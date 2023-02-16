Caraway Just Dropped A Copper Cookware Collection

Beyond looking great, there are plenty of reasons to love Caraway cookware. In testing, it earned our top spot as Food Network kitchen’s favorite non-toxic cookware, impressing our testers with its even heat-distribution, quick-boil and easy clean-up. It can safely be used in the oven up to 550 degrees F as well as on induction, gas and electric stovetops. Plus, the nonstick ceramic finish is so easy to clean. Like all Caraway cookware, this set is free of chemicals — like PFOAs and lead — but has a ceramic coating that makes for mess-free cooking.