25 Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes to Keep in Your Back Pocket
When you’re craving a cozy chicken dinner but don’t want all the fuss of cooking a meal, reach for your slow cooker. It can make everything from saucy chicken thighs to hearty chicken stews — with ease.
Chicken is no stranger to the weeknight dinner table; thighs, breasts and even whole birds can all be made into easy meals. But when you know you’ll be short on time at the end of the day, turn to your slow cooker. This must-have kitchen appliance can help you make soups, curry dishes, pulled sandwiches and more — even a whole chicken! This no-fuss dinner requires only seven ingredients to make the bird moist and tender. Simply rub the chicken in spices and prop it up on canning lids, suspending it above the juices for a roasted effect right in the slow cooker. Piercing the skin on the bottom will let excess juices run out, allowing for even and gentle cooking.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Whole Chicken
Slow-Cooker Chicken Curry
Forget bland, boring chicken dinners! This easy-to-make curry is loaded with flavor, thanks to the curry powder, cumin, fresh ginger and chile pepper.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Curry
Slow-Cooker Chicken Mole
Making the mole sauce for this recipe takes a bit of prep and planning but you’re going to be so impressed with the result. The combination of chiles, chocolate and fragrant spices give the chicken so much flavor that you’ll wonder why you ever ordered Mexican take out!
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Mole
Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
This slow-cooker version of the classic soup is super-easy to make. Chicken thighs are best here, as they're less expensive than breasts and tend to not dry out. If you like, skip the noodles and stir in your favorite cooked grain at the end.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
Slow-Cooker Chicken Thighs
Soy sauce, honey, garlic and ginger (along with the natural juices of the chicken) become irresistible sauce to serve over chicken thighs and rice. If you like a thicker sauce, simply add cornstarch at the end and cook a little longer.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Thighs
Slow-Cooker Soy-Citrus Chicken
A little bit of flour helps the sweet-and-savory sauce for this chicken thicken up as it cooks. It’s a simple trick — that works every time.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Soy-Citrus Chicken
Slow-Cooker White Chicken Chili
The Pioneer Woman gets a head start on dinner by loading the makings of a core-warming white chili into her slow cooker. Brimming with chicken, beans, sweet corn, peppers and spices, it's best served with a dollop of sour cream, extra cheese and cilantro, plus warm corn tortillas on the side.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker White Chicken Chili
Slow-Cooker Chicken Stroganoff
Move over, beef. Chicken is in the house. This great weeknight meal takes less than 15 minutes to prep. The slow cooker does the rest.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff
Slow Cooker Chicken and Broccoli
Ree’s tasty take on chicken and rice is as easy as throwing some ingredients in the slow cooker — and waiting!
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken and Broccoli
Slow-Cooker Asian-Style Drumsticks
Assemble this in the morning, and when you return for dinner you'll be rewarded with sweet, sticky drumsticks with an irresistible sauce that thickens and concentrates as the drumsticks cook.
Get the Recipe: Hoisin and Honey Slow-Cooker Chicken Drumsticks
Healthy Slow Cooker Chicken and Rice Soup
Lemon and dill brighten the deep flavors of this low-and-slow soup for the soul.
Get the Recipe: Healthy Slow Cooker Chicken and Rice Soup
Slow-Cooker Freezer-Pack BBQ Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken thighs are the ideal slow-cooker meat because they emerge tender and juicy, even after hours of cooking. The sauce is a guaranteed kid-pleaser: Rich, sweet and low on spice and tang. Make a couple of batches to keep in the freezer for busy weeks when you know you'll have limited time for meal prep.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Freezer-Pack BBQ Chicken Sandwiches
Slow-Cooker Chicken Wings
The key to these super flavorful, tender wings is cooking them low and slow in a sticky-sweet Chinese-style BBQ sauce. A quick trip under the broiler gives them a crispy char, just like at your favorite wing joint.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Wings
Slow-Cooker Chipotle Chicken Stew
Slow-cook boneless chicken thighs in a spiced-up blend of fire-roasted tomatoes, chipotle chiles and cumin for a big-flavored, fuss-free meal. Top with cheese, avocado and cilantro for the perfect finish.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle Chicken Stew
Slow-Cooker Mexican Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches
All you need to do is season the chicken and add everything to the slow-cooker — it will do the rest! That gives you plenty of time to make the sauce and prep the toppings.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches
Slow-Cooker Indian Butter Chicken
For a hands-off Indian dinner, slow cook chicken thighs in a butter-spiked, ultra-spiced tomato sauce for hours on end. The recipe's final step is stirring in a little cream for a swirl of added richness.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Buttery Chicken and Potato Stew
Slow-Cooker Chicken and Vegetable Soup
Curry powder is the secret ingredient in this easy slow-cooked soup. It adds to the depth of flavor and turns the soup golden yellow. Be generous with the cheese!
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken and Vegetable Soup
Chicken Tikka Masala
We cook chicken in a blend of crushed tomatoes and spices for a dinner that full of flavor. A little heavy cream (added at the end of the cooking process) gives the sauce a nice, creamy richness.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Slow-Cooker Spicy Chicken
Slow-Cooker Mexajita Chicken
All you need are four ingredients (not counting salt, pepper and cooking oil!) for this easy chicken dinner that gets Mexican-inspired flavors from fajita seasoning.
Get the Recipe: Mexajita Chicken
Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
The best part of this chili recipe? You just toss everything in the slow cooker and let it go. But be sure to leave the chili powder until the end; this ensures that the spices remain bright and vibrant rather than dull and bitter.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Chili
Ginger Chicken with Watercress
The watercress is a nice touch in this recipe, since it adds a mellow peppery flavor to the sweet-and-gingery chicken. If you can’t find watercress, feel free to substitute another leafy green — like spinach.
Get the Recipe: Ginger Chicken with Watercress
Slow-Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup
Break out your slow cooker to make one of Ree's favorite soups. Canned tomatoes, chicken broth, chipotle peppers and loads of spices create the soup's base, which is brimming with chicken and black beans.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup
Moroccan Chicken and Squash
This fragrant chicken dish is perfect for busy weeknights. Add all your ingredients to the slow cooker midday and when dinnertime rolls around, all you’ll have to do is make some quick-cooking couscous to serve alongside.
Get the Recipe: Moroccan Chicken and Squash
Slow-Cooker Chicken-Rice Stew
Chicken thighs are a great choice for slow-cooker recipes since they won’t dry out, even when they’re cooked for hours. Here, they’re paired with Asian-inspired ingredients and jasmine rice for a bowl of stew that’s both delicious and satisfying.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken-Rice Stew
Slow-Cooker Shredded Chicken
This simple recipe takes only a few minutes to get into the pot, cooks while you go about your day and will reward you with meals all week. Use the shredded chicken as is or in one of the flavorful variations below. Either way, it’s great for salads, sandwiches, pastas, quesadillas, tacos, soups or as a pizza or flatbread topping.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Shredded Chicken