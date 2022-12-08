Recipes
New Year's Eve Decor Kits to Help You Celebrate in Style

Host a party guests will be talking about well into 2023!

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
December 08, 2022
By: Rachel Trujillo

Related To:

Shopping

Make the last party of the year the best party of the year with festive decorations that go way beyond balloons. We’re talking confetti, lights, photo booth props and, yes, of course you need to have hats. Whether you want to go colorful or classic, we have a decor kit here for you.

2023 Happy New Year Banner with Lights

$10.99
Amazon

Easily set the entire scene with this light up Happy New Year sign. This classy addition to your party will be a go-to for your NYE parties year after year.

Buy It

Champagne Bottle Balloon Garland Arch Kit

$19.99
Amazon

Make a statement with this champagne bottle balloon arch. Your guests will love have a photo-op the moment they walk in the door, and it will be the perfect backdrop for when you're popping bottles and toasting at midnight.

Buy It

Happy New Year Decorations Kit

$17.99
Amazon

This all-in-one decorations kit includes everything you need to ensure a fabulous-looking party. The kit includes a "Happy New Year!" banner, gold foil streamers and an assortment of balloons including the numbers 2023 and a champagne bottle.

Buy It

2023 NYE Happy New Year's Eve Tiaras

$23.99
Amazon

This brightly colored kit comes with party tiaras for the whole party, so guest at all ages can get in on the fun! Plus, you'll be able to hang on to them and use them year after year!

Buy It

Happy New Year's Eve Party Supplies 2023

$42.99
Amazon

If you're planning on serving food at your NYE party, make sure the tablescape is appropriately decorated as well. This kit comes with napkins, a tablecloth, cups, cutlery and decor to ensure every inch of your party is in theme.

Buy It

Happy New Year Balloon Set 2023

$16.99
Amazon

Look no further for a beautiful change of pace. This balloon bundle comes in a beautiful rose gold color that will fit your party's aesthetic perfectly. You'll get two wine and champagne bottle balloons, 2023 number balloons and an assortment of others to make your space really pop.

Buy It

2023 Happy New Year's Eve Party Supplies

$17.89
Amazon

For a most subtle but equally decorative kit, this banner set is perfect for a quick and easy party set-up. It comes with pom pom flowers, a "Happy New Year" banner, glittery star and dot garland and black, white and gold tassel garland.

Buy It

Grand DIY Black, Silver, & Gold New Year's Eve 2023 Balloon Room Decorating Kit

$170
Party City

Transform your party room with this grand display. This kit comes with large number balloons as well as a kit to cover your ceiling in festive balloons.

Buy It

New Year's Eve Party Supplies 2023

$27.99
Amazon

Make sure all of your guests are ready for fun photos with these props and festive balloons. This kit comes with gold foil curtains, party hats, photo-booth props and a banner to ensure a photo-worthy night.

Buy It

Happy New Year Honeycomb Centerpieces

$13.99
Amazon

If you're hosting a fun dinner party for New Year's Eve, these centerpieces are perfect for adding a pop of fun to your table. Plus, they can be hung for additional decoration, too.

Buy It

