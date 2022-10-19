The 24 Best Fall Salad Recipes for Every Meal
The Season's Best Flavors
Fall is the time to enjoy warm, hearty and nourishing meals, and luckily, the season is loaded with a bounty of delicious vegetables. However, meals can get heavier and heavier as we head into the holiday season, so it’s a great idea to incorporate some salad recipes into your weekly meal plan. These salads are anything but boring and, paired with your favorite homemade dressing, they make for the perfect addition to any fall table. Just take this beauty, for example. Delicata squash gets delightfully caramelized when roasted, which brings out a sweet flavor and sticky texture. The skin is tender enough to eat, so there’s no need to peel it beforehand. Layered over greens, sweetened up with pomegranate seeds and boating a crunchy texture from roasted pepitas, this salad is one you’ll make all season long.
Get the Recipe: Maple-Roasted Delicata Squash Salad with Spiced Pepitas
Kohlrabi and Apple Salad
Kohlrabi and apple make for a winning combination in this refreshing salad. Roasted sunflower seeds add extra crunch, and the whole thing comes together in just 15 minutes. It’s the perfect weeknight salad for a fall day.
Get the Recipe: Kohlrabi and Apple Salad
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cider Vinaigrette
Butternut squash is one of the best parts of fall, and we’ll take any excuse to add it into our weeknight recipes. This warm, nourishing salad is made with roasted butternut squash, arugula, walnuts and dried cranberries. It’s sweet, salty and hearty, so it makes for a great addition to your fall table. Bring it to your next potluck or “friendsgiving” celebration.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cider Vinaigrette
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
Shaving Brussels sprouts is a fun way to enjoy the hearty vegetable, and even haters will appreciate how easy they are to enjoy when shaved. Toss this hefty salad in a homemade citrus and shallot vinaigrette, then top with chopped hazelnuts and diced pecorino.
Get the Recipe: Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Dates, Manchego and Almonds
Roasted Squash Salad
It wouldn’t be fall without roasted squash, and this salad recipe is simple and delicious. Ready in just 35 minutes, it combines butternut squash, acorn squash and kabocha squash. Brussels sprouts add extra crunch, and arugula adds just the right amount of peppery flavor.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Squash Salad
Thanksgiving Spoon Salad
Everyone’s favorite fall flavors come together in this nourishing salad. Toasted pecans, roasted squash and dried cranberries are like an ode to Thanksgiving, and this salad is a great way to enjoy those festive flavors whenever you like. Top it with a zippy vinaigrette and serve with a spoon at your next buffet.
Get the Recipe: Thanksgiving Spoon Salad
Sweet-and-Savory Kale Salad
If you’re looking for a warm salad that tastes impressive but is surprisingly easy to prepare, try this sweet and savory kale salad. Roasted sweet potatoes and onions add a caramelized sweetness that pairs perfectly with a champagne and pomegranate vinaigrette. Hearty kale is the ideal base for a filling and nutritious side dish.
Get the Recipe: Sweet-and-Savory Kale Salad
Roasted Toasted Salad
Crispy, crunchy and fresh, this hearty fall salad is nourishing and delicious. Roasted sweet shallots and butternut squash get topped with crunchy pecans, pumpkin seeds and crispy onions.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Toasted Salad
Pear and Blue Cheese Salad
Pear and blue cheese combine for the perfect balance of sweetness and umami in this easy salad. Ready in just 20 minutes, it’s an easy weeknight dish that feels like it should be saved for a special occasion. Top with freshly chopped nuts to add some crunchy texture to the creamy salad.
Get the Recipe: Pear and Blue Cheese Salad
Color Crunch Salad
This colorful salad tastes just as good as it looks, thanks to the creamy peanut butter dressing. Ready in just 20 minutes, all you need is bright, colorful vegetables like heirloom carrots, mixed radishes and fresh cucumber. A Y-peeler is the secret to shaving the vegetables efficiently, and juicy pomegranate seeds add extra sweetness.
Get the Recipe: Color Crunch Salad
Crunchy Sweet Brussels Sprout Salad
This is a hearty and warming salad that just tastes like fall. Slightly wilted Brussels sprouts mix with sweet and tangy cranberries for the perfect side dish. Bring it to your next holiday party to wow your friends all season long.
Get the Recipe: Crunchy Sweet Brussels Sprout Salad
Roasted Acorn Squash and Portobello Mushroom Salad with Radicchio, Apples and Pumpkin Seeds
Portobello mushrooms and roasted squash mean this salad is hearty enough to be enjoyed on its own, no entrée required. It’s filling and warm, with toasted pumpkin seeds for extra crunch.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Acorn Squash and Portobello Mushroom Salad with Radicchio, Apples and Pumpkin Seeds
Thanksgiving Salad
Thanksgiving is a time to indulge, but it couldn’t hurt to balance out the opulent spread with some greens. This loaded salad combines a bounty of flavors and textures like fresh apples, pecans and crispy fried onions. Ready in under an hour, it’s a perfect choice for dinner, lunch or a side dish.
Get the Recipe: Thanksgiving Salad
Green Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette
Homemade cranberry vinaigrette is a great way to add sweet and tangy flavor to any salad, and this one takes just 30 minutes to whip up. Drizzle it over watercress and butter lettuce, then top with torn parsley and fresh tarragon.
Get the Recipe: Green Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette
Warm Brussels Sprout Salad
If you’re tired of the same boring Brussels sprouts recipes, switch things up this year with a simple salad. Ready in just 20 minutes, this warm Brussels sprouts salad gets topped with crispy pancetta. Toss in red wine vinegar to brighten up the decadent dish.
Get the Recipe: Warm Brussels Sprout Salad
Root Vegetable Salad with Fried Eggs
Root vegetables are hearty and flavorful and they taste just like fall. This roasted root vegetable salad gets tossed with delicate and peppery arugula then topped with a fried egg and grated parmesan.
Get the Recipe: Root Vegetable Salad with Fried Eggs
Fall Salad with Spicy Brittle
Crispy, crunchy, sweet and salty, this salad is like a sensory experience with every bite. The homemade, spicy brittle is perfectly balanced by rich, fatty bacon and crisp apples. The loaded salad is a perfect side dish, but it’s hearty enough to enjoy as a full meal, too.
Get the Recipe: Fall Salad with Spicy Brittle
Shredded Beet and Apple Salad
Earthy beets are balanced with sweet and crisp apples in this hearty salad recipe. A shallot vinaigrette adds zippy flavor, and candied walnuts add a balanced sweetness. Serve on its own or alongside your favorite fall entrée for a complete meal.
Get the Recipe: Shredded Beet and Apple Salad
Shaved Kale and Root Vegetable Salad
This hearty, energizing salad is packed with nutrients. Crisp carrots, peppery radish and crunchy quinoa gets tossed with shredded Tuscan kale. Toss in a homemade red wine vinaigrette and serve.
Get the Recipe: Shaved Kale and Root Vegetable Salad
Sesame Ginger Kale and Apple Salad
For a hearty salad that boasts bright flavor, try this sesame ginger kale and apple salad. Ready in just 30 minutes, it’s an easy way to wow your guests. Crisp apple, crunchy wontons and toasted almonds add just the right amount of texture.
Get the Recipe: Sesame Ginger Kale and Apple Salad
Kale and Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette
This hearty salad combines roasted squash with hearty kale and juicy pomegranate seeds. Chopped fresh rosemary adds fresh flavor, and chopped bacon adds crispy richness. Serve with a homemade red wine vinegar.
Get the Recipe: Kale and Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette
Pear, Celery and Farro Salad
For an easy weeknight meal, this simple salad can be ready in just 25 minutes. The best part? All you need is six ingredients. Nutty farro gets tossed with pear, celery, parsley and parmesan, then dressed with oil and apple cider vinegar. This dish is perfect as a side salad, but it’s filling enough to serve as the main dish, too.
Get the Recipe: Pear, Celery and Farro Salad
Celery Root Salad
For a super easy recipe that can be ready in just 35 minutes, try this celery root salad. Dijon, white wine vinegar, and heavy cream combine to make a thick and creamy dressing. Toss with frisée and torn radicchio for extra crunchy texture.
Get the Recipe: Celery Root Salad
Butternut Squash and Sausage Salad
Sausage isn’t always the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of salad, but this recipe will change that. In this dish, Italian sausage, butternut squash and red onion roast until lightly caramelized. Next, the sweet and savory warm ingredients get tossed with mustard, vinegar and garlic. Combine with arugula and frisée, then top with salty ricotta salata for a hearty, delicious salad.
Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash and Sausage Salad