25 Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Recipes to Make on Repeat
Cozy up to satisfying weeknight dinners, hearty soups — and even a few desserts.
Meatless Ideas for Any Day of the Week
Most people associate their slow cooker with meaty mains, like pulled pork or braised short ribs. However, this handy gadget is just as useful when cooking up vegetarian recipes, too. It can whip up everything from veggie soups to meatless lasagnas with ease. And you can even use your slow cooker to make dessert. With so many delicious options, where do you start? Minestrone is one of the heartiest vegetarian meals you can make and, luckily for us, it’s even better when made in the slow cooker. Cooking the beans low and slow lets them soften up and become perfectly tender, without turning to mush.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Minestrone
Slow-Cooker Grits
One of the best things about grits is that they can be enjoyed savory or sweet, as long as they’re prepared properly. We love this recipe that takes the guesswork out of the prep process—just toss grits, milk, butter and salt into the slow cooker and set it on low. Make sure to have your favorite toppings prepped, grits make the perfect base for cheddar cheese or warm maple syrup.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grits
Slow-Cooker Bean and Barley Soup
Soup is extra delicious when it’s cooked low and slow, giving flavors time to develop and expand. Your slow cooker is sure to come in handy for any soup recipe, and it’s particularly great for this bean and barley option. It’s packed with hearty vegetables like spinach, carrots and mushrooms, which makes it a filling and nourishing meal, any day of the week.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Bean and Barley Soup
Slow-Cooker Braised Artichokes with Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
Braised artichokes are an elegant appetizer that make it look like you’ve been fussing over them all day. That’s hardly the case with this simple recipe—just stuff with the breadcrumb mixture and place in your slow cooker. Guests will love peeling away each crunchy, garlicky layer.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Braised Artichokes with Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
Slow-Cooker Vegetable Lasagna
If you’re looking for an easy weeknight dinner that’s nourishing and comforting, this is about the easiest you’ll get. It’s the perfect weeknight lasagna—no boiling noodles or layering ingredients required. Just stack it all in the slow cooker and set it for three hours.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Vegetable Lasagna
Vegetarian Chili
Chili is a must-have during the fall and winter months, and this flavorful and easy recipe relies on vegetables to make it extra nutritious. It’s packed with beans to make it extra hearty, and minced jalapeño adds just the right amount of spice.
Get the Recipe: Vegetarian Chili
Slow-Cooker Whole-Grain Breakfast Porridge
Mornings can get busy, especially if you have kids bustling around and trying to get ready for school. That’s why we love this hands-off recipe for hearty oats. It lets your slow cooker do the work, serving up whole grain porridge that’s easy to top with your favorite nuts or dried vegetables.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Whole-Grain Breakfast Porridge
Slow Cooker Macaroni and Cheese
Making perfect macaroni and cheese from scratch can be labor-intensive, but it doesn’t have to be—thanks to this simple slow cooker recipe. Just mix cooked macaroni with cheese sauce ingredients, then put in your slow cooker and set for four hours. No slow cooker? No problem, this can be made in the oven, too.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Macaroni and Cheese
Slow Cooker Apple Butter Recipe
If you love apple picking in the fall, here’s another fantastic recipe to help use up your apple haul. Peel, core and cut apples, then place in the slow cooker and stir. Cover and cook on low overnight, and wake up to the sweet smell of slow roasted apples. Serve with hot biscuits, toast or even on a cheese board.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Apple Butter Recipe
Slow-Cooker Mushroom Barley Risotto
This hearty meal is warm and nourishing, so it’s perfect for fall and winter. Though it makes an ideal side dish, the filling mushrooms mean it’s a great vegetarian entrée option, too.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Mushroom Barley Risotto
Slow Cooker Bread
Waiting for dough to rise can be a hassle, so we love this bread recipe that bakes the dough straight from mixing—no rising required. Much like a loaf of French bread, this loaf is light and airy, so it’ll make an impressive addition to any dinner party.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Bread
Slow-Cooker Freezer-Pack Cauliflower and Chickpea Curry
If you’re looking for a fast, healthy meal that can be prepped in advance and frozen for later use, try this nod to Indian vegetable curries. It’s bursting with flavors of ginger, coconut and curry, so it’s a warm, complex dish that’s nourishing and bright. Quartering the cauliflower helps it keep its shape while cooking for long periods, so you’re left with toothsome vegetables rather than mush.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Freezer-Pack Cauliflower and Chickpea Curry
Slow Cooker Sweet Potatoes
If you’ve never tried slow cooked sweet potatoes, now is your chance—these dense vegetables become perfectly soft and tender when cooked low and slow. Butter, sugar and pumpkin pie spice combine to add deep, hearty flavor. Serve alongside your holiday meal for a rich, decadent side dish.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Sweet Potatoes
Curried Chickpeas and Spinach
Chickpeas are dense, which makes them great for the slow cooker because they don’t get overly soggy. This vegan-friendly recipe is bursting with bold flavors, thanks to ginger, garlic and serrano chile peppers. The vegetable-packed dish is best serve with toasted naan.
Get the Recipe: Curried Chickpeas and Spinach
Slow-Cooker Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are already pretty simple to make, but this recipe uses your slow cooker to make the process even easier. Just toss potatoes, butter and salt and pepper into a slow cooker then cover and cook on low. You’ll have creamy, buttery mashed potatoes before you know it.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Mashed Potatoes
Slow-Cooker Coconut Brown Rice Pudding
When put in the slow cooker, rice’s natural starchiness comes out, creating a thick, creamy rice pudding. Coconut milk helps add sweetness and silkiness, which makes this recipe a delicious dessert or breakfast in one. Top with your favorite nuts or dried fruit.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Coconut Brown Rice Pudding
Slow-Cooker Pesto Minestrone
Minestrone soup is a great vegetarian option both for lunch and dinner. Pesto gives this one a little extra flavor, and ditalini pasta makes it extra hearty. Serve with warm, crusty focaccia bread.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pesto Minestrone
Green Chile Queso
For an easy and delicious dip that can be ready in just a half hour, turn to your slow cooker. This vegetarian dip is melty, cheesy and spicy thanks to green chiles and chipotle peppers. Queso is a must-have at any tailgate, so impress your friends and serve this with crunchy chips, pretzels or crusty bread.
Get the Recipe: Green Chile Queso
Slow-Cooker Asparagus-Barley Risotto
Risotto can be labor intensive, and it usually involves standing over the stove and diligently stirring rice and stock until creamy. That’s not the case with this easy recipe—it lets your slow cooker do the work for you and eliminates the need for constant stirring. In this recipe, barley replaces the traditional Arborio rice for a nutty, toothsome swap.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Asparagus-Barley Risotto
Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler
For a delicious, easy, and hands-off dessert, look to this recipe for slow cooker peach cobbler. It’s simple and easy, and it can be made with either frozen or fresh peaches. Toasted, chopped pecans add extra crunch.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler
Slow-Cooker Corn Dip
Corn dip is a crowd pleaser, and this recipe is easy to make for a group. Perfect for a potluck or tailgate party, it combines frozen corn, cream cheese, jalapenos and cilantro for a dip that’s spicy, cheesy and delicious. Serve with tortilla chips or warm crusty bread.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Dip
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato and Lentil Soup
Lentils and sweet potatoes are a winning combination for hearty fall recipes—when combined, they make for a sweet, earthy and dense dish that’s perfect for vegetarians. We love this recipe that uses ginger, curry powder and cilantro for added flavor.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato and Lentil Soup
Slow-Cooker Steel-Cut Oats
Waking up to a bowl of oatmeal is a warm and comforting way to start the day, and it’s even better if you can put the oats in your slow cooker and let it do the work for you. This easy recipe is even better when topped with fresh blueberries and sliced bananas.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Steel-Cut Oats
Slow-Cooker Squash Stew
For an easy and nourishing weeknight meal that you can set and forget, try this slow cooker squash stew. Chickpeas, butternut squash and Swiss chard combine for the perfect cozy fall meal. Serve with crusty bread for dunking.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Squash Stew
Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy
Looking to impress your guests this holiday season? Make your own candy! It’s easier than you think—just combine peanuts with chocolate chips and white chocolate squares. Allow it to melt in your slow cooker, then drop into cupcake liners and cool.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy