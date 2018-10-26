9 Metabolism "Facts" That Are Completely Untrue

Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen’s Stuffing Crust Chicken Pot Pie.
Stuffing Crust Chicken Pot Pie
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Glazed Meatloaf for Better In A Sheet Pan, as seen on Food Network
Sheet-Pan Glazed Meatloaf
Description: Food Network Kitchen's White Chocolate Chip Cookies. Keywords: Egg, Vanilla Extract, White Chocolate Chips, Sugar, Light Brown Sugar.
White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Food Network Kitchen’s Balsamic Glazed Turkey, as seen on Food Network.
Balsamic-Glazed Turkey
CREAMY MASHED POTATOES Ree Drummond The Pioneer Woman/Home On The Range Food Network Yukon Gold or Russet Potatoes,Butter, Cream Cheese, HalfandHalf, Cream, Salt, Pepper, Milk,CREAMY MASHED POTATOES Ree Drummond The Pioneer Woman/Home On The Range Food Network Yukon Gold or Russet Potatoes,Butter, Cream Cheese, HalfandHalf, Cream, Salt, Pepper, Milk
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Bruschetta of Camembert or brie cheese with red grapes, rosemary and balsamic. crostini. Gourmet wine snacks for foodies. Italian antipasti. Selective focus
5 Unique Balsamic Vinegars for Zhuzhing Holiday Dishes
Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Currently Obsessed With...
Kellogg’s New Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’
These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish
Shop
What's New
23 Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Grill
7 Best Tea Subscriptions for Every Type of Tea Drinker
8 Online Marketplaces That Can Help You Find Specialty Groceries
8 Thanksgiving Meal Kits to Make Cooking Dinner Easier
8 Great Thanksgiving Meal Kits 2022
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

9 Metabolism "Facts" That Are Completely Untrue

Our resident nutritionist busts the most common metabolism myths.

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Photo By: Devonyu

Photo By: ansonmiao

Photo By: Georgijevic

Photo By: DragonImages

Photo By: skynesher

Photo By: jenifoto

Photo By: Ridofranz

Photo By: ipag

Photo By: virtustudio

Photo By: PeopleImages

Myth Busting

Are you falling victim to popular dieting folklore? It’s time to bust metabolism myths and pass along healthy facts that are proven to promote weight loss and a healthy metabolism.

Myth #1: Green Tea Burns Fat

There is some solid science to back up the claim that the compounds in green tea give a short-lived jolt to metabolic rate. A small study linked green tea powder (aka matcha) to increased utilization of fat for fuel during exercise. But sadly, this isn’t enough to equate to measurable gains or losses. Despite these findings, sipping on green tea just won’t melt away pounds.

Myth #2: Skip Breakfast to Shed Pounds

Passing on morning calories may seem like a good idea but prolonging an overnight fast can lead to sluggish energy, poor concentration, overeating later in the day, and can negatively impact heart health. A study published in 2017 determined that regular breakfast skippers are at greater risk for hardening of the arteries.

Myth #3: Eat 1000 Calories Per Day

Less isn’t always more. Eating too few calories can actually work against your weight loss goals. Eating less than 1200 calories a day is not recommended by medical professionals as it can actually decelerate metabolism. Plus, those who are physically active need even more calories to support the demands of exercise.

Myth #4: Eating at Night Makes You Fat

It’s a popular myth that eating into the evening hours translates to packing on the pounds. Too many calories are the real culprit! Eating excess calories while burning the midnight oil (or any time of day for that matter) is what leads to weight gain.

Myth #5: Forget Snacking

Snacks get a bad reputation for being high in calories, but it depends on what you reach for (hint: avoid the vending machine). Munching on healthy, balanced snacks like yogurt and granola, an apple and peanut butter or veggies and hummus can help curb appetite and prevent overeating at meals.

Myth #6: Don't Eat Before A Workout

It may seem logical to skip calories before a workout but eating properly ahead of exercise can actually lead to a better workout with more calories burned. Attack that workout with fuel in the tank to maximize results.

Myth #7: Turn To Supplements

Pass on pills promising to melt the pounds away. Many of these so-called "safe" and "natural" products have not been tested for safety and effectiveness, and some even contain dangerous stimulants that aren’t listed on the label. Don’t believe the hype: there’s no such thing as a magic pill.

Myth #8: Eat Chili Peppers For Weight Loss

Capsaicin is the compound that gives chili peppers their spice and heat. While eating hot peppers may lead to a tiny increase in calories burned, the effects are temporary (only a few hours) and won’t add up to weight loss.

Myth #9: Exercise Doesn't Affect Metabolism

If you want to rev up metabolism, keep things moving. Regular physically activity can lower the risk of chronic disease and help fight off declining metabolism that occurs naturally with age.

More from:

Recipes and Tips for a Healthy Lifestyle

Next Up

10 Healthy Habits to Steal From Nutritionists 11 Photos

Supermarket Items You Should Make Yourself 7 Photos

The Top 10 Diets: Is One Right for You? 10 Photos

The 11 Worst Foods to Eat Before a Workout 12 Photos

The Best Plant-Based Proteins 12 Photos

10 Red Flags When You’re Considering a Diet Plan 11 Photos

Sneaky Sources of Sodium 10 Photos

How Nutritionists Prevent and Cure Hangovers 11 Photos

100-Calorie Foods 41 Photos

21 Healthy High-Protein Foods You Should Be Eating 21 Photos

We Recommend

Our 50 Most-Saved Recipes 50 Photos

89 Must-Try Instant Pot Recipes 89 Photos

Our 50 Best Ground Beef Recipes 50 Photos

107 Healthy Dinners That Are Ready in 40 Minutes or Less 107 Photos

50 Satisfying Smoothie Recipes 50 Photos

Keto Recipes for Every Meal 34 Photos

Related Pages