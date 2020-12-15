25 Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes to Keep in Your Back Pocket

Chicken is no stranger to the weeknight dinner table; thighs, breasts and even whole birds can all be made into easy meals. But when you know you’ll be short on time at the end of the day, turn to your slow cooker. This must-have kitchen appliance can help you make soups, curry dishes, pulled sandwiches and more — even a whole chicken! This no-fuss dinner requires only seven ingredients to make the bird moist and tender. Simply rub the chicken in spices and prop it up on canning lids, suspending it above the juices for a roasted effect right in the slow cooker. Piercing the skin on the bottom will let excess juices run out, allowing for even and gentle cooking.