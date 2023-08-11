What’s Up With Those Exploding Watermelons?

If you live in the states where this has been happening, then be aware that you should avoid any watermelon that is foaming and store your watermelon properly when you get home. Store watermelons in the refrigerator to ensure its temperature is at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Storing at room temperature, especially when there is no air conditioning, can contribute to fermentation. If you find any holes or cuts in the watermelon, it should be refrigerated immediately. Prior to slicing into a watermelon, be sure to wash the exterior with a stiff bristled brush to get dirt off. Dirt has also been known to carry bacteria.