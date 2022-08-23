This Genius Silverware Tray Is the Space-Saving Solution You Need
Forks and knives shouldn't have to take up an entire kitchen drawer.
Ever wish you could magically create more space in your silverware drawer for other things? Think: knives, large spoons, spatulas, tongs. Turns out, the solution is ditching your traditional organizer in favor of something more compact.
The $12 Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cuterly Organizer does exactly what its name implies. It stores your silverware in a way that only uses a portion of your drawer instead of the entire surface area. The genius is in the design. Forks, knives and spoons are stored in a semi-stacked way instead of side-by-side. Instead of relying on horizontal space, the organizer capitalizes on vertical space making use of the height of your drawer, as well as some of the width.
The small cutlery tray, which is the one we'd recommend for smaller kitchens and tinier drawers, clocks in at a little over 15 inches in length and 4.33 inches in width. Most kitchen cabinets clock in at 22 inches in depth, which determines the depth of your drawers, so this should fit in a standard drawer pretty easily. It's 2.25 inches high and when you add cutlery, it'll fit in drawers with a minimum height of 3.25 inches — within the standard height for many top kitchen drawers.
Kitchen drawers can range in width, but using just 4.33 inches of space will likely leave you with at least two-thirds of additional drawer space to work with. You can use that space for additional tools, more organizers or even menus and bag clips. Really, anything.
As for what the space-saving organizer can hold — it's about the same as any drawer-wide cultery organizer. The Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cuterly Organizer has five separate compartments for knives, forks and spoons. The only drawback is that cutlery is stored with the handle facing you, so you'll need to remember which compartment is which. However, we think that's a small price for pay for this modern storage solution.
