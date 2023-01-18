Egg Prices Are Going Up – Here’s How You Can Make the Most of Them

To get more mileage out of eggs consider the various ways you can use and store them. Fresh eggs (in the shell) can be stored in the fridge for to up to three to five weeks. Cracked eggs and cooked eggs (like that leftover omelet or egg sandwich) can be stored in the fridge for reheating for up to four days; hard-cooked eggs will last one week. Eggs can also be frozen. Simply crack and beat the yolks and whites together and store that precious golden liquid in a container or ice cube tray for up to one year. Baked goods made with eggs and cooked egg dishes like frittatas and egg cups can also be stored in the freezer for up to three months.