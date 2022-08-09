21 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That Actually Work

5% Off

For most people, the spice drawer or spice rack is one of the most disorganized parts of their kitchen. Many TikTokers agree, which is why it’s no surprise that this nifty drawer organizer has gone viral, like in this clip that has been viewed nearly one million times. As you can see, this helpful piece comes with about a dozen jars and is designed so you can see all of the spices at once. If you want to get really organized, you can grab a label maker and name each jar so you don’t accidentally grab the chili flakes when you mean to reach for the cinnamon.