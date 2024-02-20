Pepperidge Farm Turned This Trendy Tea Drink into a Milano Cookie

But let’s face it: We’re really talking about tea and biscuits here so I did my due diligence. I tried the Milano London Fog dipped in hot tea, and found the unsurprisingly compatible elements worked wonderfully together. (Dipping it in coffee was less magical, but perhaps that’s expecting too much from a tea-flavored cookie?) Then I went all in and dipped the London Fog cookie into a (somewhat makeshift) London Fog latte. To truly appreciate the experience of all that Fog-on-Fog action, you’ll have to taste it for yourself.