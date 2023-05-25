Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Japanese Potato Salad
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen's Salmon Kushiyaki.
Salmon Kushiyaki
Broccoli Pasta
Food Network Kitchen’s Red, White, Blue Crispy Rice Treats.
Red, White and Blue Crispy Rice Treats
Easy Grilled Pork Chops
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Summer Baking Championship
Ciao House
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Boiled Eggs with Cottage Cheese on a Toasted Slice of Brown Bread
This Is the Very Best Cottage Cheese (and I've Tried Most of Them)
I Tried TikTok’s Frozen Sour Strips Hack – And It Didn’t Exactly Deliver
Crumbl Launches ‘Cookie Journal’ For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That’s Ever Existed
Currently Obsessed With...
Wendy’s Chili Now Comes in a Can
McDonald’s Offering Big Mac Sauce as an ‘Extra Side’
Shop
What's New
Cropped shot of young Asian woman using smartphone while working from home in self isolation during the Covid-19 health crisis
These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now
6 Best Loaf Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Carving Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Induction Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen
The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Tour the Sleek and Modern Kitchen from Smart Home 2023
HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, NM
Enter for Your Chance to Win Smart Home 2023

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now

Shop the best deals on kitchen, dining and more before the holiday weekend even starts.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these links.
May 25, 2023
By: Allison Russo

Related To:

Shopping
Cropped shot of young Asian woman using smartphone while working from home in self isolation during the Covid-19 health crisis

1215065201

Cropped shot of young Asian woman using smartphone while working from home in self isolation during the Covid-19 health crisis

Photo by: d3sign/Getty Images

d3sign/Getty Images

Memorial Day is Monday, May 29, and whether you're relaxing at home or heading on your first summer adventure, make sure you make time to take advantage of this year's amazing sales. From discounts on professional cookware to savings on sweet treats, don't miss your chance to snag something new without spending a fortune. Here, check out the best Memorial Day sales to shop this year.

De Buyer

Looking to upgrade your outdoor cookware? For Memorial Day weekend cookouts and beyond, shop de Buyer's outdoor cookware sale from May 26 through May 29. You'll save 10% with code 'OUTDOOR10' at checkout.

Baked by Melissa

$135 $115
Baked by Melissa
$20 Off

Speaking of sweets … Baked by Melissa is getting in on the Memorial Day Weekend sales, too. Starting May 23, you'll get $20 off the All the Flavors Cupcakes 100-pack with code 'MEMORIALDAY.' This offer is valid at Baked by Melissa stores, too, so you can shop at your local bakery or online.

Buy It

BBQ Guys

$799 $639
BBQGuys
20% Off

The Memorial Day sale is officially on at BBQ Guys with savings of up to 60% on grills, outdoor kitchens, and more. Whether you're in the market for an electric smoker or just some grilling accessories, you're sure to find what you need during this sale, including 20% off Ooni pizza ovens.

Buy It

Bocce's Bakery

Prices Vary
Bocce's Bakery

Treat your pet to something delicious this holiday weekend with the Bocce's Bakery sale. From May 26 through May 29, save 30% on almost everything with code 'memday.' It's the perfect time to stock up on all sorts of delicious treats your dog is sure to love.

Buy It

Caraway

$745 $595
Caraway
On sale

Caraway makes some of the most aesthetically pleasing cookware on the market. And through the end of the month, you'll save up to 20% on select products, including complete cookware sets, a la carte frying pans, food storage systems, and more.

Buy It

Partners Coffee

If you haven't switched to iced coffee for the warmer weather, take the Partners Memorial Day sale as your sign. From May 26 through May 30, you'll save 20% on all cold brew, instant coffee, coffee, tea, merch and more.

Proxies

Looking for an alcohol-free drink to sip over Memorial Day weekend and beyond? Proxies could be just the thing! These wine-inspired options include a variety of bottled reds, whites, rosés and even sparkling wines … and from May 25 through May 29, you'll save 15%.

Saucey

Get your drink(s) of choice delivered to your door in time for the long weekend! Get $5 off your first Saucey order with code 'MDW5' from May 26 through May 29, or snag free delivery on your order of $75 or more with code 'MEMDAY.'

Tribini

Espresso martinis are more popular than ever … and Tribini makes it easy to enjoy this trending cocktail at home. Made from vodka and real espresso, Tribini makes three varieties of espresso martinis, all packaged in ready-to-drink cans. Just chill and shake before pouring into your favorite martini glass! And shop before May 29 to take advantage of their MDW deal — you'll score free shipping on your order or $50 or more.

Copper Cow Coffee

$65 $49
Copper Cow Coffee
25% Off

Or, give Vietnamese coffee a try this summer with Copper Cow. Choose from eco-friendly single-serve pour over coffee or latte packs, or regular ground coffee, all made from beans, spices, and plants. From 5/25-5/29, you'll save 25% on your order of $40+ with code 'SUMMERSIPS' at checkout.

Buy It

Xtrema

In the market for new cookware? From stock pots to saute pans to complete sets, Xtrema's ceramic cookware has something for every home cook. And from May 26 through May 29, you'll save 20% off sitewide plus an extra 20% off with code 'honor' at checkout.

Corkcicle

$159.95 $128
Corkcicle
20% Off

From cooler backpacks to insulated canteens, Corkcicle has everything you need to stay cool this summer (pun intended!). And through 5/29, they're running a Memorial Day Sale, where you'll enjoy 20% off sitewide - just use code 'MDAY20' at checkout.

Buy It

DOG by Dr. Lisa

$213 $149
DOG by Dr Lisa US
30% Off

Get your pup's coat summer-ready with DOG by Dr Lisa's Coat Care Set, which is on sale for Memorial Day Weekend. This set includes wipes, wash, a slicker brush, and more…and when you shop from May 26 through 29, you'll save 30%.

Buy It

A Dozen Cousins

$35 $28
A Dozen Cousins
20% Off

Spice up your summer meals with seasoning sauces from A Dozen Cousins, which are on sale for Memorial Day. Just use code 'MDW20' for 20% off sitewide from May 24 through May 31. Browse flavors like Jamaican Jerk, Mexican Pollo Asado, and so many more.

Buy It

GreenPan

$999.99 $600
GreenPan
40% Off

Shop our favorite healthy nonstick cookware right now and save. GreenPan is running a Memorial Weekend Sitewide Sale from May 25 through May 29, where you'll save 40% — just use promo code 'FLAG40' at checkout.

Buy It

Kohl's

$69.99 $35
Kohl's
50% Off

Head to your local Kohl's store or shop their Memorial Day deals online. From May 25 through May 29, you can save $10 on your $25 order with code 'TAKE10.

Buy It

Made In

$217 $189
Made In Cookware
13% Off

Save up to 40% on a variety of best-selling products from MadeIn, including cookware, bakeware, tableware, and knives. Shop from May 25 through May 31 to get the deals.

Buy It

Ooni

$399 $319
Ooni USA
20% Off

It's outdoor cooking season, so why not take pizza night outside, too? It's easy with our test kitchen's favorite pizza oven brand … especially when they're having a great sale. Through May 29, save up to 30% on select ovens and accessories, including the Ooni Karu, our top pick.

Buy It

Primal Kitchen

$8.49 $6
Primal Kitchen
25% Off

Stock up on sauces, marinades, condiments and more during Primal Kitchen's Memorial Day Sale. You'll save 25% sitewide from May 26 through May 29, including best-sellers like Mayo with Avocado Oil, Ranch Dressing and Organic Ketchup.

Buy It

Rifle Paper Co.

$105 $79
Rifle Paper Co. x Hedley & Bennett
25% Off

Rifle makes some of our favorite gift-able kitchen accents, drinkware and home accessories. And, through May 30, you'll save 25% sitewide during their Memorial Day Sale — just use code 'BLOOM25' at checkout.

Buy It

Talia di Napoli

$132 $112
Talia di Napoli
$20 Off

Talia di Napoli makes some of our favorite frozen pizzas — they're actually handcrafted in Italy, and then heat up in your regular oven in a matter of minutes. From May 26 through May 30, you can save $20 on all pizza packs (excluding samplers), and score a discount on a package of Prosciutto di Parma (on sale for $18!).

Buy It

Wayfair

$670 $228
Wayfair
66% Off

Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance event is on now, with steep discounts on appliances, grills, cookware, and so much more, including this Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set. Save up to 70% on items for every room of your home.

Buy It

Williams Sonoma

$284 $159.95
Williams Sonoma
44% Off

Williams Sonoma is celebrating Memorial Day all week long, with promotions running from May 22 through May 29. You'll find savings of up to 50% off on kitchen and home items, including products from our favorite brands — including Le Creuset, All-Clad, SMEG and more.

Buy It

Umamicart

$40
Umamicart

This female-founded online Asian grocer is celebrating the long weekend with 20% off meats, seafood, and produce with the code 'HELLOSUN.' Just shop from May 25 through May 29 to save.

Buy It

Related Content:

The Best Major Kitchen Appliances on Sale for Memorial Day

Grab One of These Nationally Shipped Grill Boxes for Memorial Day

Buying a Grill for Memorial Day Weekend? Here's What You Need to Know

Next Up

The Best After-Christmas Kitchen Sales to Shop Now

Make the most of your gift cards on these end-of-year clearance events.

Save 20% During Misen's Mother's Day Sale Right Now

Gift mom some of our favorite cookware this year!

The Best After-Christmas Sales To Shop Right Now

Go ahead ... get something nice for yourself!

The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Year

Don't miss these kitchen sales at Macy's, Target, Sur La Table and more.

Everything to Buy from Target's Memorial Day Sale

Get your backyard ready for summer without spending a ton of money.

The Best Cyber Monday Sales for 2022 You Can Still Shop

These are the best deals to shop at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Macy's, Williams Sonoma and more.

The Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop This Prime Day

Snag Food Network's favorite air fryer for 35% off!

The Best July 4th Kitchen Sales to Shop This Weekend

When you need a break from the heat, how about some online shopping?

The Best Deals to Shop If You Missed Amazon's Most Recent Prime Day

Forgot to shop Amazon's Prime Day sale Oct. 11 and 12? Many of our favorite products are still on sale!

Shop Amazon's New Year Sale Right Now

Find savings on small appliances, kitchen storage solutions and so much more.

On TV

Chopped

10am | 9c

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Ciao House

6pm | 5c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

9pm | 8c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 25, 2023

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Loaf Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Carving Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen May 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Induction Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen May 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts May 24, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

12 Tools Our Test Kitchen Staffers Can't Live Without May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Kitchen Tongs, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Do You Need an At-Home Cocktail Machine? May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Casserole Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Camping Kits and Products, According to Outdoor Experts May 22, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

We Tried Instant Pot's Electric Dutch Oven May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Mini Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Charcuterie Boards for Entertaining May 24, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

13 Beautiful and Delicious Gourmet Gift Baskets May 18, 2023

By: Casey Clark

30+ Blissful Engagement Gifts Perfect for All Newly Engaged Couples May 24, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

21 Budget-Friendly Father's Day Gifts May 18, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

5 Best Personal Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

21 Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2023 May 23, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Popcorn Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Steak Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dishwashers, According to Food Network Kitchen May 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tested the Ninja Speedi — the Brand's Latest Steam Cooker May 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Hand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Pizza Stones and Steels, Tested By Food Network Kitchen May 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen May 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Seaweed Snacks You Can Buy Online May 17, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

20 Best Gifts for Bakers at Every Level May 17, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

Related Pages