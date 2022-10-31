25 Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Recipes to Make on Repeat

Most people associate their slow cooker with meaty mains, like pulled pork or braised short ribs. However, this handy gadget is just as useful when cooking up vegetarian recipes, too. It can whip up everything from veggie soups to meatless lasagnas with ease. And you can even use your slow cooker to make dessert. With so many delicious options, where do you start? Minestrone is one of the heartiest vegetarian meals you can make and, luckily for us, it’s even better when made in the slow cooker. Cooking the beans low and slow lets them soften up and become perfectly tender, without turning to mush.