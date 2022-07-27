Bonne Maman’s Limited-Edition Advent Calendar Is Back for 2022
You can expect to find charming flavors like Mirabelle Plum and Spices, Orange Yuzu Grapefruit and Strawberry Star Anise.
We may be slogging through the dog days of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to ponder counting down the days until Christmas. (Christmas in July is a thing, people.)
Apparently in that spirit, Bonne Maman — known for its tasty and charmingly home-spun-looking jars of jams, jellies, preserves and spreads and, as of 2021, a complementary line of herbal teas — has announced the imminent return of its Limited-Edition Advent Calendar for 2022.
“Back by popular demand” with a “whimsical new design,” according to a brand representative, this year’s advent calendar features a fetching holiday carousel theme and 24 miniature jars of Bonne Maman products in a variety of holiday flavors.
Featured flavors include Chestnut Orange Cinnamon, Mango Raspberry, Mirabelle Plum and Spices, Orange Yuzu Grapefruit and Strawberry Star Anise — making this a very sweet way to count down to the winter holiday.
Also, this year’s Bonne Maman’s Limited-Edition Advent Calendar will, for the first time, feature a sample of Bonne Maman Herbal Tea, so you can sip as well as nibble as you go.
The calendar, priced at $39.99, will be available for purchase in early August on Bonne Maman’s e-shop while supplies last and in select quantities at the MOMA Design Shop. Be warned: The calendar has sold out for the past five years. So if you want one, you should probably get your jam on and snag one as soon as it drops.
