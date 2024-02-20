Recipes
Pepperidge Farm Turned This Trendy Tea Drink into a Milano Cookie

Earl Grey fans will want to try this sweet take on the London Fog.

February 20, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Related To:

Tea Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Milano

Photo courtesy of Milano

While drink trends come and go, some so-called “viral” beverages are simply classics getting a bit of a publicity boost. Take the London Fog, which has been popping up in iced and other forms on social media in the past couple of years. But the tea-forward tipple dates back to the coffee shop boom the early 1990s — and apparently it’s popular enough to warrant an homage in the form of a Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie.

A traditional London Fog features fragrant Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and a dash of vanilla syrup (and sometimes lavender or a bit of honey if you like things a bit sweeter). Essentially, it’s an Earl Grey latte. While the exact origins of its name aren’t known, the cozy concoction has actually been traced back to a café in Vancouver, British Columbia, despite evoking the hazy, gray morning in the U.K.’s capital city.

As for the Milano-fied version of a London Fog, Pepperidge Farm has infused those tea and vanilla flavors into its signature fancy-times cookie, which typically features two buttery, oblong biscuits sandwiching a chocolate filling. I could definitely taste that Froot Loop-y note of Earl Grey, but accompanied with the cookie’s milk chocolate filling. The result is slightly richer, rounder flavor as though you mashed up a London Fog and a hot cocoa … and made it into a cookie, of course.

But let’s face it: We’re really talking about tea and biscuits here so I did my due diligence. I tried the Milano London Fog dipped in hot tea, and found the unsurprisingly compatible elements worked wonderfully together. (Dipping it in coffee was less magical, but perhaps that’s expecting too much from a tea-flavored cookie?) Then I went all in and dipped the London Fog cookie into a (somewhat makeshift) London Fog latte. To truly appreciate the experience of all that Fog-on-Fog action, you’ll have to taste it for yourself.

Pepperidge Farm Milano London Fog cookies will be available in 5.6-ounce bags of 12 cookies beginning mid-March 2024 and major retailers nationwide. But if you love Earl Grey, act fast: This flavor will only be sold for a limited time.

Related Content:

How Do Those Burn Away Cakes Work, Exactly?

5 Best Milk Frothers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Dolly Parton Says She’s More a Cook Than a Baker – That’s Why She Leans on Box Mixes

Next Up

How to Order a Medicine Ball at Starbucks

Previously a secret off-menu item, this fan-favorite goes by several names.

I Absolutely Hated Earl Grey Tea — Until I Started Baking with It

Sure, you can drink it, but baking with it is even better!

Did You Know You Can Steep Tea Leaves Twice?

In fact, the best flavor often comes from later steeps.

A Guide to Tea Etiquette in the Gilded Age

Here's how you'd need to dress, eat and socialize — could you succeed in following all the rules? Plus, the producers of HBO Original The Gilded Age reveal what went into recreating this 19th-century custom in season 2.

What Is Yerba Mate?

Everything you need to know about this South American tea.

Why Ginger Tea Is Our Favorite Fall Drink

Let's get to the root of the matter.

9 Teas Experts Wish More People Knew About

Branch out from that black Lipton bag.

A Deep Dive Into Chai: Its History, Its Health Benefits and How to Prepare It

According to the founder of a small batch chai company.

What Is Boba?

A guide to everything you need to know.

11 Chai Blends You’ll Want to Try

It’s never been easier to bring the Indian tradition of milky, spiced tea into your kitchen.

