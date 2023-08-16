Recipes
Entenmann’s Fans Can Have Their Favorite Treats On Demand With New Cookie Dough Line

Here’s where you can snag some ready-to-bake dough.

August 16, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

There’s nothing like visiting the grocery store to pick up staples like milk and eggs, but then taking home a treat in the form of our favorite boxed cookies. Whether packing them with our lunch for work or school, or enjoying them as a snack at the end of the day, these treats offer a bit of sweetness and nostalgia whenever the craving hits. But when we see our supply running low, it can be such a letdown when there just isn’t time to make another grocery run.

Entenmann’s cookies are a classic, and its product line has a fanbase that goes back generations. Those who swear by the brand’s cookies now never have to feel that sadness of an empty box. Entenmann’s is launching a new Refrigerated Ready-To-Bake Cooke Dough, so you can keep its dough in the fridge and bake on demand.

“With the support of our licensing partners, we’re excited to introduce both nostalgic favorites and innovative flavor combinations in this new, convenient format,” says Alicia Rosas, VP of Innovation at Bimbo Bakeries USA in a statement. “Our ready-to-bake cookies are designed to bring pure joy and an unforgettable taste experience to every bite just like our iconic baked goods, and we can’t wait for our fans to savor these one-of-a-kind treats!”

The Entenmann’s Refrigerated Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough comes in flavor varieties that include: Glazed Donut Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Chocolate Brownie Cookie and Cinnamon Toffee Cookie.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Entenmann's

Photo courtesy of Entenmann's

This has been a notable year for Entenmann’s as the brand is marking its 125th birthday in a big way, even partnering with newer bakery Baked by Melissa to create limited-edition mash-up cupcakes. These new cookie dough options are a way to bring the party home!

The new Entenmann’s Refrigerated Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough is now available at Albertsons-owned stores nationwide.

