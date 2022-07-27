How to Smoke a Brisket

While smoking ribs, chicken and even fish can be a pretty intuitive cooking experience at home, smoking a large-format meat like brisket requires some additional information before getting started. For example, if burnt ends are what you’re after, it’s important to know you can’t make them without smoking a whole brisket first. It’s also important to understand brisket anatomy (flat vs tip) and some basics on how to butcher a brisket. Smoking the brisket might seem simple until you find it reaches a plateau temperature of 165 degrees F. (We have a solve for that.) Finally, carving up the brisket properly to make the burnt ends and reserve the flat for sandwiches and the like requires the right tools and some visuals.