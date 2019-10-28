The 86 Best Potato and Sweet Potato Sides for Thanksgiving

Photo By: Armando Rafael Moutela ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved. 2014, Cooking Channel, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes Simmering fresh garlic in half-and-half ensures that the cream gets the flavor of the garlic, without the bite. This gets added to cooked russet potatoes for the creamiest, most flavorful mashed dish ever. Get the Recipe: Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Baked Feta Mashed Potatoes We took inspiration from the wildly popular baked feta pasta recipe of TikTok fame and reimagined it to create a big-batch thanksgiving side dish. The best part is no more boiling water and crowding your stovetop. Instead, we put all the ingredients together in one dish and then bake it in the oven. Cooking the dish covered helps simmer and steam the potatoes at the same time, making them smooth and fluffy when mashed. The baked feta bubbles and melts into the potatoes to lend a subtle and delicious tanginess. Get the Recipe: Baked Feta Mashed Potatoes

Rachael's 30-Minute Mashed Sweet Potatoes Rachael packs tons of flavor into this quick sweet potato side dish, mixing in bananas, orange juice, nutmeg and brown sugar. Get the Recipe: Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Melting Sweet Potatoes Meet your new favorite one-pan side dish for Thanksgiving and beyond, thanks to the perfect, melt-in-your-mouth texture and overall ease of this sweet potato creation. Simply brown thick slices in a skillet with butter, then finish in the oven to create a syrupy glaze flavored with maple and thyme. Top with toasty marshmallows for a nod to the holiday classic. Get the Recipe: Melting Sweet Potatoes

Garlicky Potato-Rutabaga Mash Roasted garlic and mashed rutabaga bump up the flavor of classic mashed potatoes. Get the Recipe: Garlicky Potato-Rutabaga Mash

Aloo Bhorta This sharp and tangy mashed potato dish is delicious and a breeze to make. There are various iterations of it: bhorta (meaning mashed) in Bengal, bharta in Northern India and chokha in Bihar. In Bengal, raw mustard oil is added to give a magical zing to the side dish, which is often served at room temperature. These scrumptious and slightly pungent mashed potatoes will add a buzz to your Thanksgiving meal and lead to some interesting discussions. Get the Recipe: Aloo Bhorta

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Bacon The more bacon, the better. This sweet side dish gets a salty kick from some crispy strips crumbled on top. Get the Recipe: Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Herbed Broccoli Mashed Potatoes Broccoli and fresh herbs feel right at home when mashed with creamy potatoes. Get the Recipe: Herbed Broccoli Mashed Potatoes

Parmesan-Crusted Potatoes Tender roasted potatoes get an extra boost of flavor and crunch, thanks to a crispy layer of golden Parmesan. We added a simple stir-together paprika aioli for dipping, but these flavorful little nuggets are equally delicious on their own. Serve them as a fun appetizer or as a side dish. Get the Recipe: Parmesan-Crusted Potatoes

Tyler's Whipped Sweet Potatoes and Bananas with Honey Roasted bananas are Tyler's secret weapon for sweet, rich sweet potato casserole. Get the Recipe: Whipped Sweet Potatoes and Bananas with Honey

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes These super creamy mashed potatoes could not be any easier — no dicing and no draining, and you can even make them ahead. Just set them on the warm setting in your Instant Pot so they are nice and hot when you're ready to sit down. Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Honey and Cinnamon Tyler Florence relies purely on honey for sweetness when it comes to his simple roasted sweet potatoes. Get the Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Honey and Cinnamon

Giada's Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs Giada puts her own unique spin on traditional mashed potatoes by incorporating two distinctive Italian cheeses: mozzarella and Parmesan. Get the Recipe: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs

Roasted Garlic–Parmesan Mashed Potatoes In addition to milk, mascarpone cheese gives these garlic mashed potatoes a creamy consistency that contrasts with crispy Parmesan sheets. Get the Recipe: Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

The Neelys' Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes Pat and Gina scoop out the cooked insides of these sweet potatoes and mix them with cream cheese, brown sugar, butter and lots of fall spices. Get the Recipe: Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

Aligot-Style Potatoes with Roasted Garlic Aligot is a comforting dish of cheesy whipped potatoes that originated in the L'Aubrac region of central France. Traditional aligot is made with Tomme d'Auvergne, a creamy young cheese that's nutty and stretchy when melted. We opted for a more accessible combination of shredded Gruyere and fresh mozzarella, resulting in similar texture and flavor. We also added roasted garlic to our version. Top with finely chopped chives and serve right off the stove for a hearty side dish. Get the Recipe: Aligot-Style Potatoes with Roasted Garlic

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Nutritional yeast, which is grown on molasses and then dried out, adds a nutty cheesiness (plus an extra helping of vitamin B12) to these bubbly spuds. Silken tofu and tender new potatoes add creaminess without dairy, and browned onions give the dish a deep savoriness. Get the Recipe: Vegan Scalloped Potatoes

Garlic Red Bliss Mash Sunny leaves the skins on her red potatoes before mashing them with cream, butter and garlic. They'll lend great color and texture to the dish. Get the Recipe: Garlic Red Bliss Mash

Marbled Mashed Sweet Potatoes Don’t choose between traditional mashed potatoes and vibrant sweet potatoes. Separately, mash Yukon gold potatoes with sour cream and heavy cream and sweet potatoes with brown sugar and cayenne pepper, then swirl together for the best of both worlds. Get the Recipe: Marbled Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes with Shallots Ree's buttery mashed potatoes are topped with lightly fried shallots, for a mild onion flavor and a slight crunch. Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes with Shallots

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Pecans and Spiced Maple Sauce This rustic dish has all the sweet and nutty flavors of the fall in one bite, with just a hint of cayenne to finish. Get the Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Pecans and Spiced Maple Sauce

Tyler's Mashed Potatoes The ultimate creamy concoction, Tyler's mashed potatoes pair perfectly with homemade turkey gravy. Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes

Rachael's Autumn Potato Gratin Traditional gratins can take hours to make and involve a lot of prepwork. Rachael's 30-minute gratin uses coarsley chopped potatoes instead of thinly-sliced ones and an herb-infused cream that takes minutes on the stove. Get the Recipe: Autumn Potato Gratin

Tyler's Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Pecan and Marshmallow Streusel Tyler tops simple baked sweet potatoes with a sweet and crunchy streusel mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans and melted mini marshmallows. Get the Recipe: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Pecan and Marshmallow Streusel

Smokey Spicy Mashed Potatoes Classic mashed potatoes are given a smokey and spicy twist with canned chipotle chilies in adobo. Get the Recipe: Smokey Spicy Mashed Potatoes

Barefoot Contessa's Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes Ina uses Yukon Gold potatoes for this classic Thanksgiving side. Once mashed, a touch of sour cream adds richness. Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes

Bacon Hasselback Potatoes Everything's better with bacon and this spin on super-crispy Hasselback potatoes is no exception. Scallions and herbs finish the dish. Get the Recipe: Bacon Hasselback Potatoes

Bacon-and-Cheese Smashed Potatoes Think of this side dish as a mashed version of your favorite potato skins. Melty cheese and crispy bacon add an addictive flavor that will keep you coming back for more. Get the Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheese Smashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes Grate fresh nutmeg over these mashed potatoes right before serving for a finishing touch. Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes

Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes Guy makes sweet potatoes even sweeter by sprinkling the twice-baked spuds with a sugar and pecan topping. Get the Recipe: Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes with Leeks Keep your mashed potatoes creamy by cleaning your leeks. Before adding leeks to your mashed potatoes, make sure to clean them well since dirt and grit can get stuck in between the layers. Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes with Leeks

The Neelys' Old School Sweet Potato Souffle Roasted cashews and shredded coconut are the salty and sweet secrets to the Neelys' out-of-this-world sweet potato souffle. Get the Recipe: Old School Sweet Potato Souffle

Sandra's Mixed Roasted Potatoes with Herb Butter Sandra Lee combines russet, red-skinned and sweet potatoes for a crisp, colorful potato side dish. Her herb-infused butter takes the flavor up another notch. Get the Recipe: Mixed Roasted Potatoes With Herb Butter

Cheesy Smashed Potatoes Rachael's smashed potatoes are ready in less than 20 minutes. Plus, they are simple enough to have kids get in on the cooking action. Get the Recipe: Cheesy Smashed Potatoes

The Ultimate Potato Gratin Tyler builds his gratin by layering a bacon-cabbage mixture between thinly sliced potatoes in a casserole dish, then dousing the top with cream and Parmesan. For an oniony bite, add snipped chives. Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Potato Gratin

Red, White and Blue Mashed Potatoes Gorgonzola and bacon breathe richness into these mashed red potatoes. Judging by its name, it's perhaps the most patriotic heap of mashed potatoes you'll ever eat. Get the Recipe: Red, White and Blue Mashed Potatoes

Sweet Potato Souffle Trisha tops sweet potatoes with pecans, brown sugar, flour and butter and bakes her casserole until slightly brown. Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Souffle

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes Use buttermilk instead of regular milk to add richness to your mashed potatoes. Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Bobby's Smoked Chile Scalloped Sweet Potatoes Bobby's twist on scalloped potatoes is as simple as it is delicious. Just thinly slice potatoes and layer in with spicy cream, salt and pepper. Get the Recipe: Smoked Chile Scalloped Sweet Potatoes

Roasted Fingerlings To celebrate autumn, Sunny prepares roasted fingerlings seasoned with plenty of sage and garlic for earthy flavor. Get the Recipe: Roasted Fingerlings

Perfect Potatoes au Gratin Ree calls this a "throw-together" dish because it's so quick and simple. Just dice up potatoes (without peeling them!), mix them with a cream and butter mixture and then bake. Get the Recipe: Perfect Potatoes au Gratin

Bobby's Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic and Mascarpone Cheese For his Throwdown take on this comfort food classic, Bobby adds sweet roasted garlic and spoonfuls of rich, creamy mascarpone cheese. Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic and Mascarpone Cheese

Sweet Potato-Pecan Casserole Ellie offers up a lighter side that's full of flavor, with lots of spices and a crunchy pecan topping. Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato-Pecan Casserole

Provencal Potato Gratin A sliced-tomato topping adds extra color and fresh flavor to this French take on potatoes. Get the Recipe: Provencal Potato Gratin

The Definitive Mashed Potato with Roasted Garlic Michael Chiarello knows how to please a crowd, mashing Yukon Gold potatoes with three sticks of butter and roasted garlic paste. Get the Recipe: The Definitive Mashed Potato with Roasted Garlic

Perfect Mashed Potatoes You can't go wrong with these standby mashed potatoes. Just start with russet potatoes and mix in whole milk and up to a stick of butter. Get the Recipe: Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Garlic and Celery Root Mashed Spuds Robin Miller adds celery root to mashed potatoes for an unexpected twist. Get the Recipe: Garlic and Celery Root Mashed Spuds

Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Lemon For an elegant twist on mashed potatoes, add smashed rutabaga (yellow turnip) and top with a seasoned, toasted breadcrumb mixture just before serving. Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Lemon

Sunny's Garlic Hasselback Potatoes Sunny's Hasselback potatoes are baked until nice and crisp, then topped with herbed sour cream. Get the Recipe: Garlic Hasselback Potatoes with Herbed Sour Cream

Giada's Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Maple Cinnamon Sage Brown Butter Giada's surprisingly easy homemade gnocchi is an irresistible Italian twist on the classic sweet potato side dish. Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Maple Cinnamon Sage Brown Butter

Alton's Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes Alton Brown always hated sweet potatoes — until he built an episode of Good Eats around them. Instead of smothering them in marshmallows, he lets them play a leading role in this chipotle-spiced mash. Get the Recipe: Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes with Horseradish and Scallions These aren't your mama's mashed potatoes. Add a kick to this classic side with a dash of horseradish and some chopped scallions. Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes With Horseradish and Scallions

The Neelys' Smoky Scalloped Potatoes The Neelys take this hearty classic filled with creamy, cheesy goodness and add smoky paprika, garlic and shallots to give it their own brand of Southern kick. Get the Recipe: Smoky Scalloped Potatoes

Parmesan Smashed Potatoes Ina features freshly grated Parmesan cheese in her creamy mashed potatoes. Get the Recipe: Parmesan Smashed Potatoes

Yogurt Mashed Potatoes with Chipotle Peppers, Goat Cheese and Caramelized Shallots Yogurt keeps this side dish light and fluffy, while goat cheese and chipotle peppers give these mashed potatoes a flavor all their own. Get the Recipe: Yogurt Mashed Potatoes With Chipotle Peppers, Goat Cheese and Caramelized Shallots

Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes Using chipotle peppers in adobo sauce intensifies the smoky, spicy kick of this sweet potato dish. Get the Recipe: Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes with Mixed Herbs and Cheddar Parsley, dill and chives make this mixed-herb dish a smashing success. Add some cheddar cheese and buttermilk for potatoes so rich they could be a meal all on their own. Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes With Mixed Herbs and Cheddar

Mashed Parsnips and Potatoes Parsnips join the big leagues for a subtle twist on a starchy favorite. Get the Recipe: Mashed Parsnips and Potatoes

Mashers Alton Brown says you can really enhance this classic mashed potato recipe with your favorite savory toppings: sun-dried tomatoes, bacon or sauteed mushrooms. Get the Recipe: Mashers

Whiskey-Glazed Sweet Potatoes Guy adds a bit of whiskey to his mixture of sweet potatoes and apples and sweetens the dish with agave nectar. Get the Recipe: Whiskey-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Soul Sweet 'Taters Ree's makes sweet potatoes as much a part of her Thanksgiving as the turkey. Her secret weapon in this recipe? Dark brown sugar. Get the Recipe: Soul Sweet 'Taters

Sweet Potatoes and Marshmallows Sunny makes a simple syrup of brown sugar, butter and water to give extra sweetness to her potatoes. Get the Recipe: Sweet Potatoes and Marshmallows

Sweet Potato Casserole Anne roasts sweet potatoes and mixes in dried apricots, honey, cinnamon and orange juice and zest. Sprinkle with an oatmeal crisp topping for a dessert and side dish all in one. Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Roasted garlic transforms the flavor of Ree's mashed potatoes. Cream cheese makes them rich and fluffy while also helping to balance the garlic kick. Get the Recipe: Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Potato-Bacon Torte Celebrate Thanksgiving with a bit of French flair by serving Melissa's buttery Parisian torte. It's loaded with bacon and Gruyère cheese — decadent enough to warrant a spot on the holiday dinner table. Get the Recipe: Potato-Bacon Torte

Celery Root and Potato Puree Transform knobby celery root into a smooth puree and liven up a basic potato mash at the same time. Passing the vegetables through a food mill will yield the perfect texture. Get the Recipe: Celery Root and Potato Puree

The Ultimate Stuffed Potato To prepare the decadent stuffing for these toppling stuffed potatoes, Tyler makes a Mornay sauce — a bechamel to which cheese is added. Once the Mornay is ready, he folds in the cooked broccoli florets, crispy bacon bits and chopped chives for added color and texture. Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Stuffed Potato

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes Ina's roasted potatoes are crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. The key to perfect texture is to toss the potatoes in olive oil and roast on high heat for about an hour. Get the Recipe: Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Creamy Mashed Potatoes For an added layer of flavor and extra-smooth consistency, Ree incorporates soft cream cheese into the mashed potatoes before baking them. Get the Recipe: Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes Anne's traditional mashed potatoes are a Thanksgiving standard. They rely on only garlic, heavy cream and butter for classic flavor and silky texture. Get the Recipe: Garlic Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Twice-Baked Potatoes On Thanksgiving, it's fair to treat yourself to Trisha's twice-baked potatoes, loaded with cheese, green onions, sour cream and crispy fried bacon bits. Get the Recipe: Twice-Baked Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes with Herb Butter Instead of boiling potatoes in water, cut them into 1-inch pieces and simmer them directly in the milk with salt and bay leaf. Reserve the milk to add back to the potatoes (after draining and mashing) until they’ve reached creamy perfection. Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes with Herb Butter

Smashed Potatoes with Garlic Oil To simplify your prep work, opt for red smashed potatoes instead of the traditional mashed. You don’t even need to bother peeling the potatoes or mincing the garlic, thyme or rosemary. Infuse olive oil with smashed cloves, lemon zest and herb sprigs to flavor the red potatoes before smashing. Get the Recipe: Smashed Potatoes with Garlic Oil

Sweet Potatoes and Marshmallows Thanksgiving is the time to embrace nostalgic dishes like sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping. “When I make this, I feel like a kid in my mom’s kitchen. The best part is watching the marshmallows bubble and toast,” says Sunny. Get the Recipe: Sweet Potatoes and Marshmallows

Whipped Root Vegetables “This is a super-flavorful substitute for your standard mashed potatoes,” promises Michael Symon. So flavorful, in fact, that after you cook the root vegetables, all you need is butter and salt — no cream required. Get the Recipe: Whipped Root Vegetables

Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes Ina adds even more flavor to classic mashed sweet potatoes with a can of chipotle chiles and adobo sauce. She balances out the spice with a touch of maple syrup. Get the Recipe: Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Pecans Sweet potatoes and pecans are two iconic holiday flavors and in this dish they actually come together. Dinner guests will love the nutty crunch of pecans in these mashed sweet potatoes. Get the Recipe: Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Pecans

Root Vegetable Mash You'll combin potatoes, celery root and parsnips in a food processor until they're extra silky. Top the dish with a sprinkle of ground nutmeg for another layer of flavor. Get the Recipe: Root Vegetable Mash

Root Vegetable Gratin A mixture of potatoes, sweet potatoes and celery root makes Ina's gratin something new for your table. Plenty of cheese and breadcrumbs will ensure it's a hit. Get the Recipe: Root Vegetable Gratin

Caramelized-Onion Mashed Potatoes For a simple variation, stir sweet, caramelized onions into creamy mashed potatoes just before serving. Get the Recipe: Caramelized-Onion Mashed Potatoes

Twice-Baked New Potatoes These double-baked spuds can be made ahead of time, so feel free to put them in the fridge before you're ready to bake. Get the Recipe: Twice-Baked New Potatoes

Maple Sweet Potato Puree with Caramelized Onions Before being mashed, these sweet potatoes are roasted with maple syrup for an extra-deep, slightly sweet flavor. Get the Recipe: Maple Sweet Potato Puree with Caramelized Onions

Chive and Garlic Mashed Potatoes For a flavorful mashed potato twist, Tyler uses Yukon Gold potatoes and mixes in garlic, thyme and chives. Get the Recipe: Chive and Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Aioli These simple sweet potatoes are dressed up with a shortcut aioli. Get the Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Aioli