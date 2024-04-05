Here’s Everything You Need for a Delicious NBA Playoffs Watch Party
Put together crowd-pleasing, basketball-themed bites on slam-dunk serveware.
Heather Baird SprinkleBakes.com
All eyes may be turning to the NBA Playoffs on April 20 and, of course, the NBA Finals this June. That means with the playoff games, plus the best-of-seven showdowns between each conference’s top squads, culminating in the head-to-head matchup of the league’s top two teams, we’re looking at dozens of potential watch parties.
If you’re itching to show off your new flatscreen TV or just like being the host with the most, here are some ideas for appetizers, snacks, desserts and supplies to help you feed a crowd.
NBA Watch Party Recipe Ideas
These deep-fried onion rings get a kick from everyone’s favorite seasoning (and salad dressing): Ranch. Keep them warm in the oven, then serve with a cool and creamy lemon aioli.
Fried Taro Bites
Who needs tater tots? These bits of taro are coated in a rice flour-based batter to stay crispy for your party and ready to dunk in your favorite Thai sweet chili sauce.
This dip has the same pickle flavor and crispy crunch without deep frying! And since both the dip and topping are laced with ranch seasoning, you get the perfect ranch-y flavor in every bite. Serve with cucumber spears and wavy potato chips for dipping. If you want to multiply your dip options, check out these game-day ready recipes.
Recreate a taste of sitting in the arena at home with these salty, homemade soft pretzel bites. Kardea Brown uses deli or bakery pizza dough to make crunchy-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside bits that are divine dipped in a cheesy beer sauce.
Macaroni and cheese is always a crowd-pleasing favorite, but this version turns the comforting side dish into snackable bites, perfect for get-togethers happening around the TV instead of the dining room table. Don’t forget to grab the mini muffin liners.
Up your pigs-in-a-blanket game with these simple roll-ups that swap the weenies for bits of salty ham and creamy, herbed brie.
Your go-to pizza joint is probably slammed with orders, so try this take on pepperoni pizza that swaps the crust for a fluffy base of mozzarella cheese-filled focaccia.
Sadly, none of the scheduled NBA Finals games happen on Taco Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t taco-fy your spread with these Mexican chorizo and beef meatballs featuring a crunchy tortilla chip coating to get the full taco experience in one poppable bite.
Nothing complements chicken wings quite like a cold beer, but these easy oven-baked wings are slathered in a tangy, sweet and spicy beer-barbecue sauce for a match made in finger-licking heaven.
Don’t forget dessert! Try serving scoops of orange sherbet or mango sorbet in cups decorated with frosting to look like basketball hoops. Or if you’d rather enjoy the game to the last buzzer, try these Triple Chocolate Basketball Cupcakes.
This festive snack board (featured up top) is the perfect matchup of sweet and savory items centered around a rice crispy treat ball. No matter which team you’re rooting for, there’s something for everyone.
NBA Watch Party Supplies
Of course, after you make all these delicious dishes, you’ll need a way to serve them. Check out these ideas for tiered treats and basketball-themed dishware.
If the Basketball Snack Board has inspired you to create a mini snack arena of your own, a couple of these tiered platter sets would make the perfect “seats.”
Related Content: