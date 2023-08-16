Entenmann’s Fans Can Have Their Favorite Treats On Demand With New Cookie Dough Line

There’s nothing like visiting the grocery store to pick up staples like milk and eggs, but then taking home a treat in the form of our favorite boxed cookies. Whether packing them with our lunch for work or school, or enjoying them as a snack at the end of the day, these treats offer a bit of sweetness and nostalgia whenever the craving hits. But when we see our supply running low, it can be such a letdown when there just isn’t time to make another grocery run.