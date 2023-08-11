What’s Up With Those Exploding Watermelons?
Is that humble melon on your countertop a ticking time bomb? An expert weighs in.
Watermelons may seem like the most benign of fruits. Fun, too. A cool, juicy treat on a hot summer day — as long as you’re careful with the knife when you cut into it, what could go wrong?
Welp — this is the summer that sweet red fruit is taking on a sinister tinge: We’re being warned that the backyard-barbecue staple may start foaming in a threatening sort of way. And beyond that, unless precautions are taken, that humble watermelon you unsuspectingly brought home from the supermarket could possibly … explode.
“Toxic ‘foaming’ watermelons are showing up in Maine,” the Bangor Daily News informed its readers. “It was not exactly a ticking time bomb, but left alone, the foaming watermelon on Julie Raines’ kitchen counter could have become a fruity explosive device …”
The paper posits that the issue with the Maine-bought melons originated in one of the states in which it was grown: possibly Florida, Arizona, California, Delaware or Texas. In all likelihood, Raines’ melon picked up a bacteria that combined with the melon’s natural sugars and yeast, and began to ferment the melon from the inside, paving the way for potentially toxic pathogens and producing gas that could cause it to explode.
“Cutting into a fermenting watermelon can also result in an explosion,” it warns.
Scary! And although it may feel like this issue has emerged out of nowhere, the exploding watermelon situation has happened before.
What’s going on? We asked Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, FAND, award-winning nutrition expert, Wall Street Journal best-selling author of Up Your Veggies: Flexitarian Recipes for the Whole Family and Food Network contributor. Here’s what she said:
Why Are Watermelons Exploding, and Why Now?
In certain states, a specific bacteria spread within the watermelon crop. When the bacteria is in this environment within the watermelon, with natural sugars and yeast, fermentation happens. The increase in high temperatures in these states also contribute to an environment the bacteria love. If enough gas is produced in a watermelon during this fermentation process, it can cause an “explosion” when the watermelon is cut into.
How Worried Should You Be, And What Precautions Can You Take?
If you live in the states where this has been happening, then be aware that you should avoid any watermelon that is foaming and store your watermelon properly when you get home. Store watermelons in the refrigerator to ensure its temperature is at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Storing at room temperature, especially when there is no air conditioning, can contribute to fermentation. If you find any holes or cuts in the watermelon, it should be refrigerated immediately. Prior to slicing into a watermelon, be sure to wash the exterior with a stiff bristled brush to get dirt off. Dirt has also been known to carry bacteria.
Bottom Line: Overall, an exploding watermelon is an unusual occurrence – taking care of how you handle your melon in your home is imperative in order to help prevent illness.
Related Content: