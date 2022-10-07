Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen's Best Pumpkin Bread Recipe.
The Best Pumpkin Bread
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treats, as seen on Food Network.
Frankenstein Crispy Rice Treats
Sweet Potato Pakora Chaat
Food Network Kitchen’s Instant Pot Cola Braised Short Ribs, as seen on Food Network.
Instant Pot Cola-Braised Short Ribs
Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells
Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?
How to Perfect TikTok’s Pancake Spaghetti
Now, It’s Really Everywhere: Hefty Makes Pumpkin Spice-scented Trash Bags
Currently Obsessed With...
Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Is Now Easier to Find Than Ever
We’re Getting a New Purple M&M, But Not in Our Candy Bags
Shop
What's New
Air Fryers
7 Best Air Fryers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Vacuum Sealers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen
10 Regional Food Gifts Everyone Can Enjoy This Holiday Season
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Broccolini vs Broccoli: What’s the Difference?

And where does broccoli rabe fit in?

October 07, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

Related To:

Broccoli

By Layla Khoury-Hanold for Food Network Kitchen

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network.

Though their names and appearance are similar, broccoli, broccolini and broccoli rabe are three distinct vegetables. Here, we break down their differences and share our favorite ways to cook with them.

Broccolini vs Broccoli vs Broccoli Rabe

Although these hardy green veggies have similar names and boast firm, green stalks and leafy florets, they belong to different plant families and have subtle differences.

  • Broccoli is a variety of cabbage and belongs to the Brassicaceae family. Broccoli has a thick, woody stem and a large, flowering head.
  • Broccolini is a cross between broccoli and Chinese broccoli, and also belongs to the cabbage family. Broccolini have long, firm stalks (thinner and more tender than those of broccoli), a few small leaves and small florets.
  • Broccoli rabe is part of the Brassica Rapa family, making it more closely related to turnips and rapini. Broccoli rabe have thin stems and more dark-green leaves than florets, though it still has a few buds.
fresh green broccoli on wooden cutting board with knife. Broccoli cabbage leaves. light background. Flat lay.

1413794956

fresh green broccoli on wooden cutting board with knife. Broccoli cabbage leaves. light background. Flat lay.

Photo by: Mykola Sosiukin/Getty Images

Mykola Sosiukin/Getty Images

What Is Broccoli?

Broccoli has thick, crunchy stems with heads comprised of tightly clustered florets. It has an earthy flavor with a bitter tinge. It’s a versatile veggie that can be eaten raw in salads or on crudité platters, or baked, steamed, blanched or sauteed for side dishes. But we really love roasting broccoli to draw out its earthy-sweet side. Before cooking, be sure to trim the tough outer peel of the stalk. If cooking the stem alongside florets, slice the stem into roughly ¼-inch thick rounds to ensure that it cooks at a similar rate to the florets.

Broccoli Recipes

CHICKEN_AND_BROCCOLI_STIR_FRY

Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry

Broccoli goes from side dish to headliner in this fan-favorite chicken stir-fry recipe. Using both the florets and the stems helps bulk up the dish and cut down on waste, plus the stems add a pleasing visual and textural contrast.

Chef Name: Food Network Kitchens Full Recipe Name: Roasted Broccoli with Garlic Talent Recipe: FNK Recipe: Food Network Kitchenâ s Roasted Broccoli with Garlic, as seen on Food Network Project: Foodnetwork.com, Back to School/Sandwich Central/Dinner and a Movie/Sides Show Name: Episode: Food Network / Cooking Channel: Food Network

FNK_RoastedBroccoliwithGarlic_H

Chef Name: Food Network KitchensFull Recipe Name: Roasted Broccoli with GarlicTalent Recipe: FNK Recipe: Food Network Kitchenâs Roasted Broccoli with Garlic, as seen on Food NetworkProject: Foodnetwork.com, Back to School/Sandwich Central/Dinner and a Movie/SidesShow Name: Episode:Food Network / Cooking Channel: Food Network,Chef Name: Food Network Kitchens Full Recipe Name: Roasted Broccoli with Garlic Talent Recipe: FNK Recipe: Food Network Kitchen’s Roasted Broccoli with Garlic, as seen on Food Network Project: Foodnetwork.com, Back to School/Sandwich Central/Dinner and a Movie/Sides Show Name: Episode: Food Network / Cooking Channel: Food Network

Photo by: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Renee Comet, 2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Roasted Broccoli with Garlic

This recipe will make roasting broccoli your new favorite way to eat it. Florets and sliced stems are arranged in an even layer on a baking sheet, then popped into a super-hot oven until the edges are crispy and the stems crisp-tender.

Sauteed Broccoli

Sauteed Broccoli

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher

Teri Lyn Fisher

Sauteed Broccoli

A blanch-then-sear method is ideal for creating a vibrant broccoli dish that retains a firm crunch with a balanced earthy-sweetness that’s further amplified by the chili-flake-and-garlic infused oil. File this one under easy, go-to veggie sides.

Raw Organic Fresh Broccolini Vegetable Ready to Cook

1368465597

Raw Organic Fresh Broccolini Vegetable Ready to Cook

Photo by: bhofack2/Getty Images

bhofack2/Getty Images

What Is Broccolini?

Broccolini have long, firm stalks and leafy florets with small leaves. Broccolini tastes milder and sweeter than broccoli. Because its stalks are thinner, broccolini require less prep work than broccoli (which tend to have woodier stalks). Broccolini lends itself to roasting, grilling, sauteing and steaming.

Broccolini Recipes

Antipasto Salad with Grilled Broccolini

It takes just 5 minutes over high heat for grilled broccolini to hit their sweet spot. You could serve as-is but chopping and adding to a medley of white beans, sliced salami and hot cherry peppers makes for a salad that’s equally at home on the dinner table or picnic mat.

SAUSAGE_BROCCOLINI_RISOTTO_015.tif

Photo by: Antonis Achilleos

Antonis Achilleos

Sausage and Broccolini Risotto

Chopped broccolini stir-fried in butter adds an ideal earthy-sweet complement to a plate of creamy risotto and sweet Italian sausage. Plus, it adds a vibrant pop of color and crunch.

VEGETABLE_PIZZA_013.tif

Photo by: Antonis Achilleos

Antonis Achilleos

White Pizza with Broccolini

White pies with greens are a classic, but we especially love how the caramelized edges of the roasted broccolini play off the bubbly, gooey mix of ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan and Pecorino Romano. A flurry of fresh herbs pulls it all together.

1254432742

Photo by: Roberto Machado Noa/Getty Images

Roberto Machado Noa/Getty Images

What Is Broccoli Rabe?

Broccoli rabe is the most bitter of the bunch, so treat it as you would other bitter greens (like mustard or turnip greens). Try blanching it or steaming it to soften the stalks and leaves or firing it under the broiler to mellow out the bitterness. Because of its slender profile, broccoli rabe cooks faster than broccoli and broccolini.

Broccoli Rabe Recipes

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

Chopping broccoli rabe into 1-inch pieces before dropping it into salted boiling water ensures even cooking results. After a quick blanch, broccoli rabe gets seared in a hot pan slicked with olive oil and chili flakes, perfect for accompanying meatballs or tossing with spaghetti.

Orichietti-011.tif

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

Broccoli rabe and sweet Italian sausage are a perfect pasta pairing. Here, broccoli rabe is blanched to retain its bright green color and crisp-tender texture, then chopped into bite size pieces before getting finished in reserved pan drippings for a savory one-two punch that elevates simply dressed orecchiette.

Roast Beef-Broccoli Rabe Subs

With its quick-cooking temperament, broccoli rabe lends itself nicely to a gentle simmer in a mix of olive oil, garlic, broth and red pepper flakes. The result is a flavorful sandwich topping that really makes deli-sliced roast beef sing. Make a double-batch and use the garlicky greens to top sandwiches, salads and grain bowls.

Related Links:

25 Broccoli Recipes You’ll Keep Coming Back To

32 Vegetable Sides That'll Have Everyone Grabbing Seconds

26 Mouthwatering Salads Everyone Will Want to Eat

Next Up

How to Steam Broccoli In the Microwave

It takes about 3 minutes and there’s no oil necessary.

What Are Leeks?

Read on for all the info you need to know about leeks including the very best recipe for potato leek soup.

How to Cut an Avocado

Learn to pick, peel, pit and cut avocados like a pro.

How to Cut an Onion

A step-by-step guide.

How to Roast Brussels Sprouts

Right this way for golden, crispy perfection.

What Is a Clove of Garlic?

And here's how much garlic powder you should substitute per clove.

How to Grow an Avocado from Seed

Rising avocado prices and shortages be darned. Here’s how to turn an avocado pit into a fruit-bearing tree.

How to Make Roasted Delicata Squash

Yes, you’re supposed to eat the skin. You can eat the seeds, too.

What Is Hubbard Squash? And How to Cook It

Inside the bumpy, thick skin there's a surprise.

Is It OK to Eat Brown Guacamole?

Here’s why guacamole quickly turns brown.

More from:

Cooking School

What's New

7 Best Air Fryers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Vacuum Sealers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Regional Food Gifts Everyone Can Enjoy This Holiday Season Oct 11, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

7 Best Espresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Amazon Is Basically Having Another Prime Day Sale — Here's What to Buy Oct 11, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Walmart’s Rollbacks and More Sale Is Here with Early Black Friday Deals Oct 10, 2022

By: Aly Walansky

The Best Store-Bought Canned Pumpkin, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 7, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Starts Today Oct 10, 2022

By: Aly Walansky

20 Best Holiday Gifts for the Host Oct 10, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

10 Best Canned Chicken Noodle Soup, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 9, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Paring Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 7, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 of the Most Sour Candies in the World, Ranked Oct 9, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

14 Pink Products that Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen Oct 4, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Bourbons, According to a Spirits Expert Oct 4, 2022

By: John deBary

8 of the Best Fall Beers, According to an Expert Oct 6, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts Oct 4, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

5 Best Tequilas, According to a Spirits Expert Oct 4, 2022

By: John deBary

Shop More Products from Molly Yeh's Colorful Cookware Line Oct 4, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 30, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

All the Kids Snacks Food Network Staffers Still Keep In Their Kitchen Oct 4, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

9 of the Best Pumpkin Beers, According to an Expert Sep 30, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The Best Instant Pots, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

31 Essential Cookbooks for Mexican and Latin American Food Sep 29, 2022

By: Paula Perez Cassidy

Where To Buy Dazzling Diwali Gifts Online Oct 4, 2022

By: Megha McSwain

This Dispenser Finally Solves the Problem of Stale Cereal Sep 29, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Our Place Launched Tableware Designed to Prep, Serve, Store & More Sep 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit Sep 26, 2022

By: Sam Burros