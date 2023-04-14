The 3 Best Vegan Egg Alternatives for Your Breakfast Scramble

Just Egg’s vegan egg mixture is quite famous. It’s called out by name on many vegan restaurant menus and bloggers sing its praises. Turns out, it lives up to all the hype. It’s very easy to use: simply shake the bottle and scramble the liquid contents however you’d cook regular scrambled eggs. There are no fussy instructions and measuring isn’t required. As the eggs cook, they scramble exactly like regular eggs. Their elasticity makes them well suited to a variety of breakfast applications, including omelets, baked eggs and even French toast. The finished scrambled “eggs” were light and fluffy just like a classic scramble. They didn’t have much flavor, but that was better than others which tasted actively unpleasant, and adding mix-ins like your favorite veggies or vegan cheese would solve the issue.