Recipes
Recipe of the Day
One-Pot Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato Sauce
Trending Recipes
Seekh Kebabs
FNK_FriedZucchiniCoins_H
Fried Zucchini Coins
Grilled Pork Chops
Ice Cream Bombe
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most
Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?
6 "Magic" Vintage Baking Recipes You'll Turn To Again and Again
Currently Obsessed With...
1352566547
How the Dirty Shirley Became the Drink of the Summer
Condiments
The Condiments Restaurant Chefs Can't Live Without
Shop
What's New
The Best New Frozen Treats In the Ice Cream Aisle
7 Best Smokers, According to Experts
This MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet
The Best Products for Summer Entertaining You Can Buy Now
The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Bonne Maman’s Limited-Edition Advent Calendar Is Back for 2022

You can expect to find charming flavors like Mirabelle Plum and Spices, Orange Yuzu Grapefruit and Strawberry Star Anise.

July 27, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Christmas

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Bonne Maman

Photo courtesy of Bonne Maman

We may be slogging through the dog days of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to ponder counting down the days until Christmas. (Christmas in July is a thing, people.)

Apparently in that spirit, Bonne Maman — known for its tasty and charmingly home-spun-looking jars of jams, jellies, preserves and spreads and, as of 2021, a complementary line of herbal teas — has announced the imminent return of its Limited-Edition Advent Calendar for 2022.

“Back by popular demand” with a “whimsical new design,” according to a brand representative, this year’s advent calendar features a fetching holiday carousel theme and 24 miniature jars of Bonne Maman products in a variety of holiday flavors.

Featured flavors include Chestnut Orange Cinnamon, Mango Raspberry, Mirabelle Plum and Spices, Orange Yuzu Grapefruit and Strawberry Star Anise — making this a very sweet way to count down to the winter holiday.

Also, this year’s Bonne Maman’s Limited-Edition Advent Calendar will, for the first time, feature a sample of Bonne Maman Herbal Tea, so you can sip as well as nibble as you go.

The calendar, priced at $39.99, will be available for purchase in early August on Bonne Maman’s e-shop while supplies last and in select quantities at the MOMA Design Shop. Be warned: The calendar has sold out for the past five years. So if you want one, you should probably get your jam on and snag one as soon as it drops.

Related Content:

6 "Magic" Vintage Baking Recipes You'll Turn To Again and Again

Everything You Need to Create a Coastal Grandmother Kitchen

35+ Delicious Food Gifts Perfect for Absolutely Any Occasion

Next Up

You Can Now Get Your Peeps Exactly How You Like Them

Get or gift the iconic candy conveniently customized just in time for spring.

White Claw’s Back for the Summer with Four New Flavors

The drink of the season now comes blended with iced tea.

At Last, One of TikTok’s Trendiest Foods Is Back in Stock

Hot chocolate "Bombombs" may just be the perfect stocking stuffer.

Is Heinz’s Holiday Dinner in A Can the Answer to Our Problems?

Between supermarket inflation and hours of prep work, people are looking to a curious canned soup to get their Christmas dinner fill.

A Teenager in Australia Gets $15,000 for Selling a “Puffy” Dorito on eBay

That’s one expensive chip!

The Once-Elusive Pickle Dorito Is Now Being Spotted at Major U.S. Retailers

The chips have long been a hit in other countries.

We Tried Graza, The New Olive Oil That Comes in a Squeeze Bottle

How did we not think of this sooner?

A Company Is Offering a Lifetime Supply of Wine for $6,000

You get four bottles a month, every month, for as long as you live (and drink).

The Latest Sweethearts Conversation Hearts Are Inspired by Classic Love Songs

Romantics will be able to find 21 new phrases on the Valentine’s Day staples.

Sold-Out In-N-Out Sneakers Are Now Going for 7 Times Their Original Price

When will these kicks go back in stock?