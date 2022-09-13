Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Pesto Fried Eggs
Pesto Fried Eggs
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins, as seen on Food Network.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
Food Network Kitchen’s Slow-Cooker Brisket for Summer Slow Cooker/Zucchini Fries/Picnic Brick-Pressed Sandwiches, as seen on Food Network.
Slow-Cooker Brisket
Mofongo Stuffed with Criollo Shrimp Stew
Food Network Kitchen’s Air Fryer Chicken Wings, as seen on Food Network.
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’
Fried burrata served with cherry tomato sauce, balsamic glaze, and toasted ciabatta
12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now
McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish
Currently Obsessed With...
Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet
A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust
Shop
What's New
Homemade hot chocolate with mini marshmallow in a blue enamel mug on a light slate background.Rustic style.
The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes
11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread
The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish
What Ben Van Leeuwen Can't Live Without in His Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes

Here's what you should be sippin' this winter.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
September 13, 2022
By: Rachel Trujillo

Related To:

Shopping
Homemade hot chocolate with mini marshmallow in a blue enamel mug on a light slate background.Rustic style.

1007480178

Homemade hot chocolate with mini marshmallow in a blue enamel mug on a light slate background.Rustic style.

Photo by: Lilechka75

Lilechka75

Our Top Hot Chocolate Picks

When you're sitting on the couch, cozied up by the fire, you probably want to have a warm drink in your hands. Throughout the year, you can drink tea and coffee, but during the holidays and winter months, the best thing to sip on is undoubtedly a mug of hot chocolate. Luckily, you don't need to splurge for anything fancy — these store-bought mixes certainly do the trick. These are our favorite store-bought hot chocolate mixes to fill your mug and warm your heart.

This article has been reviewed since its original publish date for accuracy, pricing and availability. We stand by our list of top store bought hot cocoa picks.

Best Overall: Williams Sonoma Classic Hot Chocolate

$22.95
Williams Sonoma

Getting its rich, decadent flavor from shavings of Guittard chocolate rather than cocoa powder, this classic mix from Williams Sonoma takes the cake for our top hot chocolate this holiday season. We love the velvety texture and intense chocolate flavor.

Buy It

Best Peppermint: Williams Sonoma Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$24.95
Williams Sonoma

When it comes to the holidays, there's nothing more festive than chocolate and peppermint. This indulgent mix let's you have your chocolate and peppermint too! If you’re a fan of peppermint bark, this is the drink we think you should indulge in.

Buy It

Best for Marshmallow Lovers: Swiss Miss Marshmallow Lovers Hot Cocoa Mix

$4.19
Amazon

You simply can’t go wrong with Swiss Miss and the mini marshmallows bring a huge wave of nostalgia for us. Remember picking them out of your cup as a kid? Consider this Marshmallow mix your ultimate classic cocoa mix. This is the hot chocolate to sip on all season long.

Buy It

Best Classic: Godiva Milk Chocolate Cocoa Canister

$17
Godiva

This hot chocolate mix produces a delicious, rich cup of hot chocolate that we think is fitting for any holiday event, movie night or snowy morning during the winter months.

Buy It

Another Great One: Ghirardelli Cocoa Beverage Mix

$21.84
Amazon

If you’re used to baking with Ghirardelli chocolate, this hot chocolate is a no-brainer. It has the same high-quality chocolate you love for all your brownies and cookies in a quick and easy-to-make mix.

Buy It

Our Favorite Hot Cocoa Mugs

The Mug

$36
East Fork

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

$99.95
Amazon

Noir Monogram Mug

$10
Anthropologie

Related Stories:

What Is White Tea?

My Gingerbread Cookies Break Family Tradition — And I’m Totally OK with That

7 Ways Tea Can Help Your Skin

Next Up

The Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Design Is a Fan-Favorite

Plus, this Instant Pot Lux is currently on sale!

These Hot Chocolate Accessories Will Transform Any Snow Day Into a Magical One

They’re perfect for your hot cocoa board.

These Flat, Round Hot Dogs Solve a Long-Standing Barbecue Dilemma

Say goodbye to being left with an awkward amount of hot dog and hamburger buns.

This Product Is How I Get My Kombucha Fix When I Have No Room in the Fridge

I’m addicted to these Korean drinking vinegars.

The Long-Lasting Substitute for Fresh Herbs We Didn’t Know We Needed

And no, it’s not the dried ones.

This Is How My Mom Got Me to Eat Vegetables as a Kid

I still use this bottled sauce on my broccoli as an adult.

This Fruit Is Illegal In the U.S. – Here’s How You Can Still Taste It

You can buy yuja (a.k.a. yuzu) by the jar.

All the White Claw Hard Seltzer Flavors Ranked

Where does your favorite fall on our list?

These Starter Kits Make Cooking Iconic Asian Dishes Mind-Blowingly Easy

Omsom’s sauce packets are about to revolutionize your pantry.

The Tiny Popcorn Oprah and I Can’t Get Enough Of

These adorably miniature snacks are as satisfying, if not more, than regular-size popcorn.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Big Bad Budget Battle

10pm | 9c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes Sep 2, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

What Ben Van Leeuwen Can't Live Without in His Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

The 9 Best Healthy Snacks, According to Kids Sep 9, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

40+ 2022 Advent Calendars You Can Buy RIGHT Now Sep 13, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything Sep 2, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event Sep 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Cooking and Baking Kits Kids Can Handle All By Themselves (Really!) Sep 2, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Great Jones and Molly Baz Dutch Oven Collab Just Restocked Sep 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Coconut Waters, According to Food Network Staffers Aug 31, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween Aug 30, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Essential Apple Gadgets You Need This Fall Sep 9, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year Aug 31, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Lodge Launches Beautiful Cast Iron Day of the Dead Cookware Aug 29, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Is 20% Off This Week Aug 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

9 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 26, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 30, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

What A Dozen Cousins’ Ibraheem Basir Can’t Live Without in His Kitchen Aug 24, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Rastelli's Meat Delivery Service and the Steaks Were Truly Impressive Aug 23, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Lunch Boxes for Heading Back to the Office Aug 25, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

How to Clean the Most Annoying Kitchen Surfaces Sep 2, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Rothy's Latest Shoe Collab Is Made with 72,000 Recycled Water Bottles Aug 23, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Related Pages