Broccolini vs Broccoli: What’s the Difference?

Broccoli has thick, crunchy stems with heads comprised of tightly clustered florets. It has an earthy flavor with a bitter tinge. It’s a versatile veggie that can be eaten raw in salads or on crudité platters, or baked, steamed, blanched or sauteed for side dishes. But we really love roasting broccoli to draw out its earthy-sweet side. Before cooking, be sure to trim the tough outer peel of the stalk. If cooking the stem alongside florets, slice the stem into roughly ¼-inch thick rounds to ensure that it cooks at a similar rate to the florets.