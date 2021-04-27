No-Cook Summer Recipes

Tomato, Onion and Cucumber Salad Rachael Ray uses Kirby cucumbers for this salad because they have a very thin skin; you can just wash them and use them without peeling. Get the Recipe: Tomato, Onion, and Cucumber Salad

Red Velvet-Blueberry Ice Cream Pie Store-bought red velvet cupcakes add a moist layer to ice cream pie. Top this no-bake layered dessert with fresh whipped cream and a sprinkling of crumbs. Get the Recipe: Red Velvet-Blueberry Ice Cream Pie

Fresh Corn Tomato Salad Serve this corn tomato salad on its own, on pasta or even as a taco topper for an extra-fresh flavor. Get the Recipe: Fresh Corn and Tomato Salad

Individual No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecakes Rachael's individual cheesecakes have a beautiful pink blush to them and couldn't be easier to make, thanks to help from store-bought crusts. Get the Recipe: Individual No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecakes

10-Minute Fruit Tart Rachael's fruit tart comes together quick with the help of instant pudding mix and a premade crust. Get the Recipe: 10 Minute Fruit Tart

Papaya-Banana Smoothie Slurp up this smoothie after a workout, for breakfast or as dessert. Bobby Flay's healthy treat takes less than five minutes to prepare. Get the Recipe: Papaya-Banana Smoothie

Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil Salad Ina's five-minute appetizer is a beautiful display to have on your picnic table. Vary the color of your tomatoes to get the most-appealing presentation. Get the Recipe: Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil Salad

Cucumber Salad Ellie Krieger's salad is simple and light. A dressing of white wine vinegar, sugar and dill is all you need to top your cucumbers. Get the Recipe: Cucumber Salad

Watermelon Gazpacho Kick off a summer meal with Tyler Florence's quick and refreshing gazpacho. The blended watermelon keeps the soup light, and a bit of serrano chile will add just the right amount of heat. Get the Recipe: Watermelon Gazpacho

Crunchy Avocado Salad Bobby uses blue corn tortilla chips to add crunch to this side. Toss all the ingredients together, crumble the chips on top and enjoy. Get the Recipe: Crunchy Avocado Salad

The Sandwich King's Monster Muffuletta A muffuletta is a traditional Italian sandwich typically made with Italian deli meat, cheese and a marinated olive salad. Jeff Mauro's version uses mortadella, salami and capocollo, which each have a distinct taste that comes from the process of curing the meat. Get the Recipe: Monster Muffaletta

Greek Salad Gather around with friends and family for dinner to share Rachael's fresh salad inspired by Greek tapas recipes. Get the Recipe: Greek Salad

Arugula, Watermelon and Feta Salad Ina Garten's no-cook combination of watermelon, arugula, mint and feta cheese gives this salad a ton of flavor without taking a lot of time. Get the Recipe: Arugula, Watermelon and Feta Salad

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Bars The Neelys layer cookies, ice cream, caramel and whipped cream to create their decadent, layered ice cream bars. Best of all, this no-cook treat features ingredients that are likely stocked away in your kitchen. Get the Recipe: Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Bars

Chilled White Gazpacho Bobby features white grapes and white grape juice in his gazpacho with champagne grapes as a contrasting garnish. Simply puree all of the ingredients in a blender and strain before chilling. Fold in the whipped heavy cream at the very end. Get the Recipe: Chilled White Gazpacho

Spiked Watermelon Pops Spike these frozen treats with vodka or substitute orange juice for a family-friendly summertime dessert. Get the Recipe: Spiked Watermelon Pops

Tomato and Watermelon Salad "When it comes time for summer," says Alex, "I can't resist making a salad bursting with ingredients from the local markets. For best results, make the salad without ever refrigerating the tomatoes but with the watermelon cold from the refrigerator. The contrast of temperatures will give the salad an extra-fresh taste." Get the Recipe: Tomato and Watermelon Salad

Chilled Creamy Cucumber Soup This no-cook soup is made entirely in a food processor. It gets a creamy consistency thanks to smooth yogurt and a touch of sweetness from honey. Get the Recipe: Chilled Creamy Cucumber Soup

Zucchini Salad This simple salad (ready in just 10 minutes) is loaded with fresh flavor thanks to chopped fresh herbs and a tangy vinaigrette. Get the Recipe: Zucchini Salad

Dill Pickles Make Alton Brown’s pepper and dill pickles ahead of time and you'll be set in advance for the next summer cookout or picnic. Get the Recipe: Dill Pickles

Boozy Blondie Milkshakes These vanilla milkshakes with malted milk aren't for kids. A splash of Scotch in these sips makes them an adults-only indulgence. Get the Recipe: Boozy Blondie Milkshakes

Chinese Chicken Salad with Red Chile Peanut Dressing Shredded rotisserie chicken makes this salad a filling but still no-cook option. Toss with a peanut dressing and drizzle with chile oil for extra heat. Get the Recipe: Chinese Chicken Salad with Red Chile Peanut Dressing

Red Cabbage Slaw Anne Burrell uses green apples, fennel and horseradish to transform a typical cabbage slaw into a creamy and tart side dish for your cookout. Get the Recipe: Red Cabbage Slaw

Almost-Famous Milk Shakes With only three ingredients, you can make a classic vanilla, chocolate or strawberry shake anytime of day. Get the Recipe: Almost-Famous Milkshakes

Zucchini "Fettuccine" with Tomato Sauce Peeling zucchini into ribbons with a mandoline or vegetable peeler gives the strips the appearance of fettuccine. Get the Recipe: Zucchini "Fettuccine" With Tomato Sauce

Individual Summer Trifles These beauties from Giada De Laurentiis can be refrigerated for up to two days for an impromptu indulgence at a moment's notice. Start with store-bought pound cake for a quick dessert solution. Get the Recipe: Individual Strawberry Trifles

Arugula and Strawberry Salad Alex Guarnaschelli showcases how delicious strawberries can be when used outside of the dessert realm. Get the Recipe: Arugula and Strawberry Salad

Watermelon Salsa Trisha Yearwood gives traditional salsa a makeover with fresh summer mango and watermelon. Serve with tortilla or pita chips to tide over a crowd before your main dishes. Get the Recipe: Watermelon Salsa

Breadless Cucumber Tuna Salad Sandwich Food Network Kitchen's Cucumber Tuna Salad Sandwich For Bunless/Breadless Sandwiches As seen on Food Network Get the Recipe: Breadless Cucumber Tuna Salad Sandwiches

Guacamole Salad Ina deconstructs guacamole and turns it into a festive summer salad. Mix everything together ahead of time and then toss in the avocado at the last minute for extra freshness. Get the Recipe: Guacamole Salad

Endive-Tomato Salad All you need is 15 minutes to turn crunchy endive into a salad filled with toasted hazelnuts, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers. Get the Recipe: Endive-Tomato Salad

Spicy Cilantro-Scallion Salad This salad is both beautiful and healthy, thanks to a variety of greens. Serrano chile adds heat to the dish while English cucumbers give it crunch. Get the Recipe: Spicy Cilantro-Scallion Salad

Tropical Watercress Salad This 20-minute salad is inspired by island ingredients. Fresh and sweet mango is complemented by spicy jalapeno. Get the Recipe: Tropical Watercress Salad

Scallop Ceviche The acid from the lime and orange juices "cooks" the scallops for the easiest starter or no-cook light meal. Top with sliced avocado or make your own guacamole. Get the Recipe: Scallop Ceviche

Watermelon-Cucumber Salad The cool crunch of cucumber and the juiciness of in-season watermelon make this salad perfect for a summer day. Get the Recipe: Watermelon-Cucumber Salad

Hummus Dip Using Asian sesame oil in addition to olive oil gives this savory summer snack a nuttier taste. Get the Recipe: Hummus Dip

Cucumber Salad Stay cool as a cucumber with this simple side dish that's a perfect complement to a summer meal on the grill. Get the Recipe: Cucumber Salad

Spicy Thai-Style Pineapple Wraps Pineapples offer a fresh take on the lettuce wrap, while the fish sauce, a salty Asian condiment, gives it a nutty edge. Get the Recipe: Spicy Thai-Style Pineapple Wraps

Roast Beef Wraps with Dill Slaw Quick and easy dill slaw, made with preshredded coleslaw mix, gives this lunchtime classic a crunchy, flavorful twist. Get the Recipe: Roast Beef Wraps With Dill Slaw

Summer Squash Carpaccio Dress thinly sliced zucchini and yellow squash with a little lemon juice, fresh herbs, olive oil and pecorino cheese for a simple summer salad. Get the Recipe: Summer Squash Carpaccio

Strawberry-Blackberry Trifle This British-inspired dessert is nice and light — and layered with sweet, fruity flavor. Get the Recipe: Strawberry-Blackberry Summer Trifle

Crunchy Turkey Salad Sandwich This upgraded turkey sandwich features traditional ingredients like mayonnaise and celery, as well as some unconventional ones like grapes and almonds. It is also perfect to take on the go for a picnic. Get the Recipe: Crunchy Turkey Salad Sandwiches

Vine-Ripe Tomato Salad with Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Serrano The fresh flavors in this salad shine when drizzled with white wine vinaigrette and topped with crumbled queso fresco cheese. Get the Recipe: Vine-ripe Tomato Salad with Queso Fresco, Cilantro, and Serrano

Chocolate Cream Pie This dessert is literally easy as pie. The chocolate pie topped with fresh whipped cream and shaved chocolate is ready in just 10 minutes. Get the Recipe: Chocolate Cream Pie

Sangria Ice Pops Bobby features the sophisticated flavors of sangria in an ice pop. Combine reduced red wine with fruit and fruit juices, then let the mixture steep overnight in the fridge before pouring into ice pop molds. Get the Recipe: Sangria Ice Pops

Chopped Salad Instead of sprinkling cheese directly on top of your salad, try incorporating it into your dressing for more layered flavors. Feta, dill, lemon juice, garlic and olive oil make up the dressing for this colorful salad. Get the Recipe: Chopped Salad

Boozy Peaches and Cream Bourbon-spiked whipped cream gives this dessert a kick of flavor that pairs perfectly with sweet summer peaches. Get the Recipe: Boozy Peaches and Cream

Veggie Pita Pockets Beans make a versatile and filling spread for these sandwiches. Get the Recipe: Veggie-Stack Pita Pockets

Limoncello Raspberry Torte This torte is a fantastic no-bake, hot-weather version of cheesecake. The recipe uses Neufchatel cheese, which is very similar in texture and taste to cream cheese. Get the Recipe: Limoncello Raspberry Torte