the Day on hundreds of items (more than last year) that will run through December. Target is also offering a price-match guarantee through the holidays, so you can ensure you get the best price on all your gifts no matter how early you shop for them. (More details here.)

Whether you're shopping for a new air fryer for your kitchen or a cookware set for your new college grad, these are the best Black Friday deals you can shop at Target right now.

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart DualZone Air Fryer

$199.99 $180
Target
10% Off

Prepare two totally different things in your air fryer at the same time! The Ninja Foodi DualZone air fryers make it easy to prepare a whole meal in the air fryer by cooking two foods at once. Wings and fries are hot and ready for the big game, or whatever get-together you're hosting.

Buy It

KitchenAid Variable-Speed Hand Blender

$59.99 $50
Target
17% Off

Looking for a stocking stuffer for someone who loves to cook? This hand-held blender is currently less than $40 and perfect for cold weather cooking. It's great for blending soups, sauces and so much more.

Buy It

KitchenAid Mini Food Processor

$54.99 $45
Target
18% Off

Make food prep a breeze with this 3.5-cup food processor that quickly chops, purees and mixes at the flip of a switch. Whether you're making fresh pico de gallo for taco night or shredding potatoes for latkes, you'll be glad you have this gadget within reach.

Buy It

GreenPan Greenwich 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

$179.99 $162
Target
10% Off

Ready to invest in a whole new set of cookware? Whether for your own kitchen or as a Christmas gift to an aspiring home chef, this GreenPan set includes everything you need to take your cooking to the next level. You'll save $40 and get two frying pans, two covered saucepans, a covered sauté pan and a 5-quart stockpot.

Buy It

Shark Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$259.99 $200
Target
23% Off

Get help cleaning up in the kitchen (and beyond!) with a robot vacuum. We love this less-than-$200 option from Shark. With three brush types, this one works on all kinds of surfaces. And as an added bonus, you can control it from your smartphone.

Buy It

KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

$449.99 $351
Target
22% Off

For the Chip and Joanna Gains fan, this exclusive Hearth and Hand branded stand mixer is the ideal kitchen addition. The color can only be found at Target and it's on sale for $350, making it a truly generous holiday gift.

Buy It

Ember Mug² Temperature Control Smart Mug

$179.99 $160
Target
11% Off

No one likes a cold cup of coffee. The Ember Mug is designed to keep your coffee at the perfect temperature from the first to last sip. Anyone who tries it seems to become a convert instantly.

Buy It

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

$99.99 $80
Target
20% Off

If you love sparkling water and homemade soda, it's time to invest in a SodaStream. It's a more sustainable and affordable way to get your carbonation fix whenever the craving strikes.

Buy It

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker

$199.99 $160
Target
20% Off

The ultimate Keurig machine, the K-Cafe can produce a hot cup of coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and more right from your home kitchen. You can use your favorite coffee pods for even more convenience.

Buy It

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

