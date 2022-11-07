You Can Now Get Cinnabon’s Frosting by the Pint, in Both Chocolate and Signature Cream Cheese

Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen's 30-Minute Turkey Chili, as seen on Food Network.
30-Minute Turkey Chili
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Glazed Meatloaf for Better In A Sheet Pan, as seen on Food Network
Sheet-Pan Glazed Meatloaf
Description: Food Network Kitchen's White Chocolate Chip Cookies. Keywords: Egg, Vanilla Extract, White Chocolate Chips, Sugar, Light Brown Sugar.
White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Food Network Kitchen’s Balsamic Glazed Turkey, as seen on Food Network.
Balsamic-Glazed Turkey
CREAMY MASHED POTATOES Ree Drummond The Pioneer Woman/Home On The Range Food Network Yukon Gold or Russet Potatoes,Butter, Cream Cheese, HalfandHalf, Cream, Salt, Pepper, Milk,CREAMY MASHED POTATOES Ree Drummond The Pioneer Woman/Home On The Range Food Network Yukon Gold or Russet Potatoes,Butter, Cream Cheese, HalfandHalf, Cream, Salt, Pepper, Milk
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Bruschetta of Camembert or brie cheese with red grapes, rosemary and balsamic. crostini. Gourmet wine snacks for foodies. Italian antipasti. Selective focus
5 Unique Balsamic Vinegars for Zhuzhing Holiday Dishes
Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Currently Obsessed With...
Kellogg’s New Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’
These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish
Shop
What's New
Which Grocery Stores Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving?
25 Best Gifts for the Tea Lover
8 Must-Have Products to Throw a Dinner Party, According to a Caterer
11 Food Network-Exclusive Discount Codes for Holiday Gifting
12 Colorful Glassware Collections to Keep You Sipping Pretty
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

You Can Now Get Cinnabon’s Frosting by the Pint, in Both Chocolate and Signature Cream Cheese

Holiday baking just got even easier – and more delicious.

November 07, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Cinnabon

Photo courtesy of Cinnabon

Sometimes, the best part of any baked good is the frosting. Whether trying to get the piece with the most of it or licking the bowl when we’re done decorating a cake, we can’t get enough of our favorite flavors.

Cinnabon is doing something sweet for the holidays, and it is going to be a major hit with frosting fans. The chain is launching new take-home Chocolate Frosting Pints and bringing back Signature Cream Cheese Frosting pints on November 7.

The chocolate cream cheese frosting has already made an appearance on the limited-time Chocolate BonBites early in 2022, but now they are being given an expansive new life in pint containers. These take-home pints can be used on an array of holiday baked goods, but the possibilities don’t end there. Though … we’d be fine just enjoying it straight out the container with a spoon, too.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Cinnabon

Photo courtesy of Cinnabon

“One of our most frequently asked questions is how guests can recreate our iconic Cinnabon frosting, so we’re excited to make it as easy as grabbing a pint during this hectic holiday season,” says Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon, in a statement to media. “After seeing the success of Chocolate BonBites earlier this year, we knew we had to introduce the chocolate version of our take-home pints, offering Cinnabon fans a new way to take part in holiday traditions through baking, gifting or simply enjoying!”

The limited-edition Signature Cream Cheese Frosting and new Chocolate Frosting will be available beginning November 7 for a limited time at participating Cinnabon bakeries nationwide or ordered for pickup or contactless delivery on the Cinnabon app and Cinnabon.com.

Related Content:

5 Best Casserole Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Apple Hand Pies Always Bring Me Back to Childhood

Next Up

Which Restaurants Are Open On Christmas Day?

Take a breather after all that holiday cooking.

Wendy’s New Breakfast Menu Is Coming Soon — Here’s What You Need to Try

We all need a Frosty-ccino in our lives.

McDonald’s Beloved Sprinkled Holiday Pies Are Back

Some lucky Twitter users have spotted the sought-after seasonal treat.

Craving Some Holiday Spirit? Try Turkey-Flavored Candy Corn

The new candy is the love child of Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Miller Lite Is Dropping a Genius Christmas Tree Keg Stand

It promises to keep your tree fresh and your beer cold ...

Now You Can Deck Your Gingerbread House with IKEA Furniture

Yep, you can add a little BILLY Bookcase in there.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Is Going Candy Pink for Valentine’s Day

There’s no rule that all romantic treats need to be made of chocolate.

Hershey’s New Kiss Is About to Make Your Holiday Cookies So Meta

The holidays can’t come sooner.

Miller High Life’s Wi-Fi Enabled Champagne Glasses Let You Toast with Friends from Afar

It’s a whole new way to raise a glass.

Eggo Waffles Puts Its Spin on Egg Nog

With notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, the rum-based drink is meant to help parents unwind during the holidays.

On TV

What's New

Which Grocery Stores Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving? Nov 4, 2022

By: Amy Reiter, Samantha Leffler and Brittany Loggins

25 Best Gifts for the Tea Lover Nov 4, 2022

By: Regina Ragone

8 Must-Have Products to Throw a Dinner Party, According to a Caterer Nov 3, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

11 Food Network-Exclusive Discount Codes for Holiday Gifting Nov 3, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

12 Colorful Glassware Collections to Keep You Sipping Pretty Nov 2, 2022

By: Caylin Harris

24 Fruit Baskets and Gifts for the Holidays Nov 2, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

Walmart's Black Friday Sales Are Starting Next Week Nov 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

15 Seriously Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Order Online Nov 3, 2022

By: Samantha Lande and T.K. Brady

20 Best Wine Gift Baskets You Need This Holiday Season Nov 1, 2022

By: Sarah Tracey

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Just Dropped Limited-Edition Holiday Collections Nov 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

38 Best Christmas Ornaments for Food Lovers Nov 1, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 Has More Than 30 Gifts for Food Lovers Nov 2, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo and T.K. Brady

Le Creuset's New Color Is Giving All the Cozy Fall Vibes Nov 2, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

The Best Aprons, According to Food Network's Test Kitchen Staffers Nov 4, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

All the New Holiday-Flavored Foods You Can Buy for 2022 Nov 2, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

5 Best Store-Bought Stuffings, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 31, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Gifts for the Couple Who Loves to Cook Nov 4, 2022

By: Allison Russo

30 Bountiful Gift Baskets of Food We Actually Want to Eat Nov 4, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

30 Gifts Pets and Pet Owners Will Love This Holiday Season Oct 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

15 Best Whiskey Gifts, According to a Spirits Expert Nov 2, 2022

By: John deBary

7 Best Thanksgiving Turkeys You Can Order Online Oct 27, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

29 White Elephant Gifts Everyone Will Want to Trade For Oct 27, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

8 Best Charcuterie Boards for Entertaining Oct 26, 2022

By: Caylin Harris

10 Best Coffee Brands, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 27, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Coffee Grinders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 31, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back — These are the Best Kitchen Deals Oct 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 27, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Espresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 27, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food Oct 27, 2022

By: Joey Skladany