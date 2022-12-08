New Year's Eve Decor Kits to Help You Celebrate in Style
Host a party guests will be talking about well into 2023!
Make the last party of the year the best party of the year with festive decorations that go way beyond balloons. We’re talking confetti, lights, photo booth props and, yes, of course you need to have hats. Whether you want to go colorful or classic, we have a decor kit here for you.
Easily set the entire scene with this light up Happy New Year sign. This classy addition to your party will be a go-to for your NYE parties year after year.
Make a statement with this champagne bottle balloon arch. Your guests will love have a photo-op the moment they walk in the door, and it will be the perfect backdrop for when you're popping bottles and toasting at midnight.
This all-in-one decorations kit includes everything you need to ensure a fabulous-looking party. The kit includes a "Happy New Year!" banner, gold foil streamers and an assortment of balloons including the numbers 2023 and a champagne bottle.
This brightly colored kit comes with party tiaras for the whole party, so guest at all ages can get in on the fun! Plus, you'll be able to hang on to them and use them year after year!
If you're planning on serving food at your NYE party, make sure the tablescape is appropriately decorated as well. This kit comes with napkins, a tablecloth, cups, cutlery and decor to ensure every inch of your party is in theme.
Look no further for a beautiful change of pace. This balloon bundle comes in a beautiful rose gold color that will fit your party's aesthetic perfectly. You'll get two wine and champagne bottle balloons, 2023 number balloons and an assortment of others to make your space really pop.
For a most subtle but equally decorative kit, this banner set is perfect for a quick and easy party set-up. It comes with pom pom flowers, a "Happy New Year" banner, glittery star and dot garland and black, white and gold tassel garland.
Transform your party room with this grand display. This kit comes with large number balloons as well as a kit to cover your ceiling in festive balloons.
Make sure all of your guests are ready for fun photos with these props and festive balloons. This kit comes with gold foil curtains, party hats, photo-booth props and a banner to ensure a photo-worthy night.
If you're hosting a fun dinner party for New Year's Eve, these centerpieces are perfect for adding a pop of fun to your table. Plus, they can be hung for additional decoration, too.
