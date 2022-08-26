Is It Ever Safe to Eat Food Off the Floor?

There have been several studies examining the “five-second rule” revealing slightly different results. A 2014 study at Aston University’s School of Life and Health Sciences in Birmingham, England says that the 5-second rule actually holds true. The study monitored the transfer of common bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Staphylococcus aureus from a variety of indoor floor types (carpet, laminate and tiled surfaces). It looked at toast, pasta, biscuit and a sticky sweet when contact was made with the floor for three to 30 seconds. The results showed that time and the type of flooring were significant factors in the transfer of bacteria from a floor surface to a piece of food. This study found, bacteria is less likely to transfer from a carpeted surface compared to a laminate or tiled surface when moist food comes in contact with it for more than five seconds.