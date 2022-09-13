The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes
Here's what you should be sippin' this winter.
Our Top Hot Chocolate Picks
- Best Overall: Williams Sonoma Classic Hot Chocolate
- Best Peppermint: Williams Sonoma Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Best for Marshmallow Lovers: Swiss Miss Marshmallow Lovers Hot Chocolate
- Best Classic: Godiva Milk Chocolate Cocoa Canister
- Another Great One: Ghirardelli Cocoa Beverage Mix
When you're sitting on the couch, cozied up by the fire, you probably want to have a warm drink in your hands. Throughout the year, you can drink tea and coffee, but during the holidays and winter months, the best thing to sip on is undoubtedly a mug of hot chocolate. Luckily, you don't need to splurge for anything fancy — these store-bought mixes certainly do the trick. These are our favorite store-bought hot chocolate mixes to fill your mug and warm your heart.
Getting its rich, decadent flavor from shavings of Guittard chocolate rather than cocoa powder, this classic mix from Williams Sonoma takes the cake for our top hot chocolate this holiday season. We love the velvety texture and intense chocolate flavor.
When it comes to the holidays, there's nothing more festive than chocolate and peppermint. This indulgent mix let's you have your chocolate and peppermint too! If you’re a fan of peppermint bark, this is the drink we think you should indulge in.
You simply can’t go wrong with Swiss Miss and the mini marshmallows bring a huge wave of nostalgia for us. Remember picking them out of your cup as a kid? Consider this Marshmallow mix your ultimate classic cocoa mix. This is the hot chocolate to sip on all season long.
This hot chocolate mix produces a delicious, rich cup of hot chocolate that we think is fitting for any holiday event, movie night or snowy morning during the winter months.
If you’re used to baking with Ghirardelli chocolate, this hot chocolate is a no-brainer. It has the same high-quality chocolate you love for all your brownies and cookies in a quick and easy-to-make mix.
