These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now
Shop the best deals on kitchen, dining and more before the holiday weekend even starts.
Memorial Day is Monday, May 29, and whether you're relaxing at home or heading on your first summer adventure, make sure you make time to take advantage of this year's amazing sales. From discounts on professional cookware to savings on sweet treats, don't miss your chance to snag something new without spending a fortune. Here, check out the best Memorial Day sales to shop this year.
Looking to upgrade your outdoor cookware? For Memorial Day weekend cookouts and beyond, shop de Buyer's outdoor cookware sale from May 26 through May 29. You'll save 10% with code 'OUTDOOR10' at checkout.
Speaking of sweets … Baked by Melissa is getting in on the Memorial Day Weekend sales, too. Starting May 23, you'll get $20 off the All the Flavors Cupcakes 100-pack with code 'MEMORIALDAY.' This offer is valid at Baked by Melissa stores, too, so you can shop at your local bakery or online.
The Memorial Day sale is officially on at BBQ Guys with savings of up to 60% on grills, outdoor kitchens, and more. Whether you're in the market for an electric smoker or just some grilling accessories, you're sure to find what you need during this sale, including 20% off Ooni pizza ovens.
Treat your pet to something delicious this holiday weekend with the Bocce's Bakery sale. From May 26 through May 29, save 30% on almost everything with code 'memday.' It's the perfect time to stock up on all sorts of delicious treats your dog is sure to love.
If you haven't switched to iced coffee for the warmer weather, take the Partners Memorial Day sale as your sign. From May 26 through May 30, you'll save 20% on all cold brew, instant coffee, coffee, tea, merch and more.
Looking for an alcohol-free drink to sip over Memorial Day weekend and beyond? Proxies could be just the thing! These wine-inspired options include a variety of bottled reds, whites, rosés and even sparkling wines … and from May 25 through May 29, you'll save 15%.
Get your drink(s) of choice delivered to your door in time for the long weekend! Get $5 off your first Saucey order with code 'MDW5' from May 26 through May 29, or snag free delivery on your order of $75 or more with code 'MEMDAY.'
Espresso martinis are more popular than ever … and Tribini makes it easy to enjoy this trending cocktail at home. Made from vodka and real espresso, Tribini makes three varieties of espresso martinis, all packaged in ready-to-drink cans. Just chill and shake before pouring into your favorite martini glass! And shop before May 29 to take advantage of their MDW deal — you'll score free shipping on your order or $50 or more.
Or, give Vietnamese coffee a try this summer with Copper Cow. Choose from eco-friendly single-serve pour over coffee or latte packs, or regular ground coffee, all made from beans, spices, and plants. From 5/25-5/29, you'll save 25% on your order of $40+ with code 'SUMMERSIPS' at checkout.
In the market for new cookware? From stock pots to saute pans to complete sets, Xtrema's ceramic cookware has something for every home cook. And from May 26 through May 29, you'll save 20% off sitewide plus an extra 20% off with code 'honor' at checkout.
Get your pup's coat summer-ready with DOG by Dr Lisa's Coat Care Set, which is on sale for Memorial Day Weekend. This set includes wipes, wash, a slicker brush, and more…and when you shop from May 26 through 29, you'll save 30%.
Spice up your summer meals with seasoning sauces from A Dozen Cousins, which are on sale for Memorial Day. Just use code 'MDW20' for 20% off sitewide from May 24 through May 31. Browse flavors like Jamaican Jerk, Mexican Pollo Asado, and so many more.
Save up to 40% on a variety of best-selling products from MadeIn, including cookware, bakeware, tableware, and knives. Shop from May 25 through May 31 to get the deals.
It's outdoor cooking season, so why not take pizza night outside, too? It's easy with our test kitchen's favorite pizza oven brand … especially when they're having a great sale. Through May 29, save up to 30% on select ovens and accessories, including the Ooni Karu, our top pick.
Stock up on sauces, marinades, condiments and more during Primal Kitchen's Memorial Day Sale. You'll save 25% sitewide from May 26 through May 29, including best-sellers like Mayo with Avocado Oil, Ranch Dressing and Organic Ketchup.
Rifle makes some of our favorite gift-able kitchen accents, drinkware and home accessories. And, through May 30, you'll save 25% sitewide during their Memorial Day Sale — just use code 'BLOOM25' at checkout.
Talia di Napoli makes some of our favorite frozen pizzas — they're actually handcrafted in Italy, and then heat up in your regular oven in a matter of minutes. From May 26 through May 30, you can save $20 on all pizza packs (excluding samplers), and score a discount on a package of Prosciutto di Parma (on sale for $18!).
Williams Sonoma is celebrating Memorial Day all week long, with promotions running from May 22 through May 29. You'll find savings of up to 50% off on kitchen and home items, including products from our favorite brands — including Le Creuset, All-Clad, SMEG and more.