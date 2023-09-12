Banza’s Protein Waffles Turned Me Into a Breakfast Person
The new chickpea-based frozen waffles keeps you feeling satisfied, and is a great gluten-free alternative.
Breakfast is probably my least favorite meal of the day. I’m not a fan of eggs, oatmeal, smoothies or cereal. I’ll eat it because it’s there, but the meal itself generally doesn’t do it for me aside from being the “most important meal of the day.”
Enter: bean-focused alternative brand, Banza – and its latest product, chickpea waffles.
Banza’s protein waffles are made from chickpeas and available in three flavors — homestyle, chocolate chip and blueberry. According to the brand, they are made with chickpeas and have two-and-a-half times more protein, three times more fiber and 35 percent fewer net carbohydrates than the leading waffle brand. Like most frozen waffles, Banza’s simply require a few minutes in the toaster until they’re ready to eat.
While I’m not a big breakfast person, I am a fan of Banza’s macaroni and cheese and pizza. So I was eager to see if these waffles would not only live up to my expectations of the brands’ other products, but also become a staple part of my breakfast routine.
After trying all three waffles, my favorite flavor was chocolate chip. Maybe I’m biased because I have a sweet tooth, but I thought they were delicious. They had a slightly grainy texture probably from the chickpeas, but that wasn’t really an issue once I dunked them in some maple syrup.
At first glance, the waffles look relatively small, but they are mighty. I was stuffed after just two waffles – likely in thanks to their 10 grams of protein. I was fully satisfied and didn’t feel hungry again for hours.
One caveat is that they weren’t as fluffy as a waffle you’d get at IHOP, but frankly I wasn’t expecting that from something out of the frozen food aisle. Overall, I’d say Banza’s frozen waffles are a solid option for someone on-the-go or tired of the same old breakfast options. It’s also a great gluten-free alternative.
If you want to try Banza’s Protein Waffles for yourself, they are available to purchase exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide for $6.49, online at Amazon and Banza's website for $35.99.
Related Content: