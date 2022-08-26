Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Sweet Tea Brined Chicken with Peaches
Trending Recipes
Crispy Fried Tofu Sandwich with Vegan Buffalo Mayo
Crispy Fried Tofu Sandwich
Japanese Potato Salad
Gluten + Dairy-Free Fresh Fruit Tart
Food Network Kitchen’s Whole Grilled Side of Salmon with Herb Butter, as seen on Food Network.
Whole Grilled Side of Salmon with Herb Butter
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
Bobby and Sophie on the Coast
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust
Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet
People Have Tied the Knot at These Restaurant Chains – Would You?
Currently Obsessed With...
After 5 Years, Pumpkin Spice Oreos Make Their Return
You Can Spend a Night In An ’80s-Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon-Themed Motel Room
Shop
What's New
Lodge Launches Beautiful Cast Iron Day of the Dead Cookware
The Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Is 20% Off This Week
9 Mooncakes You Can Order Online
5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
A close-up view and still life of whole garlic clove and garlic press on a white wooden table
4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes
discovery+

Is It Ever Safe to Eat Food Off the Floor?

The science behind the "five-second rule."

August 26, 2022
By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Related To:

Healthy

1129436341

Photo by: mrs/Getty Images

mrs/Getty Images

Have you dropped a piece of food on the floor and picked it up touting the “five-second rule”? As a registered dietitian, I’ve heard it all from the “five-second rule” to the “one-minute rule.” But is food really safe to eat after it’s been on the floor for any amount of time? Here’s what you need to know about the five-second rule.

How Clean Is Your Floor, Really?

To most people, “clean” means that something is free of visible dirt. However, although your floor may appear to be clean, it can still have plenty of invisible microorganisms on it. Most household floor cleaners will remove most of the harmful germs for a time, but certain bacteria and viruses (like the Norovirus ) can still survive on surfaces for months. If you’re thinking you can "cook it out" by heating the food before you eat, it’s important to know that some pathogens can survive in very cold and very hot temperatures.

The Research on the Five-Second Rule

There have been several studies examining the “five-second rule” revealing slightly different results. A 2014 study at Aston University’s School of Life and Health Sciences in Birmingham, England says that the 5-second rule actually holds true. The study monitored the transfer of common bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Staphylococcus aureus from a variety of indoor floor types (carpet, laminate and tiled surfaces). It looked at toast, pasta, biscuit and a sticky sweet when contact was made with the floor for three to 30 seconds. The results showed that time and the type of flooring were significant factors in the transfer of bacteria from a floor surface to a piece of food. This study found, bacteria is less likely to transfer from a carpeted surface compared to a laminate or tiled surface when moist food comes in contact with it for more than five seconds.

So does this study show that it’s okay to drop food for 5 seconds on the floor? Not exactly. The research did conclude that you still are at risk when you eat food that is dropped on the floor because of the bacteria that could be lurking on in.

A 2016 study in the American Society for Microbiology’s journal, Applied and Environmental Microbiology debunked the five-second rule. Researchers looked at a what happens when you drop a variety of foods including watermelon, bread, bread with butter, and gummy candy, on four different surfaces. The surfaces included carpet, stainless steel, ceramic tile, and wood. Foods were dropped and left on each surface for one second, five seconds, 30 seconds, and 300 seconds. Each possible scenario (a total of 128!) was repeated 20 times.

The results showed that watermelon became the germiest, even for a brief time on the floor, and the gummy candy picked up the fewest contaminants. The bread and bread and butter were in the middle of the germ levels. What the data did reveal is the longer the foods stayed on the floor, the more bacteria it picked up. However, even if the food stayed on the floor for only a few seconds, it wasn’t bacteria free, disproving the so-called five-second rule.

Should You Eat Food That’s Been Dropped on the Floor?

Although you may not always get sick after eating off the floor, it isn’t the wisest decision. The very young and very old have weaker immune systems and are more susceptible to illness, so it’s especially important not to teach this habit to children. Yes, the quicker you pick up the food the fewer bacteria it’s likely to accumulate. However, it just takes one time to pick up the wrong bacteria or too many bacteria that can make you sick.

Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, is a registered dietitian and consultant who specializes in food safety and culinary nutrition. She is the author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen: More Than 130 Delicious, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Day.

*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.

Related Links:

Is Tequila Healthy?

We Tried TikTok's "Healthy Coke"

The Healthiest Energy Drinks, According to a Nutritionist

Next Up

Is It Safe to Eat Essential Oils?

We investigate whether these popular aromatherapy products belong in your kitchen, too.

Is It Safe to Eat Unwashed Apples While Apple Picking?

You'll want to read this before your next trip to the orchard.

Are Onions Safe to Eat Right Now?

Onions have been linked a major salmonella outbreak in 37 states. While there is no official recall yet, you'll want to throw away any onions that you're unsure about. Cooking won't make them safe to eat.

11 Healthy Foods Men Should Eat More Often

And easy ways to add them into your diet.

This Dietitian Wants You to Eat More Processed Food

Processed food is not a bad thing. Here's why.

5 Tips to Eat Healthier If You Live in an Area with Limited Food Access

Healthy eating is about more than just buying the right groceries.

Is It Safe to Eat Eggs Every Day?

Like many good things, eggs should be consumed in moderation. Here's what that means.

Can You Eat Your Way to a Better Immune System?

Here's the science behind immune-boosting foods.

Why Eating a Plant-Forward Diet Is Better for Your Health

Getting more plants on your plate is the goal, but you don't have to eliminate animal products completely.

The Safest Way to Defrost, Cook and Store Any Kind of Meat

No matter what meat you want to eat, here's how to ensure safety every step of the way.

Related Pages