22 Gorgeous Salads to Add to Your Thanksgiving Spread

The turkey and traditional sides get all the glory on Thanksgiving Day. What’s not to love about potatoes, gravy and baskets of warm dinner rolls? But, gobbling them all up can leave us feeling, well, stuffed. That’s why we always strive for a little bit of balance when we’re planning our holiday meal — and that means adding a few extra-special vegetable side dishes to the menu. Salad may not be top-of-mind when planning your feast but it makes a wonderful first course alongside appetizers. And, when filled with special ingredients like nuts, fruit and cheese, it’s every bit as indulgent as other options. Just take this chopped salad, for example. It’s an ode to all our favorite fall flavors: toasted pecans, sweet roasted squash, savory bacon, dried cranberries and hearty Brussels sprouts. Best of all, this colorful salad can easily be enjoyed with a spoon, making it ideal for a large family gathering where bowls are passed around the table.