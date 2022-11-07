You Can Now Get Cinnabon’s Frosting by the Pint, in Both Chocolate and Signature Cream Cheese
Holiday baking just got even easier – and more delicious.
Sometimes, the best part of any baked good is the frosting. Whether trying to get the piece with the most of it or licking the bowl when we’re done decorating a cake, we can’t get enough of our favorite flavors.
Cinnabon is doing something sweet for the holidays, and it is going to be a major hit with frosting fans. The chain is launching new take-home Chocolate Frosting Pints and bringing back Signature Cream Cheese Frosting pints on November 7.
The chocolate cream cheese frosting has already made an appearance on the limited-time Chocolate BonBites early in 2022, but now they are being given an expansive new life in pint containers. These take-home pints can be used on an array of holiday baked goods, but the possibilities don’t end there. Though … we’d be fine just enjoying it straight out the container with a spoon, too.
“One of our most frequently asked questions is how guests can recreate our iconic Cinnabon frosting, so we’re excited to make it as easy as grabbing a pint during this hectic holiday season,” says Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon, in a statement to media. “After seeing the success of Chocolate BonBites earlier this year, we knew we had to introduce the chocolate version of our take-home pints, offering Cinnabon fans a new way to take part in holiday traditions through baking, gifting or simply enjoying!”
The limited-edition Signature Cream Cheese Frosting and new Chocolate Frosting will be available beginning November 7 for a limited time at participating Cinnabon bakeries nationwide or ordered for pickup or contactless delivery on the Cinnabon app and Cinnabon.com.
