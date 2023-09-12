Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Meatloaf
Trending Recipes
Mini Apple Cider Doughnut Cakes
Broccoli Gratin
Sorullitos de Maíz y Queso
Liang Fen Bing
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Tyson’s Halloween Chicken Nuggets Are Back – With an Exciting Update
11 Mooncakes You Can Order Online
Everything You Need to Know About Carrie’s Michelin Chef Dinner in “And Just Like That”
Currently Obsessed With...
Trader Joe’s Issues Its Fifth Recall In Four Weeks
Dunkin’ Is Putting Booze In Its Iced Coffees + Teas
Shop
What's New
The wooden smiling spoon and kitchen accessories in the kitchen
These Are the Best, Most-Useful Kitchen Utensils
5 Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services, Tested by Food Network Editors
12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door
34 Gifts for Grandparents Who Love Food
7 Best Wine Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Banza’s Protein Waffles Turned Me Into a Breakfast Person

The new chickpea-based frozen waffles keeps you feeling satisfied, and is a great gluten-free alternative.

September 12, 2023
By: Casey Clark

Related To:

Breakfast Gluten Free

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Banza

Photo courtesy of Banza

Breakfast is probably my least favorite meal of the day. I’m not a fan of eggs, oatmeal, smoothies or cereal. I’ll eat it because it’s there, but the meal itself generally doesn’t do it for me aside from being the “most important meal of the day.”

Enter: bean-focused alternative brand, Banza – and its latest product, chickpea waffles.

Banza’s protein waffles are made from chickpeas and available in three flavors — homestyle, chocolate chip and blueberry. According to the brand, they are made with chickpeas and have two-and-a-half times more protein, three times more fiber and 35 percent fewer net carbohydrates than the leading waffle brand. Like most frozen waffles, Banza’s simply require a few minutes in the toaster until they’re ready to eat.

While I’m not a big breakfast person, I am a fan of Banza’s macaroni and cheese and pizza. So I was eager to see if these waffles would not only live up to my expectations of the brands’ other products, but also become a staple part of my breakfast routine.

After trying all three waffles, my favorite flavor was chocolate chip. Maybe I’m biased because I have a sweet tooth, but I thought they were delicious. They had a slightly grainy texture probably from the chickpeas, but that wasn’t really an issue once I dunked them in some maple syrup.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Banza

Photo courtesy of Banza

At first glance, the waffles look relatively small, but they are mighty. I was stuffed after just two waffles – likely in thanks to their 10 grams of protein. I was fully satisfied and didn’t feel hungry again for hours.

One caveat is that they weren’t as fluffy as a waffle you’d get at IHOP, but frankly I wasn’t expecting that from something out of the frozen food aisle. Overall, I’d say Banza’s frozen waffles are a solid option for someone on-the-go or tired of the same old breakfast options. It’s also a great gluten-free alternative.

If you want to try Banza’s Protein Waffles for yourself, they are available to purchase exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide for $6.49, online at Amazon and Banza's website for $35.99.

Related Content:

How Much Protein Do You Really Need?

I’m a Nutritionist and Celiac – Here Are Tips to Make Eating Gluten-Free Easier (And Tastier)

At Long Last, Oreo Brings Back Its ‘Most Requested’ Flavor

Next Up

Long Lost Millennial-Favorite Pop-Tart Flavor, Frosted Grape, Returns at Last

This is grape news!

Tropicana Launches a Cereal Made to Be Doused in Orange Juice

Apparently, a surprising number of people prefer orange juice on their breakfast cereal.

Crocs’ New Cereal-Themed Shoes Look Absolutely Delightful

The limited-edition footwear, available at Foot Locker, is colorful, swirly and unexpectedly drool-worthy.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Microwaveable Cups Now Come Gluten-Free

You don’t have to miss the flavor of that nostalgic blue box.

Fan-Favorite Cinnamon Rolls Return to Krispy Kreme – But Only On Sundays

The once limited-time offering is now a permanent menu item.

Easy Make-Ahead Breakfasts Kids Can Help Prepare

Kids will surely eat breakfast if they helped make it, right?

McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish

And yes, the breakfast-y pastry item will be available all day long.

How to Make Gluten-Free Gravy

All you need to thicken this Thanksgiving staple without flour are instant potato flakes.

Oreo Is Adding a New Gluten-Free Mint Flavor

There’s even more to choose from for those who must go without gluten.

Why Cacao Butter Should Be Your Valentine

Chocolate-dipped strawberries are so passé. Cozy up to these cacao-based desserts instead.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

These Are the Best, Most-Useful Kitchen Utensils Sep 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services, Tested by Food Network Editors Sep 12, 2023

By: Casey Clark

12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door Sep 8, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins and Rachel Trujillo

34 Gifts for Grandparents Who Love Food Sep 7, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

7 Best Wine Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Sep 11, 2023

By: Margaret Wong and Patty Lee

We Tried All of the Magic Spoon Cereal Flavors and Here Is Our Take Sep 1, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

10 Best Flatware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Home and Kitchen Labor Day Sales for 2023 Sep 1, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Food Network Magazine’s Latest Cookbook Is All About Pizza Aug 23, 2023

By: Sabrina Choudhary

11 Best Flavored Nut Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Food Dehydrators, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Martini Glasses, According to a Spirits Expert Aug 18, 2023

By: John deBary

How to Use All the Functions On Your Air Fryer Aug 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Countertop Dishwashers, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Kitchen Soaps, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Internet-Famous Always Pan Just Got a Huge Update Aug 15, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Kitchen Deals from CNN Underscored's 2023 Deals Fest Aug 15, 2023

By: Allison Russo

3 Best Meat Tenderizers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 15, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Springform Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Whiskey Decanters, According to a Spirits Expert Aug 11, 2023

By: John deBary

The 8 Best Lunch Boxes for Adults Aug 10, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Cake Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 8, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

GreenPan's Entire Cookware Line Is 40% Off Right Now Aug 3, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Slow Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Paring Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Pie Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen