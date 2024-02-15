The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S.

Kilbeggan is yet another Irish distillery that has a centuries-old history but had been out of production for decades. It only recently recommenced distilling in 2007 in its original facilities under Cooley Distillery. The original Kilbeggan distillery is a historical attraction as much as it is a site of production, boasting a restaurant and restored working waterwheel, as well as nearly 200-year-old pot still. This is a blended Irish whiskey, meaning that it contains mashes from other grains other than barley. One of its major distinctions is that it is only distilled twice rather than three times, which is the norm in Irish whiskey production. This makes it more similar to Scotch whiskeys and also presereves some of the more interested flavor notes, including a slight peatiness that isn’t typical in most Irish whiskeys.