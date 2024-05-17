Recipes
Trending Recipes
Ellie Krieger's Fettuccini with Walnuts and Parsley, as seen on Healthy Appetite with Ellie Krieger, Myth Busting.
Fettuccine with Walnuts and Parsley
Grilled Jalapeño-Chive Corn Sticks
Chef Name: Food Network Kitchen Full Recipe Name: Grilled Cauliflower Steak with Israeli Couscous and Olives Talent Recipe: FNK Recipe: Food Network Kitchenâ s Grilled Cauliflower Steak with Israeli Couscous and Olives, as seen on Foodnetwork.com Project: Foodnetwork.com, SUMMER/APPETIZERS/PASTA Show Name: Food Network / Cooking Channel: Food Network
Grilled Cauliflower Steak with Israeli Couscous and Olives
Fresas con Crema
Million Dollar Spaghetti
Million Dollar Spaghetti
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Next Baking Master: Paris
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
The ‘Secret’ That Made Big Ed’s Taco Pasta Spicy
TikTokers Are Kindly Requesting Pickles in Their Dr Pepper
Erewhon Smoothies Just Got Pricier
Currently Obsessed With...
Jif Unveils Its First Big Product Innovation in 10 Years
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before Velveeta Started Making Its Own Queso
Shop
What's New
The Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online
27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads
The 10 Best Grill Baskets on Amazon to Buy for Grilling Season
4 Best Pizza Peels, Tested and Reviewed
Our Honest Review of the Bartesian Cocktail Makers
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta, GA
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win a Grand-Prize Package Valued At Over $1 Million
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

You May Accidentally Be Having More Caffeine Than You Realize

While it’s simple to keep track of the number of caffeinated drinks you have in a day, the stimulant has been making its way into more foods.

May 17, 2024
By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Related To:

Coffee Drinks Healthy Tea Recipes

1389479822

Photo by: skynesher/Getty Images

skynesher/Getty Images

Whether you reach for coffee, tea or energy drinks, sipping on caffeine throughout the day is a common practice for most Americans. According to data published in 2022, 93 percent of Americans report consuming some form of caffeine, with 75 percent of caffeine consumers reporting having at least one serving a day, and 25 percent consuming three or more daily. Most Americans underestimate what a safe amount of caffeine consumption looks like, with 29 percent not knowing what the safe amount even is.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that healthy adults limit caffeine consumption to no more than 400 milligrams per day to avoid negative, dangerous effects. The recommendation equates to about four to five cups of coffee (depending on how you strong you like yours – an eight-ounce cup yields between 80 and 100 milligrams). However, caffeine sensitivity can differ by person.

While it’s simple to keep track of how many cups of a caffeinated drink you consume per day, stimulants like caffeine are getting added to more and more foods, such as protein bars, granola, sports foods (like jellybeans and gels), and even baked goods. So if you’re just counting how many coffee cups you’ve had for the day, you might not be accounting for all the caffeine you’re consuming on a regular basis.

Here’s how to know whether you’re consuming too much caffeine, and if drinking or eating it can have different effects on your body.

How Do You Know if You’ve Had Too Much Caffeine?

Caffeine is a stimulant, and signs and symptoms of too much may include restlessness, irritability, increased anxiety and heart rate, upset stomach and sleep disturbances. Personal tolerance of this stimulant varies by several factors including hydration status, medication use and genetics. Once caffeine enters your system it can take up to 10 hours to clear.

1336841359

Photo by: Swanya Charoonwatana/Getty Images

Swanya Charoonwatana/Getty Images

What Foods and Drinks Contain Natural and Added Caffeine?

Soft drinks, coffee, tea and energy drinks, respectively, top the list of the most popular sources of caffeine. Sipping on multiple sources of caffeine throughout the day, whether you realize it or not, can lead to dangerously high doses.

Ingredients like green tea extract, yerba mate, coffee bean extract and guarana are also found in many popular beverages and drink mixes. They also have caffeine or caffeine-like qualities and some carry additional risks to health. Green tea extract has been linked to severe liver damage, while yerba mate is contraindicated with numerous common over-the-counter and prescription substances and medications including nicotine, alcohol, birth control, anti-depressants and blood thinners.

Caffeine and other stimulants are also hiding in plain sight in many food, candy and dietary supplements. Some gum, gels and jellybeans are formulated to provide a jolt of caffeine during exercise, while many snack and protein bars offer caffeine-infused flavors. Hostess even offers a “Boost” Donut that touts as much caffeine as one cup of coffee. There are also several brands of coffee-infused cereals, chocolate, fruit bars and granola.

Is It Better To Eat or Drink Caffeine?

While there is not a lot of research investigating the effects of caffeine-infused foods, experts agree that consuming caffeine on an empty stomach will likely lead to more rapid absorption into the blood stream. There is some data to suggest that chewing gum may be absorbed even faster as it does not require any digestive processes.

In order to slow the rate of absorption of caffeine into the blood stream, be sure to eat foods that provide protein, fat and high-fiber carbohydrates that take longer to digest. Having a steady, slower rate of caffeine absorption can help dampen the severity of common side effects like stomach upset, jitters and increased heart rate.

Bottom Line: Be on the lookout for caffeine in sources other than those in typical beverages. Keep intake appropriate for your needs and tolerance, and expect food sources to enter the blood stream slower than liquids.

Related Content:

Is High-Fructose Corn Syrup Really That Bad for You?

How to Quit Caffeine Without Feeling Totally Miserable

7 Best Espresso Machines of 2024, According to Experts

Next Up

How Much Caffeine Is Too Much Caffeine?

Can’t go without that morning latte or afternoon soda, but worried you’re overloading on caffeine? Here’s how to assess your daily dose.

The 8 Best Green Teas to Buy, According to Experts

The flavor of green tea depends on when the leaves were harvested, how and where they were grown and so much more.

Inside a Cup of Turkish Coffee, You Can Find Much More Than Your Fortune

Telling fortunes from coffee ground patterns is a centuries-old tradition. But for Melis Aydoğan, the grounds paved the way for so much more.

Do Gut-Health Beverages Work?

From kombucha to probiotic sodas, there are plenty of products on the market that claim to benefit your gut. We asked gastrointestinal experts whether these drinks are worth sipping on.

How Much Caffeine Is In a Cup of Coffee?

Depending on your joe of choice, the amount can vary quite a bit.

I Absolutely Hated Earl Grey Tea — Until I Started Baking with It

Sure, you can drink it, but baking with it is even better!

What Is Yerba Mate?

Everything you need to know about this South American tea.

Did You Know You Can Steep Tea Leaves Twice?

In fact, the best flavor often comes from later steeps.

A Guide to Tea Etiquette in the Gilded Age

Here's how you'd need to dress, eat and socialize — could you succeed in following all the rules? Plus, the producers of HBO Original The Gilded Age reveal what went into recreating this 19th-century custom in season 2.

Starbucks' Iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte Turns 20

How a squash-colored longshot became a cultural phenomenon.

Related Pages