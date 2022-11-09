21 Vegetarian Taco Recipes That Make Dinner Easy
They’re versatile, wholesome and oh-so-delicious.
Meatless Options Everyone Will Love
Vegetarian tacos are an easy way to get your daily dose of vegetables. Whether you stuff them with sweet potatoes, cabbage, cauliflower, beans or your favorite plant-based protein, the opportunities are endless for this versatile dish. Plus, they make a great vegetarian main on busy weeknights. That’s why we’ve rounded up all our favorite ways to enjoy them, including a few taco-inspired takes like casseroles and skillet dinners. We’ve even included a few tostadas and burritos for good measure! You’ll love all of these options but this simple, meatless version made with nuts and sundried tomatoes will become one of your new go-tos. It’s a healthier spin on the classic weeknight meal that still delivers traditional taco flavor, thanks to spicy chili powder and smoky paprika. Top with pickled onions, cotija cheese and fresh lime juice for even more flavor.
Get the Recipe: Nut Meat Tacos with Pickled Red Onions
Cauliflower Tacos with Spicy Sriracha Black Beans
Cauliflower is a versatile ingredient that can absorb many flavors, and it plays a starring role in this taco recipe. Ready in just 30 minutes, chile powder and garlic powder are all you need to kick up the hearty vegetable. Spicy black beans add extra heat and guacamole adds a creamy freshness.
Get the Recipe: Cauliflower Tacos with Spicy Sriracha Black Beans
Sweet Potato Tostadas
Sweet potatoes make the perfect taco filling because their sugary taste completely balances any super-spicy heat. This tostada recipe is super versatile, so you can layer it with beans, cabbage or avocado. No matter what you add, the sweet potatoes will ensure a flavorful base for the hearty meal.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Tostadas
Wild Mushroom Blackened Poblano Tacos
Mushrooms are one of the best ways to bulk up a vegetarian meal, because they add flavor and depth. This recipe is spicy and flavorful, thanks to blackened poblano peppers and ground coriander. Diced avocado helps cool it down.
Get the Recipe: Wild Mushroom Blackened Poblano Tacos
Mini Tofu Tacos
These bite-sized vegetarian treats evoke the flavors of a crispy fried fish taco, all in a plant-based option. Crispy, spiced tofu is stuffed into mini corn tortillas with bright and flavorful toppings like crunchy cabbage and pico de gallo.
Get the Recipe: Mini Tofu Tacos
Migas Breakfast Tacos
If you’re known for crumbling a handful of chips on top of your tacos, this recipe is for you. The soft and flavorful breakfast tacos get topped with bits of tortilla chips for added crunch. For more texture, top with cilantro, scallion and sliced avocado.
Get the Recipe: Migas Breakfast Tacos
Spicy Bean Tacos
For a hearty dinner that’s bursting with flavor (and nutrition!) try this slow-cooked bean taco recipe. To start, beans get cooked on the stovetop with aromatics like garlic, guajillo chile and paprika. Next, thicken the beans with roux, cheese and tomatoes, then stuff in tortillas and top with avocado and cabbage slaw.
Get the Recipe: Spicy Bean Tacos
"Fauxrizo" Taco Filling
Who said tacos need to be filled with meat? This “fauxrizo” recipe highlights a ground meat substitute—like seitan—to bring depth and density. Ancho chile powder and ground cayenne add super spicy flavor, while the jicama slaw adds crunchy vibrancy.
Get the Recipe: "Fauxrizo" Taco Filling
Root Vegetable Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
Root vegetables might not seem like your traditional taco filling, but the dense and hearty vegetables make a perfect meat substitute in this recipe. Ready in under an hour, the vegetables get seasoned then roasted, before being stuffed into corn tortilla shells and topped with cilantro and lime.
Get the Recipe: Root Vegetable Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burritos
Burritos are a heartier alternative to tacos, so they’re a great choice if you’re feeling super hungry. Ready in under an hour, this simple recipe yields 10 burritos that you can easily freeze for another time. Sweet potatoes, black beans, tomatoes and spinach make this a healthy, hearty and delicious meal prep option.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burritos
Egg and Potato Breakfast Tacos
If you’re looking for an easy brunch recipe that’s filling and meat-free, try this egg and potato breakfast taco recipe. Quick and easy to assemble, this recipe makes it easy to see why tacos are enjoyed any time of day in Mexico. Serve with hot sauce and fresh cilantro for added flavor.
Get the Recipe: Egg and Potato Breakfast Tacos
Tofu Tacos
Firm tofu is a great substitute for meat because it easily absorbs the flavors you’re cooking with. For best results, make sure to squeeze out any excess liquid before cooking. Sear until crispy, then top with taco fixin’s like scallions, cilantro, and radishes.
Get the Recipe: Tofu Tacos
Roasted Veggie Taco Skillet
Some weeknights get so busy, you don’t even have time to stuff your tacos. That’s where this recipe comes in handy. The taco skillet has all the same flavorful ingredients—like garlic, chiles and cilantro, but it’s an easier version that’s ready in just 35 minutes. Make sure to have warm tortillas or crispy chips on hand for dipping.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Veggie Taco Skillet
Cauliflower Tacos with Avocado Crema
This simple recipe is packed with hearty vegetables, so it’s nourishing and nutritious at the same time. Crispy cauliflower makes the perfect taco filling, which tastes even better when topped with cilantro, radishes, and cabbage. Top with hot sauce for extra spice.
Get the Recipe: Cauliflower Tacos with Avocado Crema
Scrambled Egg Tacos
Breakfast tacos are super versatile, and this recipe is couldn’t be easier. Ready in just 25 minutes, all you need is eggs, tortilla and homemade tortilla salsa. Perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner, this delicious and simple recipe is an easy option when you’re in a pinch.
Get the Recipe: Scrambled Egg Tacos
Crunchy Roasted Chickpea Tacos
If you love canned chickpeas, you’ll love them even more when they’re roasted to crispy perfection. This tasty snack also makes a perfect plant-based filling for tacos, which is why we love this easy recipe that can be on the table in just 30 minutes. Top with avocado and pickled onions for added flavor.
Get the Recipe: Crunchy Roasted Chickpea Tacos
Poblano, Mushroom and Potato Tacos
Warm, crispy corn tortillas are irresistible, and even more so when they’re stuffed with golden, pillow-y potatoes and a creamy mushroom filling. This recipe is simple and inviting, so it’s the perfect thing to serve when you need a comforting meal that packs a powerful punch of flavor.
Get the Recipe: Poblano, Mushroom and Potato Tacos
Roasted Butternut Squash Tacos with Avocado Hummus
Roasted butternut squash is sweet, which makes it the ideal companion to spicy flavors. This easy taco recipe highlights the natural flavor of squash and intensifies it with spices like cumin, chili powder and smoked paprika. Serve on crispy corn tortillas and top with queso fresco for a filling and nutritious dinner.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Tacos with Avocado Hummus
Green Bean–Mushroom Tacos
Green beans aren’t your typical taco filling, but they find a flavorful home in this recipe. Ground cumin and hot sauce add spicy flavor to the versatile vegetables, which get paired with oyster mushrooms and jicama to form a veggie-packed taco that even picky eaters will love.
Get the Recipe: Green Bean–Mushroom Tacos
Roasted Cauliflower Taco
Homemade corn tortillas take your Tuesday night dinners to a whole new level. They’re soft, crispy, and sweet. This recipe shows you how to make them to perfection, and then stuff them with flavorful cauliflower. Fresh mint adds an unbeatable freshness to the crisp and delicious taco.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Cauliflower Taco
Vegetarian Tortilla Casserole
Not in the mood for individual tacos? A tortilla casserole is a crowd-pleasing alternative! This budget-friendly entrée is perfect for feeding a crowd, so it’s a fantastic option for a dinner party or weeknight meal.
Get the Recipe: Vegetarian Tortilla Casserole