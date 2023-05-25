These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now

Espresso martinis are more popular than ever … and Tribini makes it easy to enjoy this trending cocktail at home. Made from vodka and real espresso, Tribini makes three varieties of espresso martinis, all packaged in ready-to-drink cans. Just chill and shake before pouring into your favorite martini glass! And shop before May 29 to take advantage of their MDW deal — you'll score free shipping on your order or $50 or more.