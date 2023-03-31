Recipes
Tennessee’s Humble Baron Is Crowned World’s Longest Bar

It’s roughly half the height of the Eiffel Tower.

March 31, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

small--1

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Humble Baron

Photo courtesy of Humble Baron

If you arrange to meet someone for a drink at the bar at Humble Baron, restaurant, bar and live-music venue that just had its grand opening at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee, you may want to also send them detailed directions as to where at the bar you’ll be sitting. The bar is 518-feet long, seats 202 on its barstools, will be served by 17 bartenders at full capacity — and was officially certified last week by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest permanent continuous bar in the world.

Having trouble conjuring a mental picture of exactly how long this newly certified World’s Longest Bar is? For comparison, 518 feet is roughly (give or take) the length of one and a half football fields, the height of a 50-story building or half the height of the Eiffel Tower.

In other words, Humble Baron’s bar is long. It has bested the previous World’s Longest bar record holder, 405-foot-10-inch-long Beer Barrel Saloon in Put-in-Bay, South Bass Island, Ohio, which held the title for nearly 25 years, by more than 100 feet.

“Receiving this recognition from Guinness World Records is a massive honor. I wanted Humble Baron to be a place where everyone has a seat at the table, only in actuality, that table is the longest bar in the world, where more than 200 people from every background can pull up a chair and engage with one another at the same time,” Keith Weaver, who is credited with inspiring the bar, says in a press release.

Located within a distillery that welcomes about 110,000 visitors annually, Humble Baron aims to provide space for both locals and out-of-towners. It will serve “elevated fare” overseen by Chef G. Garvin as well as hand-crafted “creative cocktails, with Black-owned spirits at the forefront.”

Wherever you’re from, “there’s a seat for you, delicious food and a cocktail just waiting to be poured,” Weaver says.

Humble Baron (open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) will also host live music on its indoor-outdoor stage. The venue can accommodate as many as 15,000 fans and will “will regularly host monthly theme nights.”

As for the record-breaking, 518-linear-foot-long bar, it’s in the shape of a horseshoe: May that bring you good luck when trying to flag down a bartender on a busy night.

