The 86 Best Potato and Sweet Potato Sides for Thanksgiving
Mashed, scalloped, in a casserole or topped with crunchy pecans — there are so many ways to cook this Turkey Day favorite. Whether you’re looking for a classic take or something with a twist, we’ve got just the recipe you’re looking for.
What a Spud
You say potato, we say we don’t care how you pronounce it, a potato is always welcome at our table — the more the merrier, actually! Both white and sweet potatoes are loaded with nutrition, so why not load up? You can turn them into so much, including creamy mashed potatoes, irresistible fries and hearty sweet potato casseroles. From weeknight standbys to impressive Thanksgiving side dishes, there’s no wrong way to eat a potato. Here, Tyler uses sweet potatoes, Nutmeg, thyme and garlic to give his 5-star scalloped potato gratin an earthy, rich flavor that combines perfectly with a sharper cheese like Parmesan.
Get the Recipe: Scalloped Potato Gratin
Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Baked Feta Mashed Potatoes
We took inspiration from the wildly popular baked feta pasta recipe of TikTok fame and reimagined it to create a big-batch thanksgiving side dish. The best part is no more boiling water and crowding your stovetop. Instead, we put all the ingredients together in one dish and then bake it in the oven. Cooking the dish covered helps simmer and steam the potatoes at the same time, making them smooth and fluffy when mashed. The baked feta bubbles and melts into the potatoes to lend a subtle and delicious tanginess.
Get the Recipe: Baked Feta Mashed Potatoes
Rachael's 30-Minute Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Melting Sweet Potatoes
Meet your new favorite one-pan side dish for Thanksgiving and beyond, thanks to the perfect, melt-in-your-mouth texture and overall ease of this sweet potato creation. Simply brown thick slices in a skillet with butter, then finish in the oven to create a syrupy glaze flavored with maple and thyme. Top with toasty marshmallows for a nod to the holiday classic.
Get the Recipe: Melting Sweet Potatoes
Garlicky Potato-Rutabaga Mash
Roasted garlic and mashed rutabaga bump up the flavor of classic mashed potatoes.
Get the Recipe: Garlicky Potato-Rutabaga Mash
Aloo Bhorta
This sharp and tangy mashed potato dish is delicious and a breeze to make. There are various iterations of it: bhorta (meaning mashed) in Bengal, bharta in Northern India and chokha in Bihar. In Bengal, raw mustard oil is added to give a magical zing to the side dish, which is often served at room temperature. These scrumptious and slightly pungent mashed potatoes will add a buzz to your Thanksgiving meal and lead to some interesting discussions.
Get the Recipe: Aloo Bhorta
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Get the Recipe: Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Herbed Broccoli Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli and fresh herbs feel right at home when mashed with creamy potatoes.
Get the Recipe: Herbed Broccoli Mashed Potatoes
Parmesan-Crusted Potatoes
Tender roasted potatoes get an extra boost of flavor and crunch, thanks to a crispy layer of golden Parmesan. We added a simple stir-together paprika aioli for dipping, but these flavorful little nuggets are equally delicious on their own. Serve them as a fun appetizer or as a side dish.
Get the Recipe: Parmesan-Crusted Potatoes
Tyler's Whipped Sweet Potatoes and Bananas with Honey
Get the Recipe: Whipped Sweet Potatoes and Bananas with Honey
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
These super creamy mashed potatoes could not be any easier — no dicing and no draining, and you can even make them ahead. Just set them on the warm setting in your Instant Pot so they are nice and hot when you're ready to sit down.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Honey and Cinnamon
Get the Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Honey and Cinnamon
Giada's Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs
Get the Recipe: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs
Roasted Garlic–Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
The Neelys' Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes
Aligot-Style Potatoes with Roasted Garlic
Aligot is a comforting dish of cheesy whipped potatoes that originated in the L'Aubrac region of central France. Traditional aligot is made with Tomme d'Auvergne, a creamy young cheese that's nutty and stretchy when melted. We opted for a more accessible combination of shredded Gruyere and fresh mozzarella, resulting in similar texture and flavor. We also added roasted garlic to our version. Top with finely chopped chives and serve right off the stove for a hearty side dish.
Get the Recipe: Aligot-Style Potatoes with Roasted Garlic
Vegan Scalloped Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Vegan Scalloped Potatoes
Garlic Red Bliss Mash
Get the Recipe: Garlic Red Bliss Mash
Marbled Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Marbled Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes with Shallots
Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes with Shallots
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Pecans and Spiced Maple Sauce
Get the Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Pecans and Spiced Maple Sauce
Tyler's Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes
Rachael's Autumn Potato Gratin
Get the Recipe: Autumn Potato Gratin
Tyler's Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Pecan and Marshmallow Streusel
Get the Recipe: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Pecan and Marshmallow Streusel
Smokey Spicy Mashed Potatoes
Classic mashed potatoes are given a smokey and spicy twist with canned chipotle chilies in adobo.
Get the Recipe: Smokey Spicy Mashed Potatoes
Barefoot Contessa's Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes
Bacon Hasselback Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Bacon Hasselback Potatoes
Bacon-and-Cheese Smashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheese Smashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes
Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes with Leeks
Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes with Leeks
The Neelys' Old School Sweet Potato Souffle
Get the Recipe: Old School Sweet Potato Souffle
Sandra's Mixed Roasted Potatoes with Herb Butter
Get the Recipe: Mixed Roasted Potatoes With Herb Butter
Cheesy Smashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Smashed Potatoes
The Ultimate Potato Gratin
Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Potato Gratin
Red, White and Blue Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Red, White and Blue Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potato Souffle
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Souffle
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Use buttermilk instead of regular milk to add richness to your mashed potatoes.
Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Bobby's Smoked Chile Scalloped Sweet Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Smoked Chile Scalloped Sweet Potatoes
Roasted Fingerlings
Get the Recipe: Roasted Fingerlings
Perfect Potatoes au Gratin
Get the Recipe: Perfect Potatoes au Gratin
Bobby's Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic and Mascarpone Cheese
Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic and Mascarpone Cheese
Sweet Potato-Pecan Casserole
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato-Pecan Casserole
Provencal Potato Gratin
Get the Recipe: Provencal Potato Gratin
The Definitive Mashed Potato with Roasted Garlic
Get the Recipe: The Definitive Mashed Potato with Roasted Garlic
Perfect Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Perfect Mashed Potatoes
Garlic and Celery Root Mashed Spuds
Get the Recipe: Garlic and Celery Root Mashed Spuds
Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Lemon
Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Lemon
Sunny's Garlic Hasselback Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Garlic Hasselback Potatoes with Herbed Sour Cream
Giada's Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Maple Cinnamon Sage Brown Butter
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Maple Cinnamon Sage Brown Butter
Alton's Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes with Horseradish and Scallions
Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes With Horseradish and Scallions
The Neelys' Smoky Scalloped Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Smoky Scalloped Potatoes
Parmesan Smashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Parmesan Smashed Potatoes
Yogurt Mashed Potatoes with Chipotle Peppers, Goat Cheese and Caramelized Shallots
Get the Recipe: Yogurt Mashed Potatoes With Chipotle Peppers, Goat Cheese and Caramelized Shallots
Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes with Mixed Herbs and Cheddar
Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes With Mixed Herbs and Cheddar
Mashed Parsnips and Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Mashed Parsnips and Potatoes
Mashers
Get the Recipe: Mashers
Whiskey-Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Whiskey-Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Soul Sweet 'Taters
Get the Recipe: Soul Sweet 'Taters
Sweet Potatoes and Marshmallows
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potatoes and Marshmallows
Sweet Potato Casserole
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Potato-Bacon Torte
Get the Recipe: Potato-Bacon Torte
Celery Root and Potato Puree
Get the Recipe: Celery Root and Potato Puree
The Ultimate Stuffed Potato
Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Stuffed Potato
Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Garlic Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Twice-Baked Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Twice-Baked Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes with Herb Butter
Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes with Herb Butter
Smashed Potatoes with Garlic Oil
Get the Recipe: Smashed Potatoes with Garlic Oil
Sweet Potatoes and Marshmallows
Whipped Root Vegetables
Get the Recipe: Whipped Root Vegetables
Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Pecans
Get the Recipe: Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Pecans
Root Vegetable Mash
Get the Recipe: Root Vegetable Mash
Root Vegetable Gratin
Get the Recipe: Root Vegetable Gratin
Caramelized-Onion Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Caramelized-Onion Mashed Potatoes
Twice-Baked New Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Twice-Baked New Potatoes
Maple Sweet Potato Puree with Caramelized Onions
Get the Recipe: Maple Sweet Potato Puree with Caramelized Onions
Chive and Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Chive and Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Aioli
Get the Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Aioli
Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic, Dijon Mustard and Bacon
Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes With Roasted Garlic, Dijon Mustard and Bacon