The U.N. Names the French Baguette an Item of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’

The baguette, the long, skinny and deliciously toothsome loaf that is France’s most popular bread type, is made using only four ingredients — flour, water, salt and leaven/yeast — according to a traditional process that includes “weighing and mixing the ingredients, kneading, fermentation, dividing, relaxing, manually shaping, second fermentation, marking the dough with shallow cuts (the baker’s signature) and baking,” the U.N. notes on its website.