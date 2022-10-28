8 Iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Get Delivered To Your Door
Get these cookies shipped just in time for the holidays.
There’s nothing like a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie. The classic cookie is the perfect right out of the oven treat, but sometimes you want to leave the heavy lifting to someone else. Bakeries across the country have perfected this iconic cookie with quality ingredients and their own secret twists. Next time you’re craving cookies, consider ordering them from these eight places across the country.
Once upon a time the only way to get these famed NYC cookies was to wait in line to get into their tiny bakery and order one at the counter. Lucky for all of us, Levain ships their cookies nationwide (or even try their smaller but still delicious versions to bake at home at Whole Foods.) Their two-chip chocolate chip cookie features both semi-sweet and dark chocolate chips for the ultimate twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie. Of course, it’s hard to bypass their original chocolate chip walnut cookie, too.
These cookies out of Wilton, CT are the real deal. They have super inventive flavors like white unicorn with Fruity Pebbles, white chocolate and Nerds, but we like to stick to the classics. Their O (M) G is a no-nut take on their original cookie. Chocolate chunks — both dark and milk- with a little bit of chocolate sea salt make this a must have cookie. Pop it in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds and it’ll taste like it just came out of the oven.
Sometimes you want your chocolate chip cookies in cake form. This company gives you all that (with gluten-free and vegan options, too) with a side of sass. Instead of Happy Birthday you can pick a message like "At least you’re not as old as you will be next year," or instead of Thank you, "You = awesome, Me = grateful." Made with all-natural ingredients, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill mall cookie cake.
You don’t have to travel to Houston to indulge in these half chocolate dipped chocolate chip cookies — they can land on your door. Each cookie is hand dipped and we recommend just a few seconds in the microwave, so the cookie gets warm, but the dip stays intact.
This San Francisco bake shop takes the chocolate chip cookie to a whole new level. Dubbed "The Chipper" the cookie is made with Guittard chocolate chips, rice crisps and freshly ground espresso to enhance that chocolate taste. On top you’ll find a nice roasted marshmallow to round it out, because, why not?
There’s a reason we all loved those Chipwichs from the ice cream man — there’s nothing like chocolate chip cookies with ice cream sandwiched in between. Especially when it comes from this Miami spot that uses freshly baked cookies, premium ice cream, and then rolled in chocolate chips for that added nostalgic bite.
Chef Christina McKeough takes her chocolate chip cookies very seriously, using locally sourced spelt flour which adds a nuttiness and sweetness to the cookie. She adds in chocolate chunks and finishes the cookie with just a sprinkle of sea salt for the perfect sweet and salty balance.
This Nashville cookie spot churns out over 75 million cookies a year (including those delicious ones at the Double Tree hotels), so you know they are on to something. Their chocolate chip cookies add a slight twist with bits of toffee alongside the chocolate chips. It’s a must-visit in the South for over 40 years.
