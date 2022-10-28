8 Iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Get Delivered To Your Door

Once upon a time the only way to get these famed NYC cookies was to wait in line to get into their tiny bakery and order one at the counter. Lucky for all of us, Levain ships their cookies nationwide (or even try their smaller but still delicious versions to bake at home at Whole Foods.) Their two-chip chocolate chip cookie features both semi-sweet and dark chocolate chips for the ultimate twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie. Of course, it’s hard to bypass their original chocolate chip walnut cookie, too.