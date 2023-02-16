Recipes
Caraway Just Dropped A Copper Cookware Collection

And it comes in three show-stopping color options.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
February 16, 2023
By: Allison Russo

When it comes to adding beautiful, functional cookware to your kitchen, Caraway is a go-to brand that never disappoints. Their sleek sets already come in a variety of styles, but starting today those styles include a new Copper Collection in three new colors: Emerald, Midnight and Stone. The new collections colors are bold, moody shades that will make a statement in any kitchen.

Copper Collection Cookware Set, Emerald

$595
Caraway
Buy It

Copper cookware is timeless and so sophisticated — it's the perfect way to upgrade your stainless steel or nonstick collection. Copper has a natural patina that develops a unique, vintage-inspired look over time meaning this is a cookware set that will truly get better with age. Plus, the copper hardware makes a striking contrast to their new colors, all inspired by earthy shades that pack a bold punch.

Copper Collection Cookware Set, Stone

$595
Caraway
Buy It

Beyond looking great, there are plenty of reasons to love Caraway cookware. In testing, it earned our top spot as Food Network kitchen’s favorite non-toxic cookware, impressing our testers with its even heat-distribution, quick-boil and easy clean-up. It can safely be used in the oven up to 550 degrees F as well as on induction, gas and electric stovetops. Plus, the nonstick ceramic finish is so easy to clean. Like all Caraway cookware, this set is free of chemicals — like PFOAs and lead — but has a ceramic coating that makes for mess-free cooking.

Copper Collection Cookware Set, Midnight

$595
Caraway
Buy It

Caraway's copper cooking sets comes with everything you need for everyday cooking, including a frying pan, saucepan, sauté pan and Dutch oven as well as two organizational units. You'll also get a set of magnetic modular pan racks for easy storage and a canvas holder that can be mounted inside a cabinet or pantry for easy access.

