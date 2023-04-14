Recipes
The 3 Best Vegan Egg Alternatives for Your Breakfast Scramble

We tested six vegan egg alternatives and found they're not all created equal.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these links.
April 14, 2023
By: Heath Goldman

Related To:

Egg Recipes Vegan

Photo by: Heath Goldman

Heath Goldman

Vegan egg alternatives fall into a couple categories: some stand in for scrambled eggs (and other egg dishes like frittatas or omelets), while others replace eggs in baking. Here, we discuss the first category. We chose six of the most readily available offerings and put them to the test head-to-head, so you don’t need to wade through hundreds of online reviews or waste money on products you don’t like. Because the fact of the matter is, these alternatives aren’t created equal in terms of flavor, texture and ease of cooking. Below you’ll find our very favorites as well as ones we recommend you avoid.

Our Top Vegan Egg Alternatives

Photo by: Heath Goldman

Heath Goldman

Best All-Purpose Egg Alternative: Just Egg Plant Based Scramble

Cost: $4.40 for one 12-ounce container. One container is the equivalent of six eggs.

Just Egg’s vegan egg mixture is quite famous. It’s called out by name on many vegan restaurant menus and bloggers sing its praises. Turns out, it lives up to all the hype. It’s very easy to use: simply shake the bottle and scramble the liquid contents however you’d cook regular scrambled eggs. There are no fussy instructions and measuring isn’t required. As the eggs cook, they scramble exactly like regular eggs. Their elasticity makes them well suited to a variety of breakfast applications, including omelets, baked eggs and even French toast. The finished scrambled “eggs” were light and fluffy just like a classic scramble. They didn’t have much flavor, but that was better than others which tasted actively unpleasant, and adding mix-ins like your favorite veggies or vegan cheese would solve the issue.

Something to consider: There was no serving size on the container, so we used half of one 12-ounce bottle (the equivalent of three eggs) to make a portion that felt breakfast-appropriate. A bottle retails for about $4.40, meaning that a three egg serving costs about $2.20 – not inexpensive, especially compared to the cost of real eggs.

Photo by: Heath Goldman

Heath Goldman

Best for the Daily Scrambled Egg Eater: Orgran Vegan Easy Egg Mix

Cost: $6.18 for one 250-gram container. One container is the equivalent of 15 eggs.

If you want to frequently make scrambled eggs, a more budget-friendly, shelf-stable option might be smiled upon. Enter Orgran’s egg alternative, made from chickpea flour, maize flour and veggie protein among other ingredients, which fits the bill. Each “egg” comes to 41 cents, and the bag doesn’t need to be refrigerated. To make the eggs, you’ll whisk together the powdered mix, water and some oil, then scramble up the mixture in a skillet. The eggs turn out pleasantly soft – like soft scrambled eggs – but do lack some of the elasticity of regular eggs. The packaging claims you can make omelets, but we’d probably stick to scrambled eggs because of their consistency. While their flavor isn’t particularly egg-like, it’s very enjoyable: a distinct chickpea taste, along with balanced savory spices.

Something to consider: The instructions to cook these eggs require pretty specific measurements: 50 grams of egg mixture (meaning you’ll have to use a scale), 350ml of water and 2.5 teaspoons of oil. To cut down prep time in the morning, you could pre-weigh and portion the egg mixture.

Photo by: Heath Goldman

Heath Goldman

Runner Up: Hodo Foods Vegan All-Day Egg Scramble

Cost: $7 for one 8-ounce package. One container has 2.5 servings.

Designed specifically for scrambled eggs – and nothing but scrambled eggs – this fully pre-cooked egg alternative is essentially a block of tofu covered in a flavorful marinade made from ingredients like nutritional yeast, salt, herbs, onion powder, turmeric, cumin and smoked paprika. To prepare it, you break it up and heat it in a skillet. The results don’t taste much like eggs, morel like savory scrambled tofu, but they’re very pleasant and enjoyable nonetheless. And there’s something nice about knowing exactly what you’re eating: tofu.

Something to consider: At about $3.50 a serving, this option is quite expensive and got us wondering, why not just make a homemade tofu scramble? A block of silken tofu and the ingredients to prepare it are much less expensive.

The Ones We Don't Recommend

Photo by: Heath Goldman

Heath Goldman

Simply EggLess

Cost: $6.89 for one 16-ounce bottle. The container doesn’t specify an egg count equivalent.

Like Just Egg, this pre-mixed bottle of egg alternatives is easy to cook. Simply pour the contents from the bottle and cook them up like a classic scramble. Made from lupin protein, which is derived from beans, these eggs cooked up like scrambled eggs and looked incredibly like them with perfect yellow color and fluffy body. However, they had a strong off-putting bitter, grating flavor that made them unenjoyable to eat. Moreover, these eggs are quite expensive, unless you find them at Trader Joe’s where they retail for slightly less: $4.99 for one 16-ounce bottle.

Photo by: Heath Goldman

Heath Goldman

AcreMade Plant-Based Egg Substitute

Cost: $7.99 for one 4.9 ounce bag. One bag equals 12 eggs.

This just-add-water mix is made from pea protein, lupin flour and, like many of the other egg alternatives on this list, turmeric – which adds yellow color. However, the flavor of turmeric was extremely pronounced, hitting us over the head with unpleasant raw flavor. When scrambled the egg mixture never quite set up, remaining gooey and raw seeming in texture.

Photo by: Heath Goldman

Heath Goldman

Vegg Power Scramble

Cost: $9.99 for one 3.8 ounce bag. The container doesn’t specify an egg count equivalent.

Soy protein isolate, whole algal protein and whole algal flour are ingredients of note in this powdered mix. The bag highly recommends you make the eggs in the microwave on a plate, which required multiple 2-minute increments of cooking each followed by stirring and flipping. This took some time and was much less convenient than scrambling in a skillet. Moreover, the mixture shrunk in the microwave, darkening and hardening into an unappealing mass and leaving the plate caked with hard bits that were difficult to clean off.

24 Vegan Breakfasts That Will Fill You Up

35 Vegan Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time

Our Best Plant-Based Recipes

