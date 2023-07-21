Is the ‘Girl Dinner’ Trend Healthy or Harmful?

Experts agree that many food and eating trends on TikTok can be toxic and trigger disordered eating. Young believes that the girl dinner trend could lead to disordered eating if the dinners are “being used as a way to restrict food (either in calories or specific food groups) and eat less, instead of a way to have a fun and nontraditional meal.” To ensure the girl dinner plate has enough food, Young recommends filling up a regular sized plate with various foods from the board, and remember that you can always go back for seconds.