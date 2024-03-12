Move Over Shamrock Shakes, Starbucks Has a New Green Drink
The matcha-infused Frappuccino is hitting stores for St. Patrick’s Day.
When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day shakes, McDonald’s isn’t the only game in town. And today, Starbucks is getting in on the action with its new Luck of the Matcha Creme Frappuccino.
The blended beverage is “inspired by a pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow,” according to the announcement provided by Starbucks. The green color comes from matcha, of course, to which Starbucks adds caramel syrup, milk and ice. The resulting Frappuccino is then topped off with whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel sauce, and a “crunchy caramel-sugar topping.”
Unfortunately, if you find yourself digging this green Frappuccino’s vibes, it’s only available for a limited time starting today, March 12, at participating locations. But lucky for you, there is a chance to double up on this new drink coming later this week. On Thursday, March 14, Starbucks is offering a BOGO deal on any one handcrafted drink, as long as you’re a Starbucks Rewards member. That includes the Luck of the Matcha Creme Frappuccino, or any drink you desire. To claim this buy-one-get-one-free deal, just order ahead in the Starbucks app or ask your barista to apply the promotion to your order in-store.
This is the second new green drink drop from Starbucks in as many weeks. On March 7, the coffee giant launched two spring-themed lavender beverages, including the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte and the green and purple ombre Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha.
In addition to its iced matcha drinks, Starbucks has previously put other green-hued drinks on the menu. In 2020, the chain introduced a Kiwi Star Fruit Refresher and its counterpart the Star Drink (the same thing but with coconut milk).
And Starbucks also offered (or perhaps it’s more accurate to say that superfans have concocted) a secret menu Green Drink in the past, which also consisted of matcha powder, along with black tea and coconut milk.
Whether this new Luck of the Matcha Creme Frappuccino can achieve PSL or, dare we say, Shamrock Shake-like status will likely be up to those Starbucks superfans, too.
Related Content: