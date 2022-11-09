21 Vegetarian Taco Recipes That Make Dinner Easy

Vegetarian tacos are an easy way to get your daily dose of vegetables. Whether you stuff them with sweet potatoes, cabbage, cauliflower, beans or your favorite plant-based protein, the opportunities are endless for this versatile dish. Plus, they make a great vegetarian main on busy weeknights. That’s why we’ve rounded up all our favorite ways to enjoy them, including a few taco-inspired takes like casseroles and skillet dinners. We’ve even included a few tostadas and burritos for good measure! You’ll love all of these options but this simple, meatless version made with nuts and sundried tomatoes will become one of your new go-tos. It’s a healthier spin on the classic weeknight meal that still delivers traditional taco flavor, thanks to spicy chili powder and smoky paprika. Top with pickled onions, cotija cheese and fresh lime juice for even more flavor.