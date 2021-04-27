No-Cook Summer Recipes
Tomato, Onion and Cucumber Salad
Get the Recipe: Tomato, Onion, and Cucumber Salad
Red Velvet-Blueberry Ice Cream Pie
Get the Recipe: Red Velvet-Blueberry Ice Cream Pie
Fresh Corn Tomato Salad
Get the Recipe: Fresh Corn and Tomato Salad
Individual No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecakes
Get the Recipe: Individual No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecakes
10-Minute Fruit Tart
Get the Recipe: 10 Minute Fruit Tart
Papaya-Banana Smoothie
Get the Recipe: Papaya-Banana Smoothie
Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil Salad
Get the Recipe: Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil Salad
Cucumber Salad
Get the Recipe: Cucumber Salad
Watermelon Gazpacho
Get the Recipe: Watermelon Gazpacho
Crunchy Avocado Salad
Get the Recipe: Crunchy Avocado Salad
The Sandwich King's Monster Muffuletta
Get the Recipe: Monster Muffaletta
Greek Salad
Get the Recipe: Greek Salad
Arugula, Watermelon and Feta Salad
Get the Recipe: Arugula, Watermelon and Feta Salad
Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Bars
Get the Recipe: Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Bars
Chilled White Gazpacho
Get the Recipe: Chilled White Gazpacho
Spiked Watermelon Pops
Get the Recipe: Spiked Watermelon Pops
Tomato and Watermelon Salad
Get the Recipe: Tomato and Watermelon Salad
Chilled Creamy Cucumber Soup
Get the Recipe: Chilled Creamy Cucumber Soup
Zucchini Salad
Get the Recipe: Zucchini Salad
Dill Pickles
Get the Recipe: Dill Pickles
Boozy Blondie Milkshakes
Get the Recipe: Boozy Blondie Milkshakes
Chinese Chicken Salad with Red Chile Peanut Dressing
Get the Recipe: Chinese Chicken Salad with Red Chile Peanut Dressing
Red Cabbage Slaw
Get the Recipe: Red Cabbage Slaw
Almost-Famous Milk Shakes
Get the Recipe: Almost-Famous Milkshakes
Zucchini "Fettuccine" with Tomato Sauce
Get the Recipe: Zucchini "Fettuccine" With Tomato Sauce
Individual Summer Trifles
Get the Recipe: Individual Strawberry Trifles
Arugula and Strawberry Salad
Get the Recipe: Arugula and Strawberry Salad
Watermelon Salsa
Get the Recipe: Watermelon Salsa
Breadless Cucumber Tuna Salad Sandwich
Food Network Kitchen's Cucumber Tuna Salad Sandwich For Bunless/Breadless Sandwiches As seen on Food Network
Get the Recipe: Breadless Cucumber Tuna Salad Sandwiches
Guacamole Salad
Get the Recipe: Guacamole Salad
Endive-Tomato Salad
Get the Recipe: Endive-Tomato Salad
Spicy Cilantro-Scallion Salad
Get the Recipe: Spicy Cilantro-Scallion Salad
Tropical Watercress Salad
Get the Recipe: Tropical Watercress Salad
Scallop Ceviche
Get the Recipe: Scallop Ceviche
Watermelon-Cucumber Salad
Get the Recipe: Watermelon-Cucumber Salad
Hummus Dip
Get the Recipe: Hummus Dip
Cucumber Salad
Get the Recipe: Cucumber Salad
Spicy Thai-Style Pineapple Wraps
Get the Recipe: Spicy Thai-Style Pineapple Wraps
Roast Beef Wraps with Dill Slaw
Get the Recipe: Roast Beef Wraps With Dill Slaw
Summer Squash Carpaccio
Get the Recipe: Summer Squash Carpaccio
Strawberry-Blackberry Trifle
Get the Recipe: Strawberry-Blackberry Summer Trifle
Crunchy Turkey Salad Sandwich
Get the Recipe: Crunchy Turkey Salad Sandwiches
Vine-Ripe Tomato Salad with Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Serrano
Get the Recipe: Vine-ripe Tomato Salad with Queso Fresco, Cilantro, and Serrano
Chocolate Cream Pie
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Cream Pie
Sangria Ice Pops
Get the Recipe: Sangria Ice Pops
Chopped Salad
Get the Recipe: Chopped Salad
Boozy Peaches and Cream
Get the Recipe: Boozy Peaches and Cream
Veggie Pita Pockets
Get the Recipe: Veggie-Stack Pita Pockets
Limoncello Raspberry Torte
Get the Recipe: Limoncello Raspberry Torte
Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches
Get the Recipe: Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches