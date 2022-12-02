Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Roman-style Chicken
Roman-Style Chicken
Trending Recipes
Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers
Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers
This image has been distributed to our partners.
Hasselback Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chef Name: Anne Burrell Full Recipe Name: How to Make Meatballs Final Beauty Shot Talent Recipe: Anne Burrellâ s Excellent Meatballs, as seen on Secrets of a Restaurant Chef FNK Recipe: Project: Foodnetwork.com, HOLIDAY/SUPER BOWL/COMFORT/HEALTHY Show Name: Secrets of a Restaurant Chef Food Network / Cooking Channel: Food Network
Excellent Meatballs
Slow Roasted Salmon with Sage and Parsley Pistou
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Instacart Is Offering a High-Tech Alternative to Traditional Food Drives
Taco Bell Launches Two New Twists on Nacho Fries
This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year
Currently Obsessed With...
Subway’s New Merch Is Going Fast
Here It Is: The Salad Dressing Recipe Olivia Wilde Shared With Us in 2020
Shop
What's New
15 Seafood Subscription Services That Ship Nationwide
Every Tool You Need to Make Christmas Cookies
10 Food-Themed Kids’ Toys We Wish We’d Had Growing Up
The Best Food-Themed Christmas Gift Wrap, Cards, Bags and Tags
46 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

The U.N. Names the French Baguette an Item of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’

The long, crusty bread 'celebrates the French way of life,' says UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay.

December 02, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

1335878697

Photo by: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Is the French baguette worthy of a spot on the United Nation’s “Intangible Cultural Heritage” list? Mais oui! It seems it is!

UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has just added France’s “artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread” to its “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.” The baguette joins only 677 other items from 140 countries, including 48 added this year, on the U.N.’s Intangible Cultural Heritage lists.

The baguette “celebrates the French way of life,” UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay tells the press. “The baguette is a daily ritual, a structuring element of the meal, synonymous with sharing and conviviality. It is important that these skills and social habits continue to exist in the future.”

The baguette, the long, skinny and deliciously toothsome loaf that is France’s most popular bread type, is made using only four ingredients — flour, water, salt and leaven/yeast — according to a traditional process that includes “weighing and mixing the ingredients, kneading, fermentation, dividing, relaxing, manually shaping, second fermentation, marking the dough with shallow cuts (the baker’s signature) and baking,” the U.N. notes on its website.

Baked in small batches throughout the day, baguettes “also generate modes of consumption and social practices that differentiate them from other types of bread, such as daily visits to bakeries to purchase the loaves and specific display racks to match their long shape,” the U.N. observes. “Their crisp crust and chewy texture result in a specific sensory experience.”

The French government celebrated the news. “250 grams of magic and perfection in our daily lives. A French way of life,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. “:We had been fighting for years with bakers and the world of gastronomy for its recognition. The baguette is now a UNESCO intangible heritage!”

French bakers also expressed satisfaction with the honorable designation. ”It is a recognition for the community of artisanal bakers and patisserie chefs,” Dominique Anract, president of bakeries federation, says in a statement. “The baguette is flour, water, salt and yeast – and the savoir-faire of the artisan.”

The baguette joins other food items on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list, which UNESCO, the U.N.’s cultural body, says celebrates “traditions or living expressions inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants.” They include Belgian beer, Neapolitan pizza, kimchi, lavash and a Malawian porridge called nsima.

Also just added to the list were the chili pepper paste seasoning harissa along with its “knowledge, skills and culinary and social practices,” which UNESCO called “an integral part of domestic provisions and the daily culinary and food traditions of Tunisian society,” the knowledge of Cuban light rum masters and China’s traditional tea processing techniques and social practices.

Related Content:

How to Make the Perfect Butter Board for the Holidays

7 Things You Didn't Know About Beekeeping

4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

How to Freshen Stale Bread in 3 Easy Steps

Revive less-than-fresh loaves with this cool trick.

How to Know When Your Sourdough Starter Is Ready

Have a cup of water on hand.

Can You Freeze Bread?

Beat freezer burn and extend the life of your loaves with a few tips.

Ever Wondered What Makes Bread Rise?

Hint: It also occurs in winemaking.

Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’

No need to cry over spilled milk. Or being out of milk.

Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?

Klondike has confirmed plans to kill the nostalgic frozen treat. But a handful of people are willing to save it.

Klondike Says It Will Bring Back the Choco Taco – Maybe

The company says it was "overwhelmed by the response" from fans and is "working hard" on a plan to resurrect the beloved ice cream bar.

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most

Think of the Chocolate Tacolate as a slightly fancier version of the frozen treat we know and love.

Kellogg’s New Elf on the Shelf Cereal Makes You Feel Like You’re Eating Fresh Snow

The cereal is said to contain a special, cooling "slow-release flavor ingredient."

You Can Now Get Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola In a Can

It’s easier than ever to drink the classic bar combo.

On TV

On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

9pm | 8c

What's New

15 Seafood Subscription Services That Ship Nationwide Dec 2, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

Every Tool You Need to Make Christmas Cookies Dec 1, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

10 Food-Themed Kids’ Toys We Wish We’d Had Growing Up Dec 1, 2022

By: SJ McShane

The Best Food-Themed Christmas Gift Wrap, Cards, Bags and Tags Dec 2, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

46 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers Dec 1, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

7 Best Dishwashers, According to Food Network Kitchen Dec 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

12 Black-Owned Brands to Shop for Kwanzaa Dec 2, 2022

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

10 Holiday Cookies You Can Have Shipped to Your Door Dec 2, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

W&P's Newest Collab with Hill House Might Be Their Cutest Yet Dec 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Tote Bags and Food Carriers for Potlucks and Parties Dec 1, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian Nov 30, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

11 Unique Cookie Cutters to Make Holiday Baking Extra Fun Nov 29, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

15 Gingerbread House Kits for Every Kind of Decorator Nov 28, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

Everything You Should Buy At Kohl's Cyber Monday Sale This Year Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Air Fryers Tested by Food Network Kitchen Are on Sale for Cyber Monday Nov 28, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

The Best Espresso Machines on Sale for Cyber Monday Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Cyber Monday Sales for 2022 You Can Still Shop Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals You Don't Want to Miss Nov 28, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

The Best Kitchen Deals from Target's Cyber Monday Sale Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo and T.K. Brady

What to Buy from Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Hand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Keurig Coffee Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Knife Block Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen