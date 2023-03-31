Tennessee’s Humble Baron Is Crowned World’s Longest Bar

If you arrange to meet someone for a drink at the bar at Humble Baron, restaurant, bar and live-music venue that just had its grand opening at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee, you may want to also send them detailed directions as to where at the bar you’ll be sitting. The bar is 518-feet long, seats 202 on its barstools, will be served by 17 bartenders at full capacity — and was officially certified last week by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest permanent continuous bar in the world.