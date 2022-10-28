Recipes
Molly Yeh's Mac n Cheese for her Mac n Cheese Bar
Mac + Cheese Bar
Monster Veggie Burgers
Monster Veggie Burgers
Copycat Zuppa Toscana
Copycat Zuppa Toscana
Halloween Oreo Roll
Halloween Oreo Roll
Baked Pork Chops
Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah's Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?
How to Perfect TikTok's Pancake Spaghetti
These Loud + Proud Shakers Are Putting MSG Back on the American Dinner Table
Kellogg's New Elf on the Shelf Cereal Makes You Feel Like You're Eating Fresh Snow
30 Gifts for the Couple Who Loves to Cook
8 Iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Get Delivered To Your Door
30 Gifts Pets and Pet Owners Will Love This Holiday Season
Close up color image depicting two fine crystal glasses of malt whisky on a white wooden surface. The glasses of whisky are surrounded by whisky paraphernalia such as a glass decanter and a hip flask. Room for copy space.
15 Best Whiskey Gifts, According to a Spirits Expert
7 Best Thanksgiving Turkeys You Can Order Online
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
8 Iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Get Delivered To Your Door

Get these cookies shipped just in time for the holidays.

October 28, 2022
By: Samantha Lande

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shopping

There’s nothing like a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie. The classic cookie is the perfect right out of the oven treat, but sometimes you want to leave the heavy lifting to someone else. Bakeries across the country have perfected this iconic cookie with quality ingredients and their own secret twists. Next time you’re craving cookies, consider ordering them from these eight places across the country.

This article has been reviewed since its original publish date for accuracy, pricing and availability. We stand by our list of top shipped cookie picks.

Levain Bakery

$29
Levain Bakery

Once upon a time the only way to get these famed NYC cookies was to wait in line to get into their tiny bakery and order one at the counter. Lucky for all of us, Levain ships their cookies nationwide (or even try their smaller but still delicious versions to bake at home at Whole Foods.) Their two-chip chocolate chip cookie features both semi-sweet and dark chocolate chips for the ultimate twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie. Of course, it’s hard to bypass their original chocolate chip walnut cookie, too.

Buy It

Rebel Daughter Cookies

$6.00
Rebel Daughter Cookies

These cookies out of Wilton, CT are the real deal. They have super inventive flavors like white unicorn with Fruity Pebbles, white chocolate and Nerds, but we like to stick to the classics. Their O (M) G is a no-nut take on their original cookie. Chocolate chunks both dark and milk- with a little bit of chocolate sea salt make this a must have cookie. Pop it in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds and it’ll taste like it just came out of the oven.

Buy It

Eat Me Cookie Cakes

$29.99
Eat Me Cookie Cakes

Sometimes you want your chocolate chip cookies in cake form. This company gives you all that (with gluten-free and vegan options, too) with a side of sass. Instead of Happy Birthday you can pick a message like "At least you’re not as old as you will be next year," or instead of Thank you, "You = awesome, Me = grateful." Made with all-natural ingredients, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill mall cookie cake.

Buy It

Dessert Gallery

$26.50

You don’t have to travel to Houston to indulge in these half chocolate dipped chocolate chip cookies they can land on your door. Each cookie is hand dipped and we recommend just a few seconds in the microwave, so the cookie gets warm, but the dip stays intact.

Buy It

Flour & Branch

$44.00
Flour & Branch

This San Francisco bake shop takes the chocolate chip cookie to a whole new level. Dubbed "The Chipper" the cookie is made with Guittard chocolate chips, rice crisps and freshly ground espresso to enhance that chocolate taste. On top you’ll find a nice roasted marshmallow to round it out, because, why not?

Buy It

Wynwood Parlor

$94.95
Goldbelly

There’s a reason we all loved those Chipwichs from the ice cream man there’s nothing like chocolate chip cookies with ice cream sandwiched in between. Especially when it comes from this Miami spot that uses freshly baked cookies, premium ice cream, and then rolled in chocolate chips for that added nostalgic bite.

Buy It

Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookies from High Street

$49.95
Goldbelly

Chef Christina McKeough takes her chocolate chip cookies very seriously, using locally sourced spelt flour which adds a nuttiness and sweetness to the cookie. She adds in chocolate chunks and finishes the cookie with just a sprinkle of sea salt for the perfect sweet and salty balance.

Buy It

Christie Cookies

$54.95
Goldbelly

This Nashville cookie spot churns out over 75 million cookies a year (including those delicious ones at the Double Tree hotels), so you know they are on to something. Their chocolate chip cookies add a slight twist with bits of toffee alongside the chocolate chips. It’s a must-visit in the South for over 40 years.

Buy It

Box of 8 Cookies

$28
Bells Cookie Co

These cookies can ship overnight (as long as you order by midnight) making them a quick and delicious gift or special treat for yourself! You can also purchase a dozen and choose flavors from over twelve options!

Buy It

Home Dough Variety Bags (3)

$45.00
Home Dough

These bags contain home made frozen cookie dough that you will be able to cook into ooey-gooey cookies in only 15 minutes. Plus, you can get a different flavor for each bag to give you lots of options.

Buy It

The Ideal Baking Temp for Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

How to Make Bittersweet Chocolate Chip Cookies

TikTok’s Latest Obsession: 5-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mix-and-Match Chocolate Chip Cookies

Create your own cookie recipe from Food Network Magazine — the possibilities are endless!

TikTok’s Latest Obsession: 5-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookies

And you probably already have all five ingredients in your kitchen.

The Ideal Baking Temp for Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

Don’t get tripped up by your chips.

How to Make the Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookie

All the New Ways to Make a Chocolate Chip Cookie

Indulge your sweet tooth with a fresh twist on the tried-and-true classic.

This New Chocolate Claims to Make the Best Cookies — We Put It to the Test

There was a clear winner (and some great runners-up)!

You Can Have All Your Favorite Hanukkah Dishes Delivered to Your Door

Already tired thinking about Thanksgiving? Have your Hanukkah meals delivered this year!

You Can Get Your Christmas Tree Delivered This Year from Amazon

And they’re available for Prime shipping!

8 Birthday Cakes You Can Have Shipped to Your Door

Including some of the most iconic cakes in the US!

10 Holiday Cookies You Can Have Shipped to Your Door

Whether you’re not up for making big batches of cookies or need something to ship to a friend, these Christmas cookies, delivered right to your door, are perfect for gifting.

