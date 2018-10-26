9 Metabolism "Facts" That Are Completely Untrue
Our resident nutritionist busts the most common metabolism myths.
Myth Busting
Are you falling victim to popular dieting folklore? It’s time to bust metabolism myths and pass along healthy facts that are proven to promote weight loss and a healthy metabolism.
Myth #1: Green Tea Burns Fat
There is some solid science to back up the claim that the compounds in green tea give a short-lived jolt to metabolic rate. A small study linked green tea powder (aka matcha) to increased utilization of fat for fuel during exercise. But sadly, this isn’t enough to equate to measurable gains or losses. Despite these findings, sipping on green tea just won’t melt away pounds.
Myth #2: Skip Breakfast to Shed Pounds
Passing on morning calories may seem like a good idea but prolonging an overnight fast can lead to sluggish energy, poor concentration, overeating later in the day, and can negatively impact heart health. A study published in 2017 determined that regular breakfast skippers are at greater risk for hardening of the arteries.
Myth #3: Eat 1000 Calories Per Day
Less isn’t always more. Eating too few calories can actually work against your weight loss goals. Eating less than 1200 calories a day is not recommended by medical professionals as it can actually decelerate metabolism. Plus, those who are physically active need even more calories to support the demands of exercise.
Myth #4: Eating at Night Makes You Fat
It’s a popular myth that eating into the evening hours translates to packing on the pounds. Too many calories are the real culprit! Eating excess calories while burning the midnight oil (or any time of day for that matter) is what leads to weight gain.
Myth #5: Forget Snacking
Snacks get a bad reputation for being high in calories, but it depends on what you reach for (hint: avoid the vending machine). Munching on healthy, balanced snacks like yogurt and granola, an apple and peanut butter or veggies and hummus can help curb appetite and prevent overeating at meals.
Myth #6: Don't Eat Before A Workout
It may seem logical to skip calories before a workout but eating properly ahead of exercise can actually lead to a better workout with more calories burned. Attack that workout with fuel in the tank to maximize results.
Myth #7: Turn To Supplements
Pass on pills promising to melt the pounds away. Many of these so-called "safe" and "natural" products have not been tested for safety and effectiveness, and some even contain dangerous stimulants that aren’t listed on the label. Don’t believe the hype: there’s no such thing as a magic pill.
Myth #8: Eat Chili Peppers For Weight Loss
Capsaicin is the compound that gives chili peppers their spice and heat. While eating hot peppers may lead to a tiny increase in calories burned, the effects are temporary (only a few hours) and won’t add up to weight loss.
Myth #9: Exercise Doesn't Affect Metabolism
If you want to rev up metabolism, keep things moving. Regular physically activity can lower the risk of chronic disease and help fight off declining metabolism that occurs naturally with age.