Banza’s Protein Waffles Turned Me Into a Breakfast Person

Banza’s protein waffles are made from chickpeas and available in three flavors — homestyle, chocolate chip and blueberry. According to the brand, they are made with chickpeas and have two-and-a-half times more protein, three times more fiber and 35 percent fewer net carbohydrates than the leading waffle brand. Like most frozen waffles, Banza’s simply require a few minutes in the toaster until they’re ready to eat.