The 24 Best Fall Salad Recipes for Every Meal

Fall is the time to enjoy warm, hearty and nourishing meals, and luckily, the season is loaded with a bounty of delicious vegetables. However, meals can get heavier and heavier as we head into the holiday season, so it’s a great idea to incorporate some salad recipes into your weekly meal plan. These salads are anything but boring and, paired with your favorite homemade dressing, they make for the perfect addition to any fall table. Just take this beauty, for example. Delicata squash gets delightfully caramelized when roasted, which brings out a sweet flavor and sticky texture. The skin is tender enough to eat, so there’s no need to peel it beforehand. Layered over greens, sweetened up with pomegranate seeds and boating a crunchy texture from roasted pepitas, this salad is one you’ll make all season long.