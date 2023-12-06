You Can Have Major Creative Influence on Your Favorite Food Network Shows — Here’s How
Calling all food fans: Want to join a community of Food Network lovers who have a direct impact on network series? Join the Warner Bros. Discovery Insider Forum.
We love our fans as much as our fans love us, which is why we want to know what shows YOU like to watch. We're looking for Food Network lovers to join the Warner Bros. Discovery Insiders Forum, a community of like-minded individuals who want to have influence on the direction of their favorite television shows from FOOD, HGTV, TLC, Discovery Channel, ID, TNT and TBS.
How Members Make an Impact
Members have the opportunity to teach and inform the network about the shows they love by participating in online surveys, forums and focus groups. As a member, you'll be the first to learn about show ideas, brainstorm show titles and more. Members also have a chance to win prizes.
How to Join the Forum
Ready to help shape the future of Food Network shows? Sign up to become a Warner Bros. Discovery Insider HERE. You must be at least 18 years old and live in the United States.