Here’s Everything You Need for a Delicious NBA Playoffs Watch Party

Put together crowd-pleasing, basketball-themed bites on slam-dunk serveware.

April 05, 2024
April 05, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Make this fun snack board to eat while watching the game.

Basketball Snack Board

Get the Recipe: Basketball Snack Board

Photo by: Heather Baird SprinkleBakes.com

Heather Baird SprinkleBakes.com

Get the Recipe: Basketball Snack Board

All eyes may be turning to the NBA Playoffs on April 20 and, of course, the NBA Finals this June. That means with the playoff games, plus the best-of-seven showdowns between each conference’s top squads, culminating in the head-to-head matchup of the league’s top two teams, we’re looking at dozens of potential watch parties.

If you’re itching to show off your new flatscreen TV or just like being the host with the most, here are some ideas for appetizers, snacks, desserts and supplies to help you feed a crowd.

NBA Watch Party Recipe Ideas

Photo by: Matt Armendariz

Matt Armendariz

Crunchy Buttermilk Ranch Onion Rings

These deep-fried onion rings get a kick from everyone’s favorite seasoning (and salad dressing): Ranch. Keep them warm in the oven, then serve with a cool and creamy lemon aioli.

Fried Taro Bites

Fried Taro Bites

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher

Teri Lyn Fisher

Fried Taro Bites

Who needs tater tots? These bits of taro are coated in a rice flour-based batter to stay crispy for your party and ready to dunk in your favorite Thai sweet chili sauce.

Fried Pickle Dip

Fried Pickle Dip

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher

Teri Lyn Fisher

Fried Pickle Dip

This dip has the same pickle flavor and crispy crunch without deep frying! And since both the dip and topping are laced with ranch seasoning, you get the perfect ranch-y flavor in every bite. Serve with cucumber spears and wavy potato chips for dipping. If you want to multiply your dip options, check out these game-day ready recipes.

Miss Kardea Brown's Beer Cheese and Soft Pretzel Bites, as seen on the Food Networks, Delicious Miss Brown, Season 6.

Miss Kardea Brown's Beer Cheese and Soft Pretzel Bites, as seen on the Food Networks, Delicious Miss Brown, Season 6.

Beer Cheese and Soft Pretzel Bites

Recreate a taste of sitting in the arena at home with these salty, homemade soft pretzel bites. Kardea Brown uses deli or bakery pizza dough to make crunchy-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside bits that are divine dipped in a cheesy beer sauce.

Food Network Kitchen's Kids Can Make: Mac 'n' Cheese Bites for Food Network

Food Network Kitchen's Kids Can Make: Mac 'n' Cheese Bites for Food Network

Photo by: Alice Gao ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Alice Gao, 2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Bites

Macaroni and cheese is always a crowd-pleasing favorite, but this version turns the comforting side dish into snackable bites, perfect for get-togethers happening around the TV instead of the dining room table. Don’t forget to grab the mini muffin liners.

Food Network Kitchen's French Ham and Brie Pigs in a Blanket, as seen on Food Network.

Food Network Kitchen's French Ham and Brie Pigs in a Blanket, as seen on Food Network.

Photo by: Stephen Johnson ©2015, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Stephen Johnson, 2015, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

French Ham-and-Brie Pigs in Blankets

Up your pigs-in-a-blanket game with these simple roll-ups that swap the weenies for bits of salty ham and creamy, herbed brie.

Upside-Down Pepperoni and Cheese Focaccia

Your go-to pizza joint is probably slammed with orders, so try this take on pepperoni pizza that swaps the crust for a fluffy base of mozzarella cheese-filled focaccia.

Food Network Kitchen's Cheesy Stuffed Taco Meatballs for Food Network

Food Network Kitchen's Cheesy Stuffed Taco Meatballs for Food Network

Photo by: Alice Gao ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Alice Gao, 2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Cheesy Stuffed Taco Meatballs

Sadly, none of the scheduled NBA Finals games happen on Taco Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t taco-fy your spread with these Mexican chorizo and beef meatballs featuring a crunchy tortilla chip coating to get the full taco experience in one poppable bite.

Photo by: Armando Rafael

Armando Rafael

Baked Beer-Barbecue Wings with Tangy Dijonnaise Dipping Sauce

Nothing complements chicken wings quite like a cold beer, but these easy oven-baked wings are slathered in a tangy, sweet and spicy beer-barbecue sauce for a match made in finger-licking heaven.

Sherbet Basketball Nets

Don’t forget dessert! Try serving scoops of orange sherbet or mango sorbet in cups decorated with frosting to look like basketball hoops. Or if you’d rather enjoy the game to the last buzzer, try these Triple Chocolate Basketball Cupcakes.

Basketball Snack Board

This festive snack board (featured up top) is the perfect matchup of sweet and savory items centered around a rice crispy treat ball. No matter which team you’re rooting for, there’s something for everyone.

NBA Watch Party Supplies

Of course, after you make all these delicious dishes, you’ll need a way to serve them. Check out these ideas for tiered treats and basketball-themed dishware.

Meri Meri Basketball Napkins

$8.25
Meri Meri
Buy It

Who says napkins can’t be round? These basketball napkins from Meri Meri are the perfect size (6.5 inches) for wiping your fingers or using as a makeshift plate. (Speaking of plates, there are matching plates and cups, too.)

Tovolo Basketball Ice Molds

$13.99
Amazon
Buy It

Give your cocktails, punch or whiskey a bit of NBA flair with these reusable ice molds that put a b-ball twist on the trend of spherical ice. (Just don’t try sinking these in your glass from the three-point line.)

Basketball Cocktail Picks

$9.97
Amazon
Buy It

Serve your piping hot apps and hors d’oeuvres without burning anyone’s fingers using these basketball-topped toothpicks as skewers.

Gibson Home 2-Tier Chip and Dip Server Set

$33.49
Target
Buy It

This two-bowl set is giving us layup vibes. Just throw your chips in the bottom bowl and your dip of choice up top. Score!

Gibson 3-Tiered Rectangle Porcelain Set with Gold Metal Stand

$44.99
Target
Buy It

If the Basketball Snack Board has inspired you to create a mini snack arena of your own, a couple of these tiered platter sets would make the perfect “seats.”

Suclain Basketball Hoop Snack Cups

$15.99
Amazon
Buy It

For chips, popcorn, pretzels or whatever finger foods you’re serving, these cute hoop-themed cups will be a hit.

