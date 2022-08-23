This Genius Silverware Tray Is the Space-Saving Solution You Need

The $12 Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cuterly Organizer does exactly what its name implies. It stores your silverware in a way that only uses a portion of your drawer instead of the entire surface area. The genius is in the design. Forks, knives and spoons are stored in a semi-stacked way instead of side-by-side. Instead of relying on horizontal space, the organizer capitalizes on vertical space making use of the height of your drawer, as well as some of the width.