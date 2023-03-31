Recipes
Coconut Bunny Butt Cake
Coconut Bunny Butt Cake
Quick Beef Pho
Food Network Kitchen - Meyer Lemon Curd Tart with Candied Citrus Wheels
Meyer Lemon Curd Tart with Candied Lemon Peels
Skillet Chicken with Spring Vegetables
10 Gadgets to Make Hard-Boiling Eggs Easier Than Ever

From meal prep to deviled eggs, here's everything you need.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
March 31, 2023
By: Brooke Hill and Morayo Ogunbayo

Related To:

Shopping

Whether you're a master chef or a beginner, the art of perfecting hard boiled eggs can be tricky. We've gathered some helpful gadgets that make every step — including hard-boiling to perfection and peeling off those pesky shells — easier than ever.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

$19.99
Amazon

Don't stop at just hard- or soft-boiled eggs — this cooker can also prepare poached and scrambled or omelets with the right accessories. Compact and light-weight, the Dash is a great for any kitchen size. Plus, the gorgeous pastel yellow color brightens up your kitchen for spring.

Buy It

Williams Sonoma Perfect Egg Timer

$9.95
Williams Sonoma

Blending right in with the eggs themselves, this gadget uses temperature instead of time to gauge how boiled the egg is. It absorbs heat just like an egg does, changing color from the outside, in, which signifies the level of doneness. You’ll never have to guess how long to set the timer for again!

Buy It

Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Deviled Egg Platter

$29.95
Williams Sonoma

Meet the perfect platter to display your deviled eggs. This glazed porcelain piece holds up to two dozen eggs and can also be used to show off those hard-boiled eggs you've colorfully decorated, too!

Buy It

OXO Good Grips Digital Egg Timer with Piercer

$24.98
Amazon

If you think it’s impossible to boil eggs just right, think again. This timer can be set to seven different levels of doneness, so everyone can have eggs cooked to their preferences. It also boasts a handy piercer, which helps prevent eggs from breaking or cracking as they boil (and claims to make peeling easier when they’re done, too).

Buy It

OXO Pressure Cooker Silicone Egg Rack

$12.95
Williams Sonoma

Designed for any pressure cooker, this silicone rack makes a batch of nine to 18 perfectly boiled eggs in mere minutes. Once done cooking, it can double as a holder while the kids decorate Easter eggs.

Buy It

OXO Good Grips Egg Slicer

$11.95
Amazon

This slicer promises precise cuts in both directions for round or oblong slices, and the non-slip base provides a comfortable grip when slicing over a plate.

Buy It

EZ Eggs Had Boiled Eggs Peelers

$18.99
Amazon

Literally shake up how you get your eggs out of their shell with this egg peeler. Fill the cylinder with water, shake the eggs for 10 seconds and watch the egg shells slide right off.

Buy It

ICO Stainless Steel Egg Topper

$9
Amazon

Look no further than this stainless steel egg topper to fix all your egg-peeling woes. This gadget makes peeling a boiled egg simple using its small, vibrating blade to cut off the top after it's cooked.

Buy It

Egglettes Egg Cooker

$14.99 $9
Amazon
40% Off

These tiny cups will take the guesswork out of breakfast as you just crack and pour the egg into the cups before cooking. Whether you want your eggs hard-boiled, soft-boiled or even scrambled, this will make it easier than ever.

Buy It

Egg Timer

$11.99
Amazon

This heat-resistant boiled egg timer will make your breakfast perfect with consistent and yummy boiled eggs. Just throw the timer in the boiling water with your eggs, and voila, no more issues!

Buy It

