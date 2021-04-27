Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Herbed Baked Pasta Primavera
Trending Recipes
Whole-Lemon Lemonade
20130304_FoodNetwork_Miller_S16_0281.tif
Herb-Stuffed Zucchini
FNK_TinyBananaSplits_H
Tiny Banana Splits
Shrimp + Corn in a Butter Bath
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
You Can Spend a Night In An ’80s-Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon-Themed Motel Room
What Does Coca-Cola Dreamland Taste Like?
Klondike Says It Will Bring Back the Choco Taco – Maybe
Currently Obsessed With...
Ever Wonder What a Velveeta Cocktail Would Taste Like? Now You Don’t Have To
6 "Magic" Vintage Baking Recipes You'll Turn To Again + Again
Shop
What's New
The Best Grape Jellies, Jams and Spreads, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
The Best Peanut Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
This Amazon Ice Tray Saves Space and Keeps Your Ice Clean
The Best Halloween Advent Calendars to Count Down to Trick-or-Treating
All the 2022 Bath & Body Works Pumpkin Candles, Ranked
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes
discovery+

No-Cook Summer Recipes

When it's too hot to turn on the oven or stove, you can still enjoy homemade soups, salads, sandwiches and sweets with our top no-cook recipes from Food Network chefs.

Related To:

Summer No-Cook Recipes Easy

Photo By: Tara Donne

©2012 Food Network

©2012, Food Network

Photo By: Alice Gao ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.

Photo By: Brian Kennedy ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: David Malosh

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.

©Con Poulos

Photo By: Armando Rafael Moutela ©2012, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.

Photo By: Paul Sirisalee

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Anna Williams

Photo By: Stephen Johnson ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Con Poulos

Photo By: Con Poulos

Photo By: Christopher Testani

Photo By: Con Poulos ©2010

Photo By: Tara Donne

Photo By: Con Poulos

Photo By: Tara Donne ©Food Network

Photo By: Antonis Achilleos

Photo By: Andrew McCaul

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.

Photo By: Antonis Achilleos

Photo By: Stephen Murello

Tomato, Onion and Cucumber Salad

Rachael Ray uses Kirby cucumbers for this salad because they have a very thin skin; you can just wash them and use them without peeling.

Get the Recipe: Tomato, Onion, and Cucumber Salad

Red Velvet-Blueberry Ice Cream Pie

Store-bought red velvet cupcakes add a moist layer to ice cream pie. Top this no-bake layered dessert with fresh whipped cream and a sprinkling of crumbs.

Get the Recipe: Red Velvet-Blueberry Ice Cream Pie

Fresh Corn Tomato Salad

Serve this corn tomato salad on its own, on pasta or even as a taco topper for an extra-fresh flavor.

Get the Recipe: Fresh Corn and Tomato Salad

Individual No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecakes

Rachael's individual cheesecakes have a beautiful pink blush to them and couldn't be easier to make, thanks to help from store-bought crusts.

Get the Recipe: Individual No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecakes

10-Minute Fruit Tart

Rachael's fruit tart comes together quick with the help of instant pudding mix and a premade crust.

Get the Recipe: 10 Minute Fruit Tart

Papaya-Banana Smoothie

Slurp up this smoothie after a workout, for breakfast or as dessert. Bobby Flay's healthy treat takes less than five minutes to prepare.

Get the Recipe: Papaya-Banana Smoothie

Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil Salad

Ina's five-minute appetizer is a beautiful display to have on your picnic table. Vary the color of your tomatoes to get the most-appealing presentation.

Get the Recipe: Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil Salad

Cucumber Salad

Ellie Krieger's salad is simple and light. A dressing of white wine vinegar, sugar and dill is all you need to top your cucumbers.

Get the Recipe: Cucumber Salad

Watermelon Gazpacho

Kick off a summer meal with Tyler Florence's quick and refreshing gazpacho. The blended watermelon keeps the soup light, and a bit of serrano chile will add just the right amount of heat.

Get the Recipe: Watermelon Gazpacho

Crunchy Avocado Salad

Bobby uses blue corn tortilla chips to add crunch to this side. Toss all the ingredients together, crumble the chips on top and enjoy.

Get the Recipe: Crunchy Avocado Salad

The Sandwich King's Monster Muffuletta

A muffuletta is a traditional Italian sandwich typically made with Italian deli meat, cheese and a marinated olive salad. Jeff Mauro's version uses mortadella, salami and capocollo, which each have a distinct taste that comes from the process of curing the meat.

Get the Recipe: Monster Muffaletta

Greek Salad

Gather around with friends and family for dinner to share Rachael's fresh salad inspired by Greek tapas recipes.

Get the Recipe: Greek Salad

Arugula, Watermelon and Feta Salad

Ina Garten's no-cook combination of watermelon, arugula, mint and feta cheese gives this salad a ton of flavor without taking a lot of time.

Get the Recipe: Arugula, Watermelon and Feta Salad

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Bars

The Neelys layer cookies, ice cream, caramel and whipped cream to create their decadent, layered ice cream bars. Best of all, this no-cook treat features ingredients that are likely stocked away in your kitchen.

Get the Recipe: Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Bars

Chilled White Gazpacho

Bobby features white grapes and white grape juice in his gazpacho with champagne grapes as a contrasting garnish. Simply puree all of the ingredients in a blender and strain before chilling. Fold in the whipped heavy cream at the very end.

Get the Recipe: Chilled White Gazpacho

Spiked Watermelon Pops

Spike these frozen treats with vodka or substitute orange juice for a family-friendly summertime dessert.

Get the Recipe: Spiked Watermelon Pops

Tomato and Watermelon Salad

"When it comes time for summer," says Alex, "I can't resist making a salad bursting with ingredients from the local markets. For best results, make the salad without ever refrigerating the tomatoes but with the watermelon cold from the refrigerator. The contrast of temperatures will give the salad an extra-fresh taste."

Get the Recipe: Tomato and Watermelon Salad

Chilled Creamy Cucumber Soup

This no-cook soup is made entirely in a food processor. It gets a creamy consistency thanks to smooth yogurt and a touch of sweetness from honey.

Get the Recipe: Chilled Creamy Cucumber Soup

Zucchini Salad

This simple salad (ready in just 10 minutes) is loaded with fresh flavor thanks to chopped fresh herbs and a tangy vinaigrette.

Get the Recipe: Zucchini Salad

Dill Pickles

Make Alton Brown’s pepper and dill pickles ahead of time and you'll be set in advance for the next summer cookout or picnic.

Get the Recipe: Dill Pickles

Boozy Blondie Milkshakes

These vanilla milkshakes with malted milk aren't for kids. A splash of Scotch in these sips makes them an adults-only indulgence.

Get the Recipe: Boozy Blondie Milkshakes

Chinese Chicken Salad with Red Chile Peanut Dressing

Shredded rotisserie chicken makes this salad a filling but still no-cook option. Toss with a peanut dressing and drizzle with chile oil for extra heat.

Get the Recipe: Chinese Chicken Salad with Red Chile Peanut Dressing

Red Cabbage Slaw

Anne Burrell uses green apples, fennel and horseradish to transform a typical cabbage slaw into a creamy and tart side dish for your cookout.

Get the Recipe: Red Cabbage Slaw

Almost-Famous Milk Shakes

With only three ingredients, you can make a classic vanilla, chocolate or strawberry shake anytime of day.

Get the Recipe: Almost-Famous Milkshakes

Zucchini "Fettuccine" with Tomato Sauce

Peeling zucchini into ribbons with a mandoline or vegetable peeler gives the strips the appearance of fettuccine.

Get the Recipe: Zucchini "Fettuccine" With Tomato Sauce

Individual Summer Trifles

These beauties from Giada De Laurentiis can be refrigerated for up to two days for an impromptu indulgence at a moment's notice. Start with store-bought pound cake for a quick dessert solution.

Get the Recipe: Individual Strawberry Trifles

Arugula and Strawberry Salad

Alex Guarnaschelli showcases how delicious strawberries can be when used outside of the dessert realm.

Get the Recipe: Arugula and Strawberry Salad

Watermelon Salsa

Trisha Yearwood gives traditional salsa a makeover with fresh summer mango and watermelon. Serve with tortilla or pita chips to tide over a crowd before your main dishes.

Get the Recipe: Watermelon Salsa

Breadless Cucumber Tuna Salad Sandwich

Food Network Kitchen's Cucumber Tuna Salad Sandwich For Bunless/Breadless Sandwiches As seen on Food Network

Get the Recipe: Breadless Cucumber Tuna Salad Sandwiches

Guacamole Salad

Ina deconstructs guacamole and turns it into a festive summer salad. Mix everything together ahead of time and then toss in the avocado at the last minute for extra freshness.

Get the Recipe: Guacamole Salad

Endive-Tomato Salad

All you need is 15 minutes to turn crunchy endive into a salad filled with toasted hazelnuts, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers.

Get the Recipe: Endive-Tomato Salad

Spicy Cilantro-Scallion Salad

This salad is both beautiful and healthy, thanks to a variety of greens. Serrano chile adds heat to the dish while English cucumbers give it crunch.

Get the Recipe: Spicy Cilantro-Scallion Salad

Tropical Watercress Salad

This 20-minute salad is inspired by island ingredients. Fresh and sweet mango is complemented by spicy jalapeno.

Get the Recipe: Tropical Watercress Salad

Scallop Ceviche

The acid from the lime and orange juices "cooks" the scallops for the easiest starter or no-cook light meal. Top with sliced avocado or make your own guacamole.

Get the Recipe: Scallop Ceviche

Watermelon-Cucumber Salad

The cool crunch of cucumber and the juiciness of in-season watermelon make this salad perfect for a summer day.

Get the Recipe: Watermelon-Cucumber Salad

Hummus Dip

Using Asian sesame oil in addition to olive oil gives this savory summer snack a nuttier taste.

Get the Recipe: Hummus Dip

Cucumber Salad

Stay cool as a cucumber with this simple side dish that's a perfect complement to a summer meal on the grill.

Get the Recipe: Cucumber Salad

Spicy Thai-Style Pineapple Wraps

Pineapples offer a fresh take on the lettuce wrap, while the fish sauce, a salty Asian condiment, gives it a nutty edge.

Get the Recipe: Spicy Thai-Style Pineapple Wraps

Roast Beef Wraps with Dill Slaw

Quick and easy dill slaw, made with preshredded coleslaw mix, gives this lunchtime classic a crunchy, flavorful twist.

Get the Recipe: Roast Beef Wraps With Dill Slaw

Summer Squash Carpaccio

Dress thinly sliced zucchini and yellow squash with a little lemon juice, fresh herbs, olive oil and pecorino cheese for a simple summer salad.

Get the Recipe: Summer Squash Carpaccio

Strawberry-Blackberry Trifle

This British-inspired dessert is nice and light — and layered with sweet, fruity flavor.

Get the Recipe: Strawberry-Blackberry Summer Trifle

Crunchy Turkey Salad Sandwich

This upgraded turkey sandwich features traditional ingredients like mayonnaise and celery, as well as some unconventional ones like grapes and almonds. It is also perfect to take on the go for a picnic.

Get the Recipe: Crunchy Turkey Salad Sandwiches

Vine-Ripe Tomato Salad with Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Serrano

The fresh flavors in this salad shine when drizzled with white wine vinaigrette and topped with crumbled queso fresco cheese.

Get the Recipe: Vine-ripe Tomato Salad with Queso Fresco, Cilantro, and Serrano

Chocolate Cream Pie

This dessert is literally easy as pie. The chocolate pie topped with fresh whipped cream and shaved chocolate is ready in just 10 minutes.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Cream Pie

Sangria Ice Pops

Bobby features the sophisticated flavors of sangria in an ice pop. Combine reduced red wine with fruit and fruit juices, then let the mixture steep overnight in the fridge before pouring into ice pop molds.

Get the Recipe: Sangria Ice Pops

Chopped Salad

Instead of sprinkling cheese directly on top of your salad, try incorporating it into your dressing for more layered flavors. Feta, dill, lemon juice, garlic and olive oil make up the dressing for this colorful salad.

Get the Recipe: Chopped Salad

Boozy Peaches and Cream

Bourbon-spiked whipped cream gives this dessert a kick of flavor that pairs perfectly with sweet summer peaches.

Get the Recipe: Boozy Peaches and Cream

Veggie Pita Pockets

Beans make a versatile and filling spread for these sandwiches.

Get the Recipe: Veggie-Stack Pita Pockets

Limoncello Raspberry Torte

This torte is a fantastic no-bake, hot-weather version of cheesecake. The recipe uses Neufchatel cheese, which is very similar in texture and taste to cream cheese.

Get the Recipe: Limoncello Raspberry Torte

Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ellie's petite treats are perfect one-bite summer desserts.

Get the Recipe: Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches

Next Up

Easy Skillet Main Dishes 32 Photos

7 Foods to Double Up on and Freeze for Later 7 Photos

6 Ingredients You Can Prep Now and Use Later 6 Photos

Supermarket Ingredient Shortcuts 5 Photos

21 Delicious Recipes to Cook in the Microwave 21 Photos

Top 10 Microwave Tricks 10 Photos

Quick and Easy Desserts 8 Photos

Shortcut Dinner Recipes 16 Photos

11 Savvy Swaps for Ultra-Pricey Ingredients 23 Photos

Easy Summer Pies 5 Photos

We Recommend

76 Grilled Chicken Recipes You'll Make All Summer Long 76 Photos

A Complete Menu of No-Cook Recipes for the Whole Day

No-Cook Recipes for the Night Before Thanksgiving

Healthy No-Cook Summer Recipes

No-Cook Cucumber Recipes — Summer Fest

Easy Pasta with No-Cook Sauce — Meatless Monday

Related Pages