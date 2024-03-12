Move Over Shamrock Shakes, Starbucks Has a New Green Drink

Unfortunately, if you find yourself digging this green Frappuccino’s vibes, it’s only available for a limited time starting today, March 12, at participating locations. But lucky for you, there is a chance to double up on this new drink coming later this week. On Thursday, March 14, Starbucks is offering a BOGO deal on any one handcrafted drink, as long as you’re a Starbucks Rewards member. That includes the Luck of the Matcha Creme Frappuccino, or any drink you desire. To claim this buy-one-get-one-free deal, just order ahead in the Starbucks app or ask your barista to apply the promotion to your order in-store.